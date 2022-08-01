ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Monday, August 1, 2022: Why Cramer is taking profits on some of his favorite stocks

By Joshua Natoli
CNBC
 3 days ago
www.cnbc.com

CNBC

The $300 billion meme stock that makes GameStop look like child's play

AMTD Digital, a little-known Hong Kong-based fintech company, saw its shares skyrocket 126% on Tuesday alone after experiencing a series of trading halts. The company went public in mid-July, and its stock is up 21,400% to $1,679 apiece from its IPO price of $7.80 in just two weeks. The wild...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CVS, Under Armour, Moderna and more

CVS Health (CVS) – The drugstore operator and pharmacy benefits manager saw its shares rise 3.8% in the premarket after beating top- and bottom-line estimates and raising its full-year earnings forecast. Results were helped by strong sales of over-the-counter Covid-19 tests as well as an upbeat performance by its insurance unit.
STOCKS
CNBC

PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company

PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
MARKETS
CNBC

Walmart lays off corporate employees after slashing forecast

Walmart confirmed on Wednesday that it has begun to lay off corporate employees. The news comes about a week after the company slashed its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation. Walmart has begun to lay off corporate employees, the company confirmed...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Options Action: Bullish bets on Block, Inc.

OptionsPlay's Tony Zhang looks ahead to Block earnings and discusses bullish bets on the stock. With CNBC's Joe Kernen and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Karen Finerman, Guy Adami and Bonawyn Eison.
STOCKS
CNBC

CNBC Transcript: Entrepreneur, Author and Co-Host of CNBC’s “Money Court” Bethenny Frankel Speaks with Sharon Epperson from the CNBC Small Business Playbook Event

The following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Bethenny Frankel, Entrepreneur, Author and Co-Host of CNBC's "Money Court," from the CNBC Small Business Playbook event, which took place today, Wednesday, August 3rd. Video from the interview will be available at cnbc.com/small-business-playbook-events/. All references must be sourced to...
SMALL BUSINESS
CNBC

Charts suggest now is the perfect time to buy gold, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that gold is poised to rally, making now an optimal time for investors to pounce. "The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, suggest that the general public's giving up on gold en masse," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stock futures are higher with all eyes on July jobs report

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stock futures were higher in overnight trading Thursday as investors awaited for Friday's jobs report for further clues about the Federal Reserve's path of rate hikes and the state of the economy. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were...
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I like E.L.F Beauty over Coty

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Ammo Inc: "I know it's a little bit of a far field in terms of where you are versus what it is, but Dick's is my favorite in that group."
STOCKS
CNBC

August Monthly Meeting: Cramer shares personal message on investing against recession

What a difference a month makes. After the market posted its worst first half since 1970, stocks bounced back in July. But we're far from in the clear. Big challenges, including inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine, still weigh on the markets. Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks discuss how to navigate this market and where they are seeing opportunities for investors.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks on earnings

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to react to the pharma company's second-quarter earnings report, which missed Wall Street's estimates. Ricks also breaks down the company's up-and-coming drug pipeline, its advertising strategy, and more. "It was an unusual quarter," Ricks tells CNBC. "But the underlying business is super strong."
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold firms near one-month peak on softer dollar, slowdown worries

Gold prices firmed on Friday to hover near a one-month high, as a retreat in dollar and U.S. Treasury yields and growing recession fears boosted demand, keeping the safe-haven metal on track for its third straight weekly rise. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,793.88 per ounce, as of 0054...
MARKETS

