Professor Donna Silsbee Receives National Education Award

Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
West Virginia State University joins Grow with Google’s HBCU Career Readiness Program
INSTITUTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State University announced its participation in the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program. The initiative helps Black college students at over 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) prepare for the workforce through digital skills training and career workshops. Through a $3 million investment in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the program will train 100,000 Black college students by 2025.
Science teachers need a higher pay scale | Letters
Science and engineering majors need early prep | Column, July 24. Professor Paul Cottle’s column barely touched on a major issue in high school science and math education. Those with the knowledge and skills to teach calculus, physics and chemistry can instead become engineers, scientists and computer professionals. Market-based starting salaries in those fields are far higher than that of a new teacher and that ratio persists through a typical career. Teacher pay structures that follow a one-size-fits-all model foolishly ignore labor market realities. STEM majors have options. Add in factors like poor student discipline and “woke” petty tyrant administrators, and it is a miracle that anyone with these skills would choose to teach STEM in our public schools. Our economic and national security needs demand a better answer.
Aqua’s Brian Gresehover Promoted to Vice President of Engineering to Advance Company Excellence Initiatives
Brian Gresehover.Image via Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities Inc. has appointed Brian Gresehover to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary.
New “Learning Memberships” Allow Students to Receive Learning Support Throughout the School Year
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Varsity Tutors, a Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) company, and developer of the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and adults, today announced Learning Memberships. This first-of-its-kind all-inclusive offering gives students access to a comprehensive array of learning resources to ensure students have personalized and ongoing learning support regardless of what they are learning, where they might need help, and how they might want to learn. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005389/en/ Varsity Tutors today announced Learning Memberships, an all-inclusive offering that gives students access to a comprehensive array of resources to ensure they receive learning support throughout the school year. (Photo: Business Wire)
VISTA Millennial Superstar Honoree Promoted to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua
Watson Clinic Announces August 2022 PEER Award Winner
Watson Clinic recognizes one outstanding employee every month as part of their Program for Employee Excellence and Recognition (PEER) award. The PEER Award is given to an employee who best exemplifies the patient-focused customer service standards that Watson Clinic strives to excel at every day. The following employee was recognized for this current month:
The Importance of Diversity in Healthcare
The No. 1 reason to promote diversity in healthcare is that it’s beneficial for all involved. Patients get better care and have better outcomes. Medical professionals feel better about their jobs. Facilities see improved bottom lines. Things just go better when there’s a diverse staff at healthcare facilities. Let’s examine why before getting into how to promote more of it.
Are you worried about landing that first job out of college? Here's a look at the 'most employable' degrees
With college costs climbing, more students and their families are looking for schools and degree programs that offer the best path to employment. One recent study found that a bachelor's degree in mathematics gives students the highest chances to secure a job right after graduation, followed by chemistry, history and music.
Black medical students report more belonging, greater confidence in scholastic abilities in HBCU schools
A new study focused on Black medical students finds those attending historically Black medical schools report a greater sense of belonging and greater confidence in their scholastic abilities than those in predominantly white medical schools. A survey administered three times during study participants' second year of medical school compared the...
