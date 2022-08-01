As historic flooding raged, Kentucky woman survived by binding herself to her kids with vacuum cord

www.aol.com
Related
AOL Corp
Kentucky flood survivors say there were warnings but no time to escape the nighttime deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
AOL Corp
‘We’re still in trouble.’ One tiny town’s touchstone disappears under Ky. floodwaters.
In March 1973, an IGA grocery store opened in the small Letcher County community of Isom. Gwen Christon, who grew up in nearby Red Fox, started working there that summer. In 1998, she and her husband, Arthur bought the Isom IGA, and for 30 more years, they worked there, eventually bringing son Simon into the business.
AOL Corp
National Guard called into Eastern Kentucky to patrol after 6 people arrested for looting
Six people have been arrested for looting and stealing in Perry County since flooding struck last week and Kentucky National Guard military police were headed to at least two counties Wednesday in an effort to curb crime. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said six people had been arrested for looting...
AOL Corp
‘She didn’t get out.’ Grandson found Breathitt County woman’s body after KY floods
With floodwaters raging and no communication, Ronda Combs couldn’t contact her 83-year-old mother Gilla Ann Miller last Thursday morning in Breathitt County. Miller lived in the Hardshell community at Troublesome Creek only a 15 to 20 minute drive from Combs’ home in Perry County. But rising water blocked all the roads and word was spreading that people across the region were trapped or missing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
1 candidate holds commanding lead in 8th District Senate race in Tri-Cities
Republican Matt Boehnke and Independent Ronni Batchelor were leading Tuesday night in the primary race for an open state Senate seat representing the western part of the Tri-Cities. Early election night results showed both candidates with a sizeable lead over Republican Alex Barrington, who had just 9%, or 1,454 votes.
AOL Corp
One dead, 11 sickened by Legionnaires' disease in California’s Napa County
One person died and 11 others were sickened by Legionnaires’ disease in California’s Napa County, health officials said, including three people who are still hospitalized with the rare illness. The Legionella bacteria that causes it has been detected in the cooling tower of the Embassy Suites Napa Valley...
AOL Corp
Bleeding woman yelling for help pulled into tractor-trailer cab, New Jersey cops say
A search is underway after a bleeding woman was seen yelling for help while being pulled into a tractor-trailer cab by the driver who sped off with her, police in New Jersey say. A witness told police they saw the woman calling out and bleeding from her face in the...
AOL Corp
Red River Gorge barbecue joint has its own style with bbq sundaes, street tacos
You can find “BBQ sundaes” as well as brisket, burnt ends, banana pudding and more at one Eastern Kentucky-based barbecue joint. Thatcher Barbecue Company, 918 Natural Bridge Road in Slade, has been serving the signature sundaes consisting of baked beans, pulled pork and slaw over a layer of hash brown casserole since opening their location in the Red River Gorge in January 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Early results are in for key WA state Senate race between Young, Randall, Crissman
Early results Tuesday night showed Emily Randall leading in Washington’s 26th Legislative District race for state Senate. Incumbent Emily Randall had 16,541 votes (53 percent), according to the Secretary of State’s office website. Jesse L. Young had 13,215 (43 percent). David Crissman was trailing with 1,247 votes (4 percent).
Comments / 0