Fertility company Kindbody adds surrogacy services with latest acquisition

Benzinga
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
TechCrunch
Butler shows hundreds of employees the door after raising $50M for room service delivery
The trouble was, Butler’s roughly 1,000-person workforce had been laid off just days earlier. In fact, most were told that the company had been dissolved — according to interviews TechCrunch had with a number of former employees, and corroborated in a report last week by industry blog Restaurant Dive.
Parafin Raises $60M Led by GIC to Help Every Company Launch Embedded Financial Services for Small Businesses
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Parafin, a fintech infrastructure startup that companies such as marketplaces, vertical SaaS, and payment processors rely on to launch and embed financial services for their sellers, announced that it has raised a $60 million Series B financing round led by GIC, bringing its total equity funding to $94 million. This round includes participation from new and existing investors, including Series A and Seed lead investors Thrive Capital and Ribbit Capital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005309/en/ Parafin products desktop (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Mudafy raises $10M in Founders Fund-led Series A to fix LatAm’s ‘broken’ real estate process
Founded in mid-2019, Mudafy operates with a typical digital brokerage model — aiming to make it easier for people to buy and sell their homes and serve as a “one-stop shop” in the process. The startup — also backed by Y Combinator — touts that its site...
Smart Soda and Refreshing USA Partner for Nationwide Distribution
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Smart Soda Holdings, Inc., one of the nation’s fastest growing healthy beverages brands, has signed a $3M investment and a strategic partnership with Refreshing USA, which includes nationwide fulfillment and distribution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005319/en/ Lior Shafir and Julia Solooki, Co-Founders of Smart Soda. (Photo: Business Wire)
Impact of Applying Law of Small Numbers to the Telehealth Industry & Why Its Unsustainable
Driven by headlines and incomplete, misleading data that favor a telehealth narrative, health systems and healthcare investors must start asking “who” is actually supporting waning demand. The healthcare industry is no stranger to the 80/20 rule. The principle says 80% of an effect is driven by 20% of...
Autologous Cell Therapy Market Size to Grow by USD 4.11 billion, Bayer AG and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The autologous cell therapy market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for effective drugs for cardiac and degenerative disorders. However, factors such as critical ethical challenges with respect to stem cell research will challenge the growth of the market. The...
TechCrunch
The disappearance of Bolt Mobility shows how corrosive depreciation can be for IRL startups
With the apparent demise of Bolt Mobility, the divide between technology businesses and those that are merely tech-enabled is back at the forefront of our minds. Once a key point of discussion when the IPO market was alive, today we’re sifting through what is left of the micromobility sector, now freshly depopulated to a new local maximum.
Stilla Technologies Solidifies Leadership in EMEA, Expands Footprint in APAC
Stilla Technologies, the multiplex digital PCR company, announces the addition of Yvan Sergeant to serve in the capacity of Vice President/General Manager for the EMEA region. Sergeant joins Stilla with over two decades of experience in the life sciences industry, scaling go-to-market teams and delivering substantial growth in both genomics and proteomics spaces. Yvan held prior leadership positions at PerkinElmer, Caliper Life Sciences, and Trinean, and comes to Stilla from Quanterix where he served as VP/GM, Europe.
EMEA Daily: Fraugster, Worldline Deliver Chargeback Protection; UAE-Based FI Mashreq Launches Non-Banking Services Platform
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), South African retailer Massmart struggles to stay afloat, and financial institution Mashreq unveils a business service platform for small- to medium-sized businesses. With Walmart set to announce its first half results later this month, the South African...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Michael Saylor To Change His MicroStrategy Role To Focus On Bitcoin
MicroStrategy, the software intelligence firm famously bullish on Bitcoin, announced on Tuesday that its CEO Michael Saylor will step down from his current position to assume the new role of executive chairman, effective on August 8. Phong Le, the company’s president, will take on Saylor’s current position. The...
TechCrunch
Hyundai Motor eyes acquisition of Korean lidar-free self-driving startup 42dot
A spokesperson of 42dot told TechCrunch that the startup is in talks with Hyundai Motor, but cautioned that terms, including stake size and deal valuation, hadn’t materialized yet. Hyundai Motor did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Hyundai currently owns a 20.4% stake in the three-year-old startup, whereas...
Africa’s Startups Balance Trade Off Between Lower Valuations and Larger Funding Rounds
African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, twice as much as the previous year. But while doubling the funding figure year on year is worth celebrating, it pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally in 2021, half of which was injected into U.S. startups.
TechCrunch
Ro’s co-founder is leaving the company, last valued at $7 billion
“Ro has gotten to a scale where I can now confidently pass the baton to the teams in place to continue to grow, innovate and build the company from here,” Schutz wrote in an email sent to staff today. TechCrunch reached out to Ro for further comment, but had not yet heard back by time of publication. Schutz confirmed his departure on LinkedIn, providing a copy of the memo that TechCrunch received.
bloomberglaw.com
Canopy Growth Hires Former Aphria Legal Chief as New Top Lawyer
Cannabis giant’s ex-legal leader Phillip Shaer left last year. Canopy Growth Corp., which produces cannabis for recreational and medicinal use, has hired Christelle Gedeon as chief legal officer while it seeks a financial turnaround. Gedeon stepped down nearly a year ago as top lawyer at Aphria Inc., a rival...
Scrut Automation Launches ‘Risk Management’ for Cloud-Based Companies
BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Scrut Automation, a leading compliance automation platform, unveiled Risk Management, a first-of-its-kind risk assessment tool, to further bolster its offerings in the compliance automation industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220731005100/en/ Risk Management By Scrut Automation (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
US startups seeking funds shouldn’t overlook financing from the government
Chris Hurn, the founder and CEO of Fountainhead, knows the potential benefits of taking on government financing. Fountainhead is a nonbank lender of government-guaranteed loans. Hurn said the current generation of entrepreneurs is laser-focused on raising equity-based funding from backers like venture capital firms — but that isn’t their only option, especially as equity gets more expensive in current market conditions.
TechCrunch
Apple alum’s finance operations startup raises funds to expand globally
The seed funding round was led by Mumbai-headquartered Blume Ventures, with participation from Titan Capital, T-Fund, Speciale Invest, Bharat Founders Fund, T2D3, Amplify and Force Ventures. It was also joined by Chargebee founders Krish Subramanian and Rajaraman Santhanam, Rohit Chennamaneni of HR management platform Darwinbox and Asad Khan and Jay...
TechCrunch
Shopify makes $100M strategic investment in marketing automation startup Klaviyo
“We’ve been working closely with Shopify for years and this is a great next step,” Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki told TechCrunch via email. “I’ve talked with their product team and CEO many times — they’re big believers in our mission of empowering creators and they have a lot of respect for the products we’ve built and our customer-first, product-led culture. Shopify’s been key to our growth and a great team to work with and we’re excited that this will help us go faster in helping more of their customers.”
CoinDesk
Crypto Intelligence Firm Messari Acquires Web3’s Version of Crunchbase
Messari has bought the assets and business of Dove Metrics, which offers fundraising data and intelligence for the cryptocurrency industry. "The acquisition of Dove Metrics will enable us to offer new datasets and tools that further allow our users to stay on top of industry trends and monitor, in real-time, the top projects and technologies that investors are backing,” said Eric Turner, Messari vice president of market intelligence, in the press release.
