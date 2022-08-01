ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Watertown Regional Airport posts back to back months of 1,600 plus passenger boardings

gowatertown.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.gowatertown.net

gowatertown.net

Watertown City Hall project slow to get started (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The wheels of government can turn very slowly, and that’s evident by the timeliness of Watertown’s City Hall project. It’s been almost two years since the city bought the Wells Fargo Bank building downtown, with the intention of remodeling it into a new City Hall.
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings hires new police chief

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings will soon have a new police chief. The city announced that Michael Drake will start on Aug. 22 as the next Brookings Police Chief. Drake currently lives in Gardiner, New York, and has been with the New York State Police for the past 26 years.
gowatertown.net

Flood study, airport terminal lease on the agenda for Watertown City Council

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown City Council holds the first of two regularly schedules meetings in August tonight. They’ll consider an assessment for residents of a neighborhood along 10th Avenue North for a sidewalk and sanitary sewer project take place there. They’ll also consider a professional services agreement for a...
WATERTOWN, SD
Watertown, SD
Lifestyle
City
Watertown, SD
wnax.com

Northeast SD Lakes on the Rise

While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day County dealing with the high water….
DAY COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Marvin woman wins Conservationist of the Year

MARVIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2013, Tracy Rosenberg bought nearly a thousand acres of land near Marvin to restore and reconstruct Northern Tallgrass Prairie. Recently, she was named Conservationist of the Year for her efforts. According to the U.S. Forest Service, just 1% of tallgrass prairie remains intact...
MARVIN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watertown saddling up for pro rodeo event

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Rodeo fans in Watertown are saddling up for some pro rodeo this weekend. Watertown will be welcoming it’s first pro rodeo event in around 30 years to the newly renovated Derby Downs Rodeo Grounds. They will bring in riders who compete at a professional level from multiple states.
WATERTOWN, SD
hubcityradio.com

Lakes at Day County causing problems in the area

BROOKINGS, S.D.(WNAX)- While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day...
DAY COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Smith: Noem’s focus on national politics, not on South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor was in Watertown over the weekend. Jamie Smith held a “meet and greet” with supporters at McKinley Park. Smith is running against Governor Kristi Noem in the November election. KWAT News was at the “meet and greet” and...
WATERTOWN, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN
AURORA COUNTY, SD
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
gowatertown.net

Watertown Grey Sox and Black Sox win state championships

(GoWatertown.net) — Watertown JL would win their way to Championship Sunday at the Class A Junior Legion Tournament defeating Brandon Valley 4-2 on Friday and Renner 5-4 on Saturday. Watertown JL season would come to an end at the hands of Brookings in the state championship qualifying game in a heart breaker 9-8. Watertown JL finishes their year 36-14.
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bryant man arrested after crash west of Lake Norden

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 32-year-old man is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened west of Lake Norden, on County Road 446 and 194th Street. Their investigation determined that the crash happened during...
BRYANT, SD
KELOLAND TV

Drugs, 2 kids, 1 other teen in teen driver’s car

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A teenager was arrested after a traffic stop in Roberts County. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at around 10 p.m. Sunday. A deputy saw a car going 40 miles over the speed limit, officials said in a post on social...
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Jacks tabbed second in the MVFC

ST. LOUIS (GoJacks.com) – South Dakota State has been picked to finish second in the 2022 Missouri Valley Football Conference race, according to a preseason poll conducted among the league’s coaches, sports information directors and a select media panel that was announced Tuesday. Defending league and national champion...
BROOKINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

Jacks land six on FCS Preseason All-America Team

8-2-22 (GoJacks.com) — The Missouri Valley Football Conference has an FCS-best 22 student-athletes on the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team, announced Monday. North Dakota State and South Dakota State tied for the FCS high, with six selections each. Headlining the list of Jackrabbit selections is tight end Tucker...
BROOKINGS, SD

