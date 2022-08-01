Ingrid Lindblad Qualifies For AIG Women's Open At Muirfield

lsusports.net
Once a club for men, Muirfield hosts Women’s British Open
MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Catriona Matthew had reason to believe she was in a great place at Muirfield, or at least as good as it could get for women in 1992. Matthew was 21, a rising amateur star from just up the road at North Berwick, when she was a walking scorer assigned to John Cook, who had a two-shot lead late in the final round until he couldn’t hold it and Nick Faldo made two late birdies to capture his third claret jug.
Golf Digest
How to watch the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club
The final event of the PGA Tour regular season is here with the upcoming Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. After a wild six-man playoff in 2021, defending champ Kevin Kisner returns to Greensboro, N.C., for a topsy-turvy season-ender that will include some FedEx Cup Playoffs jockeying. Will Zalatoris is...
Golf Digest
Laura Davies makes unique return to Muirfield for Women's British Open
GULLANE, Scotland — There are 144 players in the field for this week’s AIG Women’s British Open at Muirfield. But only one of those has previously played the famous East Lothian links in a competitive environment. Step forward Dame Laura Davies, a member of the 1984 Great Britain & Ireland team that lost the Curtis Cup by single point—9½-8½—to the United States.
Golf.com
Simpson, Stricker final two assistant captains for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Captain Davis Love III has rounded out his staff for next month’s Presidents Cup. Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson will be the final two assistant captains for the U.S. Squad at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The pair joins Fred Couples and Zach Johnson, who Love tapped back in April.
SkySports
PGA Tour player blog: Tony Finau on 'life-changing' back-to-back wins, Team USA and FedExCup hopes
I said during the broadcast interview after I won the 3M Open that for some reason I kind of had a sour taste in my mouth as I bogeyed the 18th, and I think it just gave me extra motivation to put myself in there again and prove to myself the kind of champion that I am, and being able to make birdies down the stretch when you really need them.
Talking About Tony Finau's Success and a Wyndham Championship Preview
The PGA Tour moves to its last event before the playoffs, and Bob and Jay discuss the man who will come into the postseason red-hot.
Yardbarker
Henrik Stenson takes shot at Ryder Cup team after LIV Golf win
Henrik Stenson took a shot at the European Ryder Cup team after winning the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Bedminster, N.J. on Sunday. Stenson was playing in his first career LIV event after announcing he was joining the upstart league. Stenson shot 11-under par over the 54-hole event to win by two strokes. Afterwards, he took a jab at the Ryder Cup team.
Luke Donald named Europe's Ryder Cup 2023 captain after Henrik Stenson joins LIV Golf
Seven-time European Tour winner Luke Donald has officially replaced Henrik Stenson as Europe’s team captain for the Ryder Cup next year after Stenson was stripped of his title last month following his decision to join the rival, Saudi-backed LIV Golf league. Donald, who previously served as vice captain at...
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau lead group of 11 LIV golfers suing PGA Tour for antitrust practices
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the matter. In a 105-page complaint, the players are challenging their suspensions by the tour for defecting to the Saudi-backed circuit....
Phil Mickelson, 10 other LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday to challenge their suspensions by the PGA Tour.
