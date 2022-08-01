E. Spencer Ahrens of Everson will celebrate his 90th birthday at noon on Aug. 7 at Riverside Park in Everson. Anyone is invited who knows Spencer and would like to wish him a happy birthday. However, your presence is the only gift that Spencer asks you to bring. Spencer was born to parents E. Keith Ahrens, Sr. & Helen Ahrens on Aug. 7, 1932. Spencer and his wife Beth celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in July. The couple’s children are Kathy (Ahrens) and Michael Schertz of Eatonville, WA; Phil Ahrens and Kolyne Forro of Bainbridge, WA; Scott and Becky Ahrens of Ozark, MO. Spencer and Beth have 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A retired handyman, Spencer’s hobbies and interests include reading, gardening, local history and community service. Spencer volunteers at church and in the community where needed. Spencer attributes his longevity to his Christian faith, healthy living, and good family genes.

EVERSON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO