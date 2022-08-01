‘Marauders’ lead developer Cameron Small on taking his ‘Tarkov’ love to space

www.nme.com
‘League of Legends’ fighter ‘Project L’ will be free-to-play
Riot Games has announced that upcoming League Of Legends fighting game Project L will be free-to-play and include “respectful” monetisation. This was confirmed by Project L’s senior director Tom Cannon on Twitter earlier today (August 1), who uploaded a video about the title ahead of going to the Evo fighting game tournament.
‘Pokémon Unite’ celebrates first anniversary with new roster additions
Free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title Pokémon Unite is celebrating its first anniversary with a suite of new updates. New Pokémon, features, events, and campaigns are coming to the title. One of these events is the Pika Party quick battle, which as the name implies is a game mode that has all Pokémon on the field as Pikachu. This event runs from August 3 5PM PDT / August 4 1AM BST to September 1 4:59PM PDT / September 2 12:59AM BST.
Terraria devs still had 'unfinished business' that inspired latest update
The Labor of Love update "feels like one of those things that we needed to do before we could feel fully comfortable moving on," says Re-Logic.
‘Diablo Immortal’ player spends £80,000 and loses all access to PvP
A Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game. YouTuber and streamer jtisallbusiness has claimed that after spending a massive amount of money on upgrading their character, they’re unable...
Blizzard to release new ‘Diablo Immortal’ content every two weeks
Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks. Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”
NewJeans – ‘New Jeans’ review: HYBE’s latest girl group go against the grain in an uneven debut
NewJeans, the latest girl group to join HYBE’s ranks, were primed from the beginning to go against the K-pop grain. An unorthodox band name. Atypical promotion tactics. Novel musical takes on oft-attempted nostalgic callbacks. Nearly everything about the five-piece’s debut so far aims to frame them as innovative dark horses among the industry’s latest wave of superstar hopefuls.
TechCrunch
Human cyborgs, passion economy and more — check out these Disrupt roundtable winners
If you’re not familiar with them, roundtables are 30-minute, expert-led discussions designed for up to 20 attendees who share an interest in a particular subject. The format allows for deeper conversation, questions and answers and time for attendees to connect and explore collaborative opportunities. Of course, if you want...
‘Dying Light 2’ teases Chapter 2 details and outlines future update goals
An upcoming patch for Dying Light 2 will bring more enemies, missions and bounties for players when it arrives with the game’s second Chapter. In a video shared by developer Techland yesterday (August 1), game designer Karol Langier and senior brand manager Anna Kubica explored what the game’s next major update will bring.
hypebeast.com
An IRL 'Squid Game' Multiplayer Experience Is Officially Launching in the US and UK
Netflix has partnered with interactive games company Immersive Gamebox to develop a real-life experience of Squid Game. Fans will have the chance to try their hand at in-person games seen on the series including Red Light, Green Light, Glass Bridge and of course, Squid Game itself. Variety reports that Immersive...
Terraria devs plan to tackle crossplay after next update
Terraria multiplayer will be playable across PC, consoles, and mobile if Re-Logic is successful. Terraria's developers are currently working on the Labor of Love update, which Re-Logic head of business strategy Ted Murphy described to me as a necessary bit of unfinished business (opens in new tab) for the team before moving on to its next game. But that doesn't mean Re-Logic's going to be totally finished with Terraria after Labor of Love. Murphy told me that after Labor of Love ships, Re-Logic has plans for another major addition: crossplay.
Xbox Game Pass adds ‘Two Point Campus’ and more in August
Microsoft has announced a new wave of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass service over the next couple of weeks. As always, games both enter and leave Game Pass every month. These are the games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass at the beginning of August:. Ghost...
Listen to Suede’s powerful new single, ’15 Again’
Suede have today (August 3) shared a powerful new single called ’15 Again’ – listen to it below. The single is taken from their upcoming studio album, ‘Autofiction‘, and it’s described as “a song about falling in love with life for the first time” by Brett Anderson.
Travis Scott announces seven-night ‘Road to Utopia’ residency at Zouk Las Vegas
Travis Scott has announced a seven-night residency at the Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas titled ‘Road to Utopia’. Scott’s residency will begin on September 17, in what the nightclub labelled as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” in a press released shared with Billboard. Scott will reportedly make use of the nightclub’s lighting system, dubbed Mothership, which provides a visual experience as it moves to the music.
Controversial ‘The Sims 4’ mod updates have been altered due to backlash
EA has backtracked on some of its The Sims 4 modding policy changes posted in July following fan backlash. Some of the controversial changes included the restrictions against promoting Mods “in a way that suggests they are endorsed by or affiliated with The Sims, Maxis, or Electronic Arts”, meaning that players wouldn’t be allowed to use “game logos or trademarks, including versions of the plumbob, or key art designs” to promote them. Additionally, it was stated that mods “must be non-commercial and distributed free-of-charge”, and could not be “sold, licensed, or rented for a fee”.
Siwon to miss SUPER JUNIOR’s ‘SUPER SHOW 9’ Manila showcase after testing positive for COVID-19
SUPER JUNIOR‘s Siwon will miss out on their upcoming ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’ concert in Manila following a positive COVID-19 test result. The singer’s positive PCR test was revealed by Label SJ in an announcement on August 3 informing fans that Siwon will not be at the group’s concert set to take place this August 6 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. “We are deeply sorry,” the announcement read, promising that SUPER JUNIOR members Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun will still be performing at the concert.
Watch the thrilling teaser trailer for the South Korean adaptation of ‘Little Women’
TvN has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming Korean adaptation of Little Women, which will also come to Netflix. The new visual shows sisters In-ju (Yumi’s Cells Kim Go-eun), In-kyeong (100 Days My Prince’s Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Ji-hu) acquiring a backpack filled with ₩70 billion. It’s heavily implied that the bag is full of stolen money, with scenes with In-ju rappelling down the side of a building with the backpack and In-hye nervously walking away from a group of policemen. The trailer ends with the sisters using their newfound wealth to elevate their social status.
Show Me The Body frontman pushes selfie-taking fan off-stage onto speaker stack
Show Me The Body frontman Julian Cashwan Pratt pushed a fan off-stage after they got up to film themselves next to the band. The New York hardcore group, who released the single ‘Loose Talk’ last month, are currently out on the road in North America with Soul Glo and WiFiGawd.
NewJeans drop anticipated debut EP and ‘Cookie’ music video
HYBE’s latest girl group under its ADOR label, NewJeans, have unveiled their latest music video for ‘Cookie’, from their newly released debut EP. In the choreography-focused new visual, a giant cookie rolls past the five-member act on a simple set. Launching into the song, NewJeans dance along to ‘Cookie’, using a bench as a prop while the lighting changes around them.
