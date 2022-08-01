Fertility company Kindbody adds surrogacy services with latest acquisition

“Ro has gotten to a scale where I can now confidently pass the baton to the teams in place to continue to grow, innovate and build the company from here,” Schutz wrote in an email sent to staff today. TechCrunch reached out to Ro for further comment, but had not yet heard back by time of publication. Schutz confirmed his departure on LinkedIn, providing a copy of the memo that TechCrunch received.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO