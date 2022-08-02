2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

www.wral.com
Washington town evacuated, some homes burned in wildfire
LIND, Wash. — A small town in Washington state was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire that burned a half-dozen homes, as crews in California made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. In Washington, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook early Thursday...
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges
SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in Northern California wine country. Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court Wednesday. His attorney, Amanda...
NC police departments, overflowing with seized firearms, want to change law barring gun destruction
Several police departments around the state say they’ve seized so many guns in recent years that they’re running out of room to store them. They want to change a state law that forbids them from destroying most firearms. “We are really bursting at the seams, which is sad...
Wife fights for statewide change after husband, prominent NC doctor dies during dental anesthesia overdose
Wilmington, N.C. — Dr. Henry Patel was a healthy man before getting a dental implant in July of 2020, his wife said. He was a prominent doctor in Wilmington, and went to his dentist for a routine procedure. Oral surgeon Mark Austin gave him anesthesia and sedated him for...
Beachgoers beware: Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at North Carolina beaches
North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s storm drains. The saltwater...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state's elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County Clerk Tina...
Louisiana abortion providers file appeal, hope to block ban
BATON ROUGE — Abortion-rights advocates hope Louisiana’s near-total ban of the procedure will soon be blocked again, after plaintiffs in an ongoing legal challenge filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court Thursday. Access to abortion in Louisiana has been back-and-forth for weeks, with the state’s three clinics...
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity...
Serial gym thief has Triangle fitness studios on alert
Fitness studios in the Triangle are on alert after a serial thief has stolen from clients’ lockers during workout classes. One studio in Durham is sharing their story with WRAL News to warn other small businesses. The Sweat Lab opened its Durham location in 2013 and its Raleigh location...
NLRB: Mine workers to pay Alabama coal company over $13M
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal oversight board ordered the United Mine Workers of America to pay more than $13 million in compensation to an Alabama coal company where members have been on strike for more than a year, a ruling the union said Wednesday it would challenge. The National...
Florida woman's lawsuit says Equifax error made loan pricier
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida woman has sued Equifax claiming she was denied a car loan because of a 130-point mistake in her credit report that she says was part of a larger group of credit score errors the ratings agency made this spring due to a coding problem.
Here's the best sandwich shop in NC, according to Yelp reviews
Bryson City, N.C. — According to a list compiled by Yelp for National Sandwich Month, a sandwich shop in western North Carolina tops the charts for having the best sandwiches in the state. The High Test Deli And Sweet Shop in Bryson City was rated one of the best...
Literacy coaches, school lunch help coming to NC schools
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina school cafeterias will get some relief soon from supply chain shortages. A second round of federal Supply Chain Assistance funding will help schools purchase “minimally processed” or “unprocessed” foods in the event of unexpected delivery cancellations or other unanticipated events.
8 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 5-7)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Hello Kitty Cafe Pop Up Truck - Head to the Streets at Southpoint in Durham from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to check out this truck, which as exclusive merchandise and baked goods. First Friday - Every...
Opendoor disciplined by federal regulators for ‘deceptive tactics’ in advertising iBuying services
RALEIGH – The technology-enabled iBuyer Opendoor, which offers homeowners an “instant” offer for their property and operates in multiple North Carolina housing markets, may be responsible for paying a $62 million fine and stopping “deceptive tactics,” under a new proposed administrative order from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
North Carolina unaffiliated voters sue over elections board appointment requirements
Raleigh, N.C. — A group of registered unaffiliated voters in North Carolina sued the state Tuesday over the requirements for those who are appointed to serve on the State Board of Elections. The complaint seeks to strike down a state mandate that limits board membership to registered Democrats and...
Far-right mayor wins GOP primary for Nashville US House seat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Andy Ogles, a far-right county mayor, won Tennessee’s crowded Republican primary on Thursday in a reconfigured congressional district in left-leaning Nashville that the party is hoping to flip in November. In a warning ahead of the general election, he said, “Liberals, we're coming for you.”
Former attorney general to hear appeal of Watson suspension
CLEVELAND — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has handed off Deshaun Watson's discipline case to a lawyer with league connections and expertise in domestic violence and sexual assault. Goodell chose former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey on Thursday to hear the league's appeal of the six-game suspension without...
