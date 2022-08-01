Watertown Regional Airport posts back to back months of 1,600 plus passenger boardings

www.gowatertown.net
gowatertown.net
Watertown City Hall project slow to get started (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The wheels of government can turn very slowly, and that’s evident by the timeliness of Watertown’s City Hall project. It’s been almost two years since the city bought the Wells Fargo Bank building downtown, with the intention of remodeling it into a new City Hall.
gowatertown.net
Residents along Watertown’s 10th Avenue North assessed for sidewalk, sanitary sewer work (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Some Watertown residents who saw sidewalk improvements or sanitary sewer work as part of the 10th Avenue North reconstruction project last year will be billed by the city for the work. The city council approved the assessments at their meeting Monday night. The sanitary sewer improvements were the...
KELOLAND TV
Brookings hires new police chief
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings will soon have a new police chief. The city announced that Michael Drake will start on Aug. 22 as the next Brookings Police Chief. Drake currently lives in Gardiner, New York, and has been with the New York State Police for the past 26 years.
gowatertown.net
Flood study, airport terminal lease on the agenda for Watertown City Council
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown City Council holds the first of two regularly schedules meetings in August tonight. They’ll consider an assessment for residents of a neighborhood along 10th Avenue North for a sidewalk and sanitary sewer project take place there. They’ll also consider a professional services agreement for a...
wnax.com
Northeast SD Lakes on the Rise
While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day County dealing with the high water….
dakotanewsnow.com
Marvin woman wins Conservationist of the Year
MARVIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2013, Tracy Rosenberg bought nearly a thousand acres of land near Marvin to restore and reconstruct Northern Tallgrass Prairie. Recently, she was named Conservationist of the Year for her efforts. According to the U.S. Forest Service, just 1% of tallgrass prairie remains intact...
KELOLAND TV
Watertown saddling up for pro rodeo event
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Rodeo fans in Watertown are saddling up for some pro rodeo this weekend. Watertown will be welcoming it’s first pro rodeo event in around 30 years to the newly renovated Derby Downs Rodeo Grounds. They will bring in riders who compete at a professional level from multiple states.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Reward now posted in Intentional Damage to Property investigation in Volga area
BROOKINGS, S.D.–Over the past three months, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has taken more than a half dozen reports of vehicles that have been tampered with in the Volga area; specifically lug nuts that were partially removed from the tires of parked vehicles. Now there’s word of a...
hubcityradio.com
Lakes at Day County causing problems in the area
BROOKINGS, S.D.(WNAX)- While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day...
gowatertown.net
Smith: Noem’s focus on national politics, not on South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor was in Watertown over the weekend. Jamie Smith held a “meet and greet” with supporters at McKinley Park. Smith is running against Governor Kristi Noem in the November election. KWAT News was at the “meet and greet” and...
gowatertown.net
KWAT News chats with South Dakota Democrat Party governor candidate Jamie Smith
WATERTOWN, S.D.–When South Dakota voters head to the polls in November, they’ll have three choices for governor. Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem is running for a second term. She’s being challenged by Democrat House Minor Leader Jamie Smith, and Libertarian Party candidate Tracey Quint. Smith was in Watertown...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Davison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN
gowatertown.net
Watertown Grey Sox and Black Sox win state championships
(GoWatertown.net) — Watertown JL would win their way to Championship Sunday at the Class A Junior Legion Tournament defeating Brandon Valley 4-2 on Friday and Renner 5-4 on Saturday. Watertown JL season would come to an end at the hands of Brookings in the state championship qualifying game in a heart breaker 9-8. Watertown JL finishes their year 36-14.
KELOLAND TV
Bryant man arrested after crash west of Lake Norden
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 32-year-old man is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened west of Lake Norden, on County Road 446 and 194th Street. Their investigation determined that the crash happened during...
KELOLAND TV
Drugs, 2 kids, 1 other teen in teen driver’s car
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A teenager was arrested after a traffic stop in Roberts County. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at around 10 p.m. Sunday. A deputy saw a car going 40 miles over the speed limit, officials said in a post on social...
gowatertown.net
Jacks tabbed second in the MVFC
ST. LOUIS (GoJacks.com) – South Dakota State has been picked to finish second in the 2022 Missouri Valley Football Conference race, according to a preseason poll conducted among the league’s coaches, sports information directors and a select media panel that was announced Tuesday. Defending league and national champion...
gowatertown.net
Jacks land six on FCS Preseason All-America Team
8-2-22 (GoJacks.com) — The Missouri Valley Football Conference has an FCS-best 22 student-athletes on the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team, announced Monday. North Dakota State and South Dakota State tied for the FCS high, with six selections each. Headlining the list of Jackrabbit selections is tight end Tucker...
