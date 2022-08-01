ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apply to serve on district-level advisory committees

Indigenous Language Summer Institute provides holistic education opportunities

Students at the Indigenous Language Summer Institute have spent the last few weeks learning about Indigenous history, culture and connections to the Mnisóta (Minnesota) landbase. Students in grades 4 through 12 focused on basic and intermediate language proficiency in Dakota and Ojibwe language classes, using those lessons to participate in traditional activities.
