Goodwill Industries annual fashion show to benefit Career Pathways Institute

To say a life without pizza is not a life worth living is peak hyperbole but not entirely false for fans of one of America’s favorite foods. And yet, for many Oklahomans, crust is a major impediment on the path to pizza paradise. For those with gluten issues, the price of a slice might mean a rash, a headache, or a full-on shutdown of the villi in the stomach, which extract nutrients out of food. Luckily, a handful of pizzerias across the state are tackling the problem head on.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO