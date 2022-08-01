ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fertility company Kindbody adds surrogacy services with latest acquisition

By Emily Olsen
mobihealthnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mobihealthnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)

Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Parafin Raises $60M Led by GIC to Help Every Company Launch Embedded Financial Services for Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Parafin, a fintech infrastructure startup that companies such as marketplaces, vertical SaaS, and payment processors rely on to launch and embed financial services for their sellers, announced that it has raised a $60 million Series B financing round led by GIC, bringing its total equity funding to $94 million. This round includes participation from new and existing investors, including Series A and Seed lead investors Thrive Capital and Ribbit Capital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005309/en/ Parafin products desktop (Photo: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
The Associated Press

Smart Soda and Refreshing USA Partner for Nationwide Distribution

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Smart Soda Holdings, Inc., one of the nation’s fastest growing healthy beverages brands, has signed a $3M investment and a strategic partnership with Refreshing USA, which includes nationwide fulfillment and distribution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005319/en/ Lior Shafir and Julia Solooki, Co-Founders of Smart Soda. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Size to Grow by USD 4.11 billion, Bayer AG and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The autologous cell therapy market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for effective drugs for cardiac and degenerative disorders. However, factors such as critical ethical challenges with respect to stem cell research will challenge the growth of the market. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
The Associated Press

Stilla Technologies Solidifies Leadership in EMEA, Expands Footprint in APAC

Stilla Technologies, the multiplex digital PCR company, announces the addition of Yvan Sergeant to serve in the capacity of Vice President/General Manager for the EMEA region. Sergeant joins Stilla with over two decades of experience in the life sciences industry, scaling go-to-market teams and delivering substantial growth in both genomics and proteomics spaces. Yvan held prior leadership positions at PerkinElmer, Caliper Life Sciences, and Trinean, and comes to Stilla from Quanterix where he served as VP/GM, Europe.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Michael Saylor To Change His MicroStrategy Role To Focus On Bitcoin

MicroStrategy, the software intelligence firm famously bullish on Bitcoin, announced on Tuesday that its CEO Michael Saylor will step down from his current position to assume the new role of executive chairman, effective on August 8. Phong Le, the company’s president, will take on Saylor’s current position. The...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Hyundai Motor eyes acquisition of Korean lidar-free self-driving startup 42dot

A spokesperson of 42dot told TechCrunch that the startup is in talks with Hyundai Motor, but cautioned that terms, including stake size and deal valuation, hadn’t materialized yet. Hyundai Motor did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Hyundai currently owns a 20.4% stake in the three-year-old startup, whereas...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertility#Surrogacy#Women And Men#Dna Test#In Vitro Fertilization#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Vios Fertility Institute#Phosphorus Labs
TechCrunch

Ro’s co-founder is leaving the company, last valued at $7 billion

“Ro has gotten to a scale where I can now confidently pass the baton to the teams in place to continue to grow, innovate and build the company from here,” Schutz wrote in an email sent to staff today. TechCrunch reached out to Ro for further comment, but had not yet heard back by time of publication. Schutz confirmed his departure on LinkedIn, providing a copy of the memo that TechCrunch received.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Canopy Growth Hires Former Aphria Legal Chief as New Top Lawyer

Cannabis giant’s ex-legal leader Phillip Shaer left last year. Canopy Growth Corp., which produces cannabis for recreational and medicinal use, has hired Christelle Gedeon as chief legal officer while it seeks a financial turnaround. Gedeon stepped down nearly a year ago as top lawyer at Aphria Inc., a rival...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Scrut Automation Launches ‘Risk Management’ for Cloud-Based Companies

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Scrut Automation, a leading compliance automation platform, unveiled Risk Management, a first-of-its-kind risk assessment tool, to further bolster its offerings in the compliance automation industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220731005100/en/ Risk Management By Scrut Automation (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Women's Health
TechCrunch

US startups seeking funds shouldn’t overlook financing from the government

Chris Hurn, the founder and CEO of Fountainhead, knows the potential benefits of taking on government financing. Fountainhead is a nonbank lender of government-guaranteed loans. Hurn said the current generation of entrepreneurs is laser-focused on raising equity-based funding from backers like venture capital firms — but that isn’t their only option, especially as equity gets more expensive in current market conditions.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Apple alum’s finance operations startup raises funds to expand globally

The seed funding round was led by Mumbai-headquartered Blume Ventures, with participation from Titan Capital, T-Fund, Speciale Invest, Bharat Founders Fund, T2D3, Amplify and Force Ventures. It was also joined by Chargebee founders Krish Subramanian and Rajaraman Santhanam, Rohit Chennamaneni of HR management platform Darwinbox and Asad Khan and Jay...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Shopify makes $100M strategic investment in marketing automation startup Klaviyo

“We’ve been working closely with Shopify for years and this is a great next step,” Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki told TechCrunch via email. “I’ve talked with their product team and CEO many times — they’re big believers in our mission of empowering creators and they have a lot of respect for the products we’ve built and our customer-first, product-led culture. Shopify’s been key to our growth and a great team to work with and we’re excited that this will help us go faster in helping more of their customers.”
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Crypto Intelligence Firm Messari Acquires Web3’s Version of Crunchbase

Messari has bought the assets and business of Dove Metrics, which offers fundraising data and intelligence for the cryptocurrency industry. "The acquisition of Dove Metrics will enable us to offer new datasets and tools that further allow our users to stay on top of industry trends and monitor, in real-time, the top projects and technologies that investors are backing,” said Eric Turner, Messari vice president of market intelligence, in the press release.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy