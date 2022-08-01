www.morningbrew.com
Business Presentation
Improve your slideshow or demonstration by learning how to wow your audience with an engaging presentation and seamless experience. A typical business presentation includes a slide deck and speech presented virtually or in person. However, an excellent presentation incorporates storytelling and data visualization techniques. It should engage your audience and encourage them to take action.
100% flake-free economics
Slashing through the BS and putting common personal finance expressions in plain terms. I’ll cut straight to the chase: Head & Shoulders, a famous dandruff shampoo brand, is not the same as a head and shoulders pattern, which is a trading term that has absolutely nothing to do with scaly scalps. Read on so you never confuse them again.
Explaining the gaps on your résumé
Burning questions of our time. Résumés don’t look like they did back in the day. From job hopping and career pivots to mass layoffs, most people will need to explain a gap (or two) in their career. But is there a *right* way to explain those blank...
Fast Company
How to get employee buy-in to build an inclusive culture
Building an inclusive culture is something that we hear a lot about in the corporate world these days. But for most organizations, the plan is for top management to come up with a proposition, share it with the organization, and provide motivation for their people to take action. However, as with any initiative that comes exclusively from the top, there are issues with buy-in from the employees. If given no avenue for real input, employees could respond with apathy—or worse, pushback. There must be actual opportunity for people at all levels to provide meaningful input in the overall process. While it’s important that leaders educate themselves, provide impetus, guidance, and strongly support inclusivity initiatives, all levels of the organization must be involved for it to be successful.
Sidekick’s guide to resigning the right way
What’s top of mind at the watercooler. How do you resign from a company without burning bridges? Sidekick spoke with Cassie Whitlock, director of HR at BambooHR, and Claire Barnes, chief human capital officer at Monster. They told us that your departure should be as graceful, positive, and memorable as your entry, so keep it professional and amicable.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
TechCrunch
MarqVision grabs $20M to nab counterfeiters with an AI-powered IP protection platform
MarqVision has built an AI-powered intellectual property (IP) protection platform that monitors both e-commerce marketplaces and digital content, automatically detecting counterfeits and removing them from online sales and distribution. And now, the startup has raised $20 million in Series A funding to continue expanding its platform. The company, based in...
TechCrunch
5 tips for scaling your green startup during a funding drought
CB Insights forecasts a roughly 20% drop in total VC investments from Q1 to Q2, leaving ambitious young companies scrambling to fight for scraps. This slump is a particularly unpleasant setback for entrepreneurs hoping to advance climate-focused principles and social change. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for green companies to raise money for large-scale innovative projects, mainly because most investors still associate “having an impact” with high risk.
Fast Company
How automation creates happier employees
In the first article we published on enterprise automation, we explored how and why it is being adopted by organizations across all sectors and sizes around the world. With enterprise automation, software robots take on repetitive, mundane tasks—like data collection and entry, processing transactions, reconciling records, or scheduling meetings—creating more productive businesses and boosting the customer experience.
TechCrunch
Google now lets merchants add an ‘Asian-owned’ label to their profiles on Maps and Search
Today’s update builds on the Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-owned, women-owned and LGBTQ+-owned business attributes that Google already offers. The company says the new label is another way people can support a diversity of businesses across its products. On a support page, Google notes that self-identification is optional and is currently...
morningbrew.com
Managing up
So, you say your boss is a micromanager. Do you feel your confidence wavering? Has your productivity plummeted? Are you anxious and angry and unmotivated? If you answered yes, then yup, there’s a big chance you’re being micromanaged. So why is your boss doing this to you? No, really. Why?!
pymnts.com
Attentive Partners With Shopify to Advance Buying by Text
Conversational commerce firm Attentive is partnering with eCommerce platform Shopify to make it easier for shoppers to make direct purchases after receiving a text message from a brand. Built with Shopify’s Shop Pay checkout flow, Attentive’s text-to-buy solution enables consumers to purchase items directly through text message conversations with brands...
Motley Fool
This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock Has Lofty International Growth Ambitions
A key growth driver has been its international tower operations. The REIT has grand plans to continue growing that business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
Meet the second wave of Disrupt Audience Choice roundtable winners
Roundtables — some of the most popular sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt — are 30-minute expert-led discussions designed for up to 20 attendees who share an interest in a particular subject. The format allows for deeper conversation, questions and answers and time for attendees to connect with and explore collaborative opportunities.
Optii Solutions Adds Multiple New Languages to Its Platform
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced that it has added multiple new languages to its platform, to further support its European expansion. Several additional languages are also in development with release dates in the next 30 to 60 days. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005345/en/ Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced that it has added multiple new languages to its platform, to further support its European expansion. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Why Printing Isn't Dead in the Digital Era
Both printed and digital advertising offer their own unique sets of advantages.
Small-Batch Sourcing Benefits? Ethics, ESG and No Piles of Inventory
Click here to read the full article. Siafu Home’s Gladys Macharia credits Powered by People with helping the home textiles brand she co-founded in September 2020 “gain credibility.” The startup’s weavers produce blankets, tea towels, bath mats and more exclusively using Kenya– and Uganda-sourced organic cotton on handlooms clustered in a bustling Nairobi workshop, building on Macharia’s dream of restoring her native Kenya’s status as a maker of high-quality, fashionable textiles. Connecting with Powered by People, a business-to-business marketplace exposing artisan brands to retailers seeking curated product from small-batch makers, turned out to be a “great refresher” for Siafu Home, said Macharia,...
TechCrunch
Uber turns the corner, generates massive pile of free cash flow in Q2
In its Q2 digest, the American ride-hailing and food delivery giant reported positive free cash flow, indicating that it can now self-fund, putting to rest — at least in today’s market — lingering concerns that it would one day run out of cash. The former unicorn and...
Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social Media and Sustainability at FN CEO Summit
Click here to read the full article. Starting a new company is never easy, especially launching a shoe brand in the midst of a global pandemic. But some emerging designers have found solid footing, and they shared their experiences at FN’s CEO Summit in New York on Wednesday. In a panel talk about emerging talent, Tina Bhojwani, CEO and co-founder of Aera; Marina Larroudé, chief creative officer and co-founder of Larroudé; Will Cooper, SVP and GMM of women’s shoes, handbags and accessories at Saks; and Amina Means, creative director and founder of Nalebe, sat down with FN style director Shannon Adducci...
Billboard
Answers To The Top Questions About Independent Distribution
For independent artists and labels, navigating the distribution landscape can be daunting. In the past year alone, TikTok, SoundCloud and Tencent have launched distribution offerings; 300 Entertainment and Republic Records have started indie distribution divisions; Sony purchased AWAL for north of $400 million; UnitedMasters raised $50 million in a funding round valuing the company at $550 million; and TuneCore parent company Believe went public on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, raising almost $350 million. And that’s to name just a few: It seems that everyone in the music business is trying to get in on the distribution space, causing a headache for artists and labels trying to navigate the choppy waters of how to get their music into the marketplace, and with what level of support. As Alex Valenti, founder of 3V Method, a management, recording and publishing company, puts it: “Distribution is more crowded than it has ever been, and the competition is higher than ever.”
