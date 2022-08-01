ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred

By The Center Square
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
You Won’t Believe What Company Is Buying Famous Illinois Building

A popular internet company is purchasing a famous building in Chicago to save it from extinction. The city of Chicago is known for its amazing architecture. The area is home to many unique buildings. In fact, some of them are more like works of art than business structures. Visitors come from all over the world to experience the history in person. There are several architecture tours available to learn more about it.
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk

CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
Why Are So Many Chicago Businesses Named After Michoacan?

Sado Marin was 16 years old when he emigrated to Chicago from Hidalgo, Michoacan. He didn’t speak English. He had never been to the United States. All he knew about Chicago was that when people who had moved up there came home, they were driving brand-new Buicks and Cadillacs. They had big jobs. In steel mills. In restaurants. A young man who wasn’t planning to go to university could earn ten or twenty times as much money in Chicago than he could in Michoacan, farming or building furniture. That was all he needed to know.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/2/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The first settlement in the nation has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed by health care workers over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Chicago-based NorthShore University HealthSystem has agreed to pay more than 500 current and former employees a total of $10.3 million. The company is also changing its policy to accommodate religious exemption requests and rehiring former employees who were fired or forced to resign.
Illinois quick hits: Carjacker charged; storms cause flooding; Democrats call for end to meddling

Illinois authorities continue to slap federal charges on carjackers. 19-year-old Kewan Tillman is charged with carjacking a vehicle last week while two children were in the car. The alleged incident took place at a gas station in Posen. The victim was able to remove the children before Tillman drove off. Police say he crashed and tried to carjack another vehicle when the driver pushed him to the ground and he was arrested.
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp

A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
WCIA

Illinois prepares for unclaimed property auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state fair auction has finalized its list of lots and started letting potential bidders view their collection Tuesday.  This year, the 250-lot auction consists of items from coins and jewelry, to Norman Rockwell paintings and Beatles memorabilia, all within the state’s vault of unclaimed property.  “We have all kinds of […]
starvedrock.media

Most Illinois Bright Start college savings values drop, some significantly

(The Center Square) – With the state's college savings program seeing most investment funds down for the year, one analyst sees a potential cost to taxpayers. Parents investing in Illinois' Bright Start college savings program may have been shocked at their fund balance in recent statements. Of 17 different...
ILLINOIS STATE

