PS5 shipments surpass 21.7 million worldwide

Finding a PS5 for sale is still like hunting for lost treasure. In some parallel world, Indiana Jones is probably running from a massive boulder after unearthing one right now. Despite the scarcity, it appears the console is doing quite well.

Last week, Sony’s first quarter financials report ending on June 30, 2022, came out revealing that the PS5 has shipped more than 21.7 million units worldwide. Of that impressive number, 2.4 million of those shipments went out during the first financial quarter of 2022. So in spite of hardware shortages, there’s no questioning that the PS5 continues to be a massive success for Sony.

The report also states that both PS4 and PS5 software sales surpassed 47 million units in Q1 2022. Surprisingly, that’s down almost 16.5 million from the prior fiscal year. Global inflation and less massive titles coming out probably impacted this number, but we can only speculate on as to why.

Sony’s current-generation console will likely see a massive sales rebound this holiday season. Between huge first-party games like God of War Ragnarok and Last of Us: Part 1, some fairly killer stuff is coming. Third-party publishers are releasing the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Overwatch 2, and plenty more. So hopefully maybe, just maybe, you’ll get one by then.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.