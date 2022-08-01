ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

As historic flooding raged, Kentucky woman survived by binding herself to her kids with vacuum cord

By Chris Kenning, USA TODAY
AOL Corp
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

‘She didn’t get out.’ Grandson found Breathitt County woman’s body after KY floods

With floodwaters raging and no communication, Ronda Combs couldn’t contact her 83-year-old mother Gilla Ann Miller last Thursday morning in Breathitt County. Miller lived in the Hardshell community at Troublesome Creek only a 15 to 20 minute drive from Combs’ home in Perry County. But rising water blocked all the roads and word was spreading that people across the region were trapped or missing.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Breathitt County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Breathitt County, KY
Government
AOL Corp

1 candidate holds commanding lead in 8th District Senate race in Tri-Cities

Republican Matt Boehnke and Independent Ronni Batchelor were leading Tuesday night in the primary race for an open state Senate seat representing the western part of the Tri-Cities. Early election night results showed both candidates with a sizeable lead over Republican Alex Barrington, who had just 9%, or 1,454 votes.
KENNEWICK, WA
AOL Corp

Red River Gorge barbecue joint has its own style with bbq sundaes, street tacos

You can find “BBQ sundaes” as well as brisket, burnt ends, banana pudding and more at one Eastern Kentucky-based barbecue joint. Thatcher Barbecue Company, 918 Natural Bridge Road in Slade, has been serving the signature sundaes consisting of baked beans, pulled pork and slaw over a layer of hash brown casserole since opening their location in the Red River Gorge in January 2021.
SLADE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear

Comments / 0

Community Policy