Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Aug. 3, 2022
FERNDALE — After two years, the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce continues its legacy events with a renewed vision of moving the Street Festival onto the Riverwalk in Ferndale.
Whatcom cities appeal for a new county jail
WHATCOM — Start planning for a new county jail, the cities of Whatcom County are telling the County Council.
LEGALS- August 3, 2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 11, 2022, the City of Lynden received a SEPA Checklist from Lane Stremler, agent for BerryHill Foods regarding the project described below:. Description of Proposal: BerryHill Foods - Fill and Grade: The project includes development of a 4.9 acres parcel in the West Lynden Business Park. The project will occur in two stages. The first stage, specific to this review, is for the site prep and filling and grading to accommodate the future construction of an industrial building. Additional SEPA review for the industrial building, including utility connections, parking, stormwater, and landscaping will be required as part of that building permit.
Aug. 4 Update: 2022 primary elections unofficial results
LYNDEN — At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Whatcom County Auditor's Office posted an update to the Aug. 2, 2022 primary election results. With the election not officially certified until Tuesday, Aug. 16, the results remain unofficial. With 173 precincts reporting, 64,443 ballots have ben counted, which translates...
ANNIVERSARY: Arlan and Delores Holleman, 50th
Arlan and Delores Holleman of Lynden will celebrate their 50th anniversary with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at 402 Park Drive, Everson. Your presence is the only gift the Hollemans ask you to bring. Arlan and Delores were married on Aug. 11, 1972. Arlan owns and operates Holleman Construction. Delores worked for the Lynden School District and retired after 45 years. Their children are Tonya Matter of Ferndale; Shanon and Anatia Holleman of Lynden; and Shyla Eshuis of Lynden. Grandchildren: Destinee and Shane Horat, Wynter and Tony Garcia, Keyna Holleman, Tylan Holleman, Trinity Andrew, Taben Andrew. Great grandson: Treycen Horat. The children feel their 50 years of love together is due to their strong faith in the Lord.
Regulator clock good example of preserving history
Editor's note: Don Williams donated several of his son’s major collections to the Lynden Pioneer Museum. This story, in particular, is about a regulator clock that was manufactured in 1880. The clock currently hangs in the front office at the museum. Williams lives in Cottage Grove, Oregon. I have...
Otto Graep
Otto Gerhardt Graep passed away peacefully on July 20 in Ferndale at the age of 102. He was born on Oct. 31, 1919, in Everson, Washington. Otto was preceded in death by his parents, Otto Hermann Leopold Graep and Bertha Mathilda Wendt Graep, brother Gerhardt Carl Graep, sister Gertrude Hildegard Fenstermacher and his wife, Melody Elizabeth Graep.
Sale Aug. 5 & 6, 9-4
Ferndale, 3698 Brow Road. Hand crochet blankets, Fritz & Floyd, hand crank cream separator, Cherished Teddys, holiday stuff.
Garage Sale Saturday, Aug. 6 9am-3pm
956 Van Dyk Rd, Lynden. Horse trailers, good running car ($400), saddles, lots of everything! First time garage sale!
ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Mary (Assink) Matter, 50th
Bob and Mary (Assink) Matter celebrate their 50th anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 4. The happy couple had an early celebration in July with a family camping trip to the Oregon Coast. Bob and Mary were married in 1972 at Third Christian Reformed Church in Lynden. Retired in 2019, Mary was an interlibrary loan specialist with the Whatcom County Library System. Owners of Heirloom Custom Cabinets. Bob is still working. Their children are Karen and Darin VanBoven of Everson, Janelle and Kevin DeYoung of Lynden, and Jason and Tonya Matter of El Dorado Hills, California. Bob and Mary have 10 grandchildren. They attribute their lasting marriage to their love for each other and God’s abundant grace.
Woman rescued by helicopter in darkness
WHATCOM - At approximately 8 p.m. July 29, Whatcom County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Nooksack Falls for a report of a woman who fell over the falls and was possibly swept downstream. According to an Aug. 2 WCSO press release, witnesses reported seeing an woman clinging to the side...
BIRTHDAY: E. Spencer Ahrens, 90th
E. Spencer Ahrens of Everson will celebrate his 90th birthday at noon on Aug. 7 at Riverside Park in Everson. Anyone is invited who knows Spencer and would like to wish him a happy birthday. However, your presence is the only gift that Spencer asks you to bring. Spencer was born to parents E. Keith Ahrens, Sr. & Helen Ahrens on Aug. 7, 1932. Spencer and his wife Beth celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in July. The couple’s children are Kathy (Ahrens) and Michael Schertz of Eatonville, WA; Phil Ahrens and Kolyne Forro of Bainbridge, WA; Scott and Becky Ahrens of Ozark, MO. Spencer and Beth have 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A retired handyman, Spencer’s hobbies and interests include reading, gardening, local history and community service. Spencer volunteers at church and in the community where needed. Spencer attributes his longevity to his Christian faith, healthy living, and good family genes.
Vintage Farming Days celebrates 50th anniversary
LYNDEN — Since 1972, the Puget Sound Antique Tractor and Machinery Association (PSATMA) has sponsored the Vintage Farming Days event.
Dave DeWaard
David Charles DeWaard was the youngest of five children born to Charles and Wilma DeWaard on Jan. 12, 1952. They moved to Lynden, when Dave was 3 years old to be closer to family after Charles was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Hope, Bells nearing nearing postseason play
BELLINGHAM – The Bellingham Bells and Lynden High School alum Trevin Hope are gearing up for the playoffs.
PHOTO GALLERY: Lynden Christian youth tennis, archery camps
Hitting and shooting — that’s what Lynden Christian campers did at the tennis and archery camps between July 25-29. The tennis camp went from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. for first to third graders and 2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. for fourth to sixth graders. Tennis campers learned the fundamentals of tennis such as different strokes, footwork and rules. The archery camp, which included about half a dozen fourth to sixth graders last week, went 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. There were multiple archery camps, which were offered June 20-24, July 18-22 and July 25-29. Archers learned the basic fundamentals such as aiming techniques, stance and follow through. Last week also concluded the Lynden Christian summer camps. (Taras McCurdie for the Tribune)
