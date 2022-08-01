Professor Donna Silsbee Receives National Education Award

Science and engineering majors need early prep | Column, July 24. Professor Paul Cottle’s column barely touched on a major issue in high school science and math education. Those with the knowledge and skills to teach calculus, physics and chemistry can instead become engineers, scientists and computer professionals. Market-based starting salaries in those fields are far higher than that of a new teacher and that ratio persists through a typical career. Teacher pay structures that follow a one-size-fits-all model foolishly ignore labor market realities. STEM majors have options. Add in factors like poor student discipline and “woke” petty tyrant administrators, and it is a miracle that anyone with these skills would choose to teach STEM in our public schools. Our economic and national security needs demand a better answer.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO