Driftwood Capital Announces the Completion of the Staybridge Suites in Wilmington, Delaware

9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Great Scott! Newly discovered 1953 time capsule ready to take Del. community back in time
1953 Time Capsule Found! Things are getting heavy in New Castle County, Delaware as the newly discovered time capsule is ready to take a neighborhood back in time.
WMDT.com
2022 Delaware State Fair a huge success
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Fair officials say the 103rd annual event was a success. In total, the 2022 Delaware State Fair saw strong attendance, with 299,511 fairgoers visiting the fairgrounds, making it the 4th best attendance in fair history. Officials say the final day of the fair drew record attendance, with over 58,600 fairgoers visiting.
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
Although Delaware may be one of the smallest states, there are still plenty of hidden gems to discover here. From interesting museums to landscapes that look too beautiful to even be real, here is a list of 9 places in Delaware most people don't know about. Keep reading to learn more.
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
firststateupdate.com
Officals Say Delaware State Fair Great Success In 2022, Almost 300K Attended
The last day of the fair showed that a mix of the “final” day of the fair combined with incredible weather equals record breaking crowds. The final day of the fair did exactly that drawing record attendance the last day of fair with over 58,600 fairgoers enjoying that final piece of the summertime tradition.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington library receives high honor
The Wilmington Library is being honored as one of the best libraries in America. The library on Rodney Square recently received a National Medal for Museum and Library Services - the nation's highest honor for a library - from The Institute of Museum and Library Services. Wilmington's award was one...
morethanthecurve.com
Golden Dragon to close on September 16th
ConshyStuff.com reported a few weeks ago that Golden Dragon was closing. Today, Michael Klein of The Philadelphia Inquirer had an article about the restaurant closing and the family who owned it. From the article:. Golden Dragon — the Chinese restaurant near Conshohocken that the Vietnamese émigrés opened in 1982 —...
chestercounty.com
Historic Landenberg Store for sale
Photo by Richard L. Gaw Bill and Beth Skalish, the owners of Landenberg Village, LLC since 2005, recently announced that they were selling the Landenberg Store, the Landenberg Hotel and a nearby historic building. Staff Writer. Throughout its 150-year existence, the Landenberg Store has remained an historic and cultural landmark...
delawaretoday.com
Bardea Steak Is Not Your Average Delaware Steakhouse
Bardea Steak, the highly anticipated Wilmington eatery, is finally open and serving up America’s favorite protein. Despite all the well-earned accolades between them, Scott Stein and chef Antimo DiMeo felt a bit frazzled on the phone last year while negotiating cattle prices from specialty ranch in El Paso. The...
WDEL 1150AM
Former state House Gaming Committee Chair named Delaware Lottery's Acting Director
A former Delaware state House member has been named to oversee the Delaware Lottery on an acting basis. Former Rep. Helene Keeley, who most recently was in the role of Deputy Director of the Delaware Lottery, will replace Vernon Kirk, who worked with the Lottery going back to its inception in 1975, and had been its Director since 2011.
Sixers Proposal For New Arena In Center City Grows Larger With Plans To Acquire Greyhound Bus Terminal
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers proposed new arena in Center City is already getting bigger. Eyewitness News confirms the Sixers plan to acquire the current site of the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert Street. Last month, the Sixers ownership announced their plans to build the new arena, calling it 76 Place at Market East. Acquiring the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert would expand the project and extra block and potentially close Filbert Street to traffic. A spokesperson with the project tells CBS3 they will work with Greyhound to help relocate the terminal. “Since the announcement on July 21, 76 Devcorp has been sharing proposed plans for an arena along Market Street between 10th and 11th Streets back to Cuthbert Street. As Greyhound provides a vital service for Philadelphia and given our proposed long-term investment in Center City, we will do everything we can to help the City and Greyhound develop a viable plan for the future. Fortunately, we’re in the very early stages of the project and no construction is proposed to start for 4 years,” a 76 Devcorp spokesperson said. For more info about the proposal, click here.
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"
Fractured glassPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon from Pexels. Beginning September 9th, the Delaware Contemporary's Fall/Winter 2022 season theme "Through a Glass, Darkly" will include new and recent works by artists working with glass and glass-related materials and processes, exposing the material’s dual nature.
Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire
The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs.Image via News 19 WLTX (Columbia, S.C.) at YouTube. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
There’s 53 Restaurants You Need to Try. Two Are in Delco
A sandwich from the White Dog Cafe in Glen MillsImage via the White Dog Cafe. Philadelphia Style Magazine has included two Delaware County restaurants in its list of “53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants You Must Try in 2022”.
$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you have your ticket for the Saturday, July 30 Powerball drawing? If not, you might want to head on over to Posh Fuel & Food in Philadelphia! That’s because they just sold a ticket worth $150,000!. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement. This is...
Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
Route 340 Bridge Rehabilitation in Coatesville and Valley Township Completed
COATESVILLE, PA — The bridge carrying Route 340 (Kings Highway) over Tribune of West Branch of Brandywine Creek has reopened between Route 82 (Manor Road) and Pratts Dam Road in the City of Coatesville and Valley Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced, following a bridge rehabilitation due to structural deterioration.
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in Pennsylvania
A popular discount grocery store chain just opened a brand new location in Pennsylvania last week. Read on for more details. Grocery Outlet just held the grand opening for their new store in Pennsylvania last week on July 28, 2022.
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Stealing $3,000 Worth of Perfumes
EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — A Wilmington, Delaware woman has been arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police in connection to the theft of $2,993.00 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty supply store located at 861 E. Baltimore Pike. Cammille Baker, age 36, has been charged with retail theft...
These 4 NJ flea markets are also known for their outstanding food
One of the main reasons why people love to shop at flea markets is for a good bargain. There’s a laundry list of flea markets in New Jersey, especially in the summertime. Most are seasonal or pop-ups and are themed like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market that takes place at the Cure Insurance Arena.
