Ronnie Dunn Taps Parker McCollum for Rueful ‘Road to Abilene’ [Listen]

15 Famous People From Abilene – Where Are They Now?
There have been quite a few Abilenians who've made the leap to stardom. In fact, I wrote an article that highlighted many of them. But, what are some of those famous folks doing these days?. First off, it's pretty cool to know that so many famous celebrities have these ties...
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill, 75, was born on May 18, 1947, to Carl and Louise (Grillette) Hill in Abilene, Texas. After a long illness, Janie went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday July 30, 2022. She was 1965 graduate of Jim Ned High School. Janie went on...
Drive In Theatres Are Alive and Well – Check Out These 10 Close To Abilene
Drive-Ins. Talk about a flashback. They were a staple to many of us growing up. The main means of entertainment on a Saturday night. Load up the car and let's go. Some of my fondest childhood memories involve the $5.00 carload. Of course, I'm sure that amount has varied over the years.
Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas
It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
Abilene’s First-Ever Pride Parade & Festival Set for September 24th
Abilene may still be in the dark ages in many areas, but we just may be crawling out from the dark in others as the first-ever Pride Parade and Festival has just been announced. According to the Abilene Pride Alliance, the parade will take place in Downtown Abilene at 2...
PLEASE HELP: Abilene Zoo needs grasshoppers to feed ‘unusually high number’ of birds of prey
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo needs live grasshoppers to help feed a large number of birds of prey they’ve been seeing in the City. Zoo staff says they have seen an “unusually high number” of Mississippi kites, which are tiny birds of prey, this year. They believe the high heat is causing the […]
Ballinger Man Signs Plea Deal in Brutal Capital Murder at San Angelo Hotel
SAN ANGELO, TX – A Ballinger man signed a plea deal Wednesday afternoon in a brutal capital murder shooting death at a San Angelo hotel sentencing him to 40 years in a Texas prison. According to the court admonishments, published on Aug. 3, Cody Salazar, 32, of Ballinger, along...
This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters
Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify women connected to hit-and-run
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two women connected to a hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened at a location on the 900 block of N Willis Street July 13. Surveillance video shows the two women enter a store, and when they leave, they back into another vehicle in the parking lot then drive […]
Crime Reports: Multiple incidents of counterfeit money reported in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal MischiefTwo victims reported damage to their vehicle during […]
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Abilene man sentenced to 10 years for intoxicated manslaughter crash after night of drinking at gentleman’s club
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for an intoxicated manslaughter crash after a night of drinking at a local gentleman’s club. Kevin Holt received his 10 year sentence Wednesday after giving an open plea to Intoxicated Manslaughter in connection to the death of Joshua Sanders, […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify downtown vandal
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a vandal. The suspect was caught on surveillance video “tagging” a downtown building with graffiti recently. Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward! […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman scares off burglar after he breaks into home while she’s inside
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of Oak Street – Assault A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown […]
‘There’s a history here’: 2nd home in Abilene neighborhood burns to the ground, this time arson confirmed
Editor’s Note: A report from the Abilene Fire Department shows the first house on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street burned down on April 22, 2020 in a two-alarm fire that was ruled undetermined. One resident was able to escape without injury. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 33-year-old Jay Hunter Pace is now in police custody, […]
RECALL NOTICE: HEB recalls light mint chocolate chip ice cream
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – HEB issued a recall Monday evening for its half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen. In a press release from the grocer, HEB said the product contains wheat, but it was not declared on the product label. People with a wheat allergy […]
Three arrested for attempted murder in Texas town after victim survives gunshot to the head
Three men are charged with attempted capital murder after a man was shot in the head and dumped near a roadside in Sweetwater on Saturday.
Suspect in Santa Anna Shooting Arrested
A man was arrested Tuesday evening following a shooting in Santa Anna. Santa Anna Police, Coleman County Sheriff’s Department and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden responded to the 800 block of South 8th Street shortly after 8:00 pm Tuesday. According to Santa Anna Police, what started out...
Abilene's Mayor Williams encourages residents to take COVID-19 precautions
ABILENE, Texas — As the Hendrick Health System COVID-19 Community Safety Level is increased to Level 4: Severe, the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District and City of Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams are encouraging area residents to take Centers for Disease Control recommended precautions in safeguarding themselves against COVID-19, including vaccination against the virus.
Abilene man accused of pulling knife on convenience store workers, shooting at family all in same day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of pulling a knife on convenience store workers then shooting at a family all in the same day has been arrested. Jacob Arellano was taken into custody Wednesday on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the incidents, as well as unrelated […]
