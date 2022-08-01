ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Here come the discounts at Walmart, Best Buy and Gap

By Nathaniel Meyersohn
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Tanya Revell-Currier
1d ago

This will only help the people who are rich. discounts are great if you already have the money. So they wanna move this extra surplus? for like what, save $20 on a new lap top? How about the government stepping up and price capping things like cost of food, housing and gas. it has been done in the past

Reply
10
Don Towery
1d ago

When these Big Corporations call it a sale ,that means that they doubled the price, then discount it 50%

Reply(1)
13
jesuswasgay
1d ago

the headline should say. giant retailers are now selling products at face value

Reply
14
