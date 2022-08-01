Goodwill Industries annual fashion show to benefit Career Pathways Institute

www.city-sentinel.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
city-sentinel.com
Allied Arts names Sunny Cearley President and CEO
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Allied Arts board of directors has named Sunny Cearley as the organization’s next President and CEO, concluding a five-month nationwide search. “Sunny has precisely the experience, deep community connections and passion for the arts we were looking for in our next leader,” said Allied Arts Board Chair Steve Mason. “I’ve known her professionally for many years. We were impressed with her vision for Allied Arts, as well as her leadership skills and I have complete confidence in her ability to help the organization grow and thrive.”
city-sentinel.com
Sixteenth annual 'Tinker and the Primes' welcomes hundreds of Aerospace Leaders
Midwest City, Oklahoma -– The "Tinker and the Primes" business conference will run August 9-11, 2022 at the Reed Center in Midwest City. Companies from more than 40 states and five foreign countries are registered to attend. The three-day conference presented by the Midwest City Chamber of Commerce connects...
Feed the Children’s Teacher Store saving Oklahoma educators hundreds of dollars
Oklahoma educators spend an average of $750 per year out-of-pocket on their classrooms. That's where Feed the Children has stepped in the last 10 years - with a shopping spree to help them make the grade.
readfrontier.org
A $440 utility deposit almost kept her from finding a home
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between The Frontier and Curbside Chronicle made possible by a grant from the Oklahoma Media Center funded by the Native American Journalists Association. Amanda Le did what she could to keep her two young kids distracted while they were staying in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Oklahoma City Zoo offering free general admission on weekday afternoons
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering free general admission on weekday afternoons through mid-August. Zoo officials announced Tuesday that people can go to the zoo for free from noon to 2 p.m. each weekday through Aug. 19. The Oklahoma City Zoo is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 31, with the final entry being no later than 2 p.m.
KOCO
More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college
HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week
If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon
Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
Love donuts? You could win $3,000 in Oklahoma City
Polar Donuts is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a donut eating contest.
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
oklahomatoday.com
Weekly Events Calendar, August 1-7, 2022
Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Fairly Fun. Since 1915, the Mountain...
oklahomatoday.com
Whether for allergies, calories, or taste, these Oklahoma eateries are changing pizza from the bottom up.
To say a life without pizza is not a life worth living is peak hyperbole but not entirely false for fans of one of America’s favorite foods. And yet, for many Oklahomans, crust is a major impediment on the path to pizza paradise. For those with gluten issues, the price of a slice might mean a rash, a headache, or a full-on shutdown of the villi in the stomach, which extract nutrients out of food. Luckily, a handful of pizzerias across the state are tackling the problem head on.
KOCO
How to save money on back-to-school supplies in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — How can you save money on back-to-school supplies in Oklahoma?. KOCO 5 went shopping for Oklahoma families to compare prices and help save money. From Target, Walmart, Dollar General and Amazon, who has the best deals on everything from pencils to notebooks to earbuds?. KOCO 5...
Rent payment assistance applications close Sept. 1 – Here’s how you can still apply
On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Community Cares Partners application will be permanently closed and no new applications for rent assistance will be accepted.
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
An Oklahoman Shares Encounter With Transphobia
A local Trans non-binary person said they were verbally assaulted while walking out of a convenience store. Kaitlynn Kilgannon said when they were leaving the store, a man approached them and verbally assaulted them.. "He looked at me and said I can't wait until it's legal for me to begin...
Comments / 0