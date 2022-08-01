Nora’s Wish- Chicamacomico Treasures & Nostalgia hosts Good Ol’ Days

www.outerbanksvoice.com
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Between Tides author Angel Khoury booksigning at Downtown Books on First Friday
It has been a year since local author Angel Khoury’s debut novel- Between Tides– was published. Along with becoming one of the top books for 2021 on the Outer Banks, Between Tides also received many accolades including a mention in the New York Times Book Review, was designated a notable Fall 2021 Indie Book by Publisher Weekly and has regularly appeared on the Southern Independent Bookseller’s Alliance best-seller list.
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Fred, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
Our Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Fred. This guy is 12 years old and came to the shelter with a previous pet of the week, Wilma! Both are still at the shelter and their adoptions have been paid for. Come meet and take home this gentleman today. Watch this video to learn more about Fred.
outerbanksvoice.com
Liberty Christian Fellowship Church plans 15,000-sq. ft. family life center
Liberty Christian Fellowship Church in Colington plans to break ground on a two-story, 15,000-square-foot family life center this fall that will include a gymnasium, dining hall and commercial kitchen, as well as office spaces and classrooms. During its August 1 meeting, the Dare County Board of Commissioners lent its support...
outerbanksvoice.com
Purple martins are here, but far fewer
For the past 50 years or so, the William B. Umstead Bridge, also known as the old Manns Harbor Bridge, has been a favorite roosting spot for close to 100,000 purple martins that come from all over eastern North Carolina. But those numbers have been significantly declining for the past...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
outerbanksvoice.com
Warren Charles Joule of Manteo, July 27
Suddenly on July 27, 2022, Warren Charles Joule, 82, of Manteo, husband of predeceased Jean Joule, passed away. He was a proud father of three daughters, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Warren had a love for the Outer Banks and its beaches. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the...
The Daily South
Duck Is the Tiny Outer Banks Town You Have to Visit Now
If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it's probably a duck. At least that's what the leaders of the Outer Banks's northernmost community must have been thinking when deciding on a name for their newly incorporated town in 2002. At the time, duck hunting was big time in the bordering Currituck and Albemare Sounds. The abundance of waterfowl in the area gave inspiration for the town's unusual name, and Duck has stuck ever since.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Family of lifeguards help keep beachgoers safe
Lifeguards Carly and Ellie Gardill pose with their dog Punkin after competing in several ocean rescue events held on the beach recently in Kill Devil Hills. The Gardill sisters, along with brother Nick, lifeguard for Duck and Southern Shores. All of the ocean rescue services from Corolla to Ocracoke competed...
outerbanksvoice.com
Earl E. Dunmire of Kill Devil Hills, July 30
Earl E. Dunmire, age 84, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully after a brief illness at The Outer Banks Hospital, on July 30, 2022. He was the beloved husband of his wife, Merry for 33 years. Earl is also survived by his daughter, Sandra L Hillman of Phoenix AZ, and stepchildren Merry K. Ballance of Kill Devil Hills and Michael S. Kocian of Durham NC, two brothers of Pittsburgh, PA, James Dunmire (Sandy) and Robert Dunmire (Joyce), aunt Naomi Jane Polinski of Amherst, NY, also four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; six nieces and a host of great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Edna (Lois), father Earl A. Dunmire and his mother Ruth M. Dunmire of Glenshaw, PA. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend who touched the lives of many.
IN THIS ARTICLE
outerbanksvoice.com
Celebrate National Aviation Day with First Flight Society on August 19 at Dare County Regional Airport
The First Flight Society announced the 4th annual National Aviation Day at Dare County Regional Airport on August 19th, 2022. The event runs from 10AM-3PM and features Airplane Displays, Exhibitors, and Food Trucks. The mission of the celebration is to provide a fun and educational experience promoting, honoring, and celebrating the accomplishments of the Wright Brothers and helping educate the world about aviation. National Aviation Day is a free event aimed at all ages.
Coast Guard: Search underway for missing boater on Pamlico Sound, North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater on Pamlico Sound in North Carolina after he didn't return to shore as expected Tuesday evening. Buxton resident John Hess, 38, was identified as the missing boater. The Coast Guard believes Hess took a friend's 23-foot...
outerbanksvoice.com
Southern Shores announces change to paving schedule
The Southern Shores Road improvement paving schedule has changed. Fred Smith will be conducting road improvements to South Dogwood Trail throughout the week starting Aug. 1. Please reduce vehicle speed and proceed with caution. See the Town’s website for more information about the project. http://www.southernshores-nc.gov.
outerbanksvoice.com
Southern Shores asks drivers to avoid S. Dogwood
The Town of Southern Shores has released this Aug, 3 announcement asking traffic to avoid South Dogwood Trail for the next several days. The Town asks that all traffic that can avoid South Dogwood Thursday, August 4 and Friday, August 5 to please do so. Construction crews will be working to improve the pavement along a very narrow stretch of road between Fairway Drive and East Dogwood Trail which will make it difficult for larger trucks and trailers to pass. In some cases, these vehicles will have longer wait periods before being waived through the construction area. Please be patient and bear with construction crews as they are trying to be as expeditious as possible.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
outerbanksvoice.com
Coast Guard searches for missing Buxton boater
(United States Coast Guard) The Coast Guard is searching Pamlico Sound for a missing boater on Wednesday Aug. 3 after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening. The missing boater has been identified as 38-year-old John Hess, from Buxton. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina...
outerbanksvoice.com
A first ride across the ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge
I admit it, curiosity got the better of me. So one day after the delayed opening of the Jug Handle Bridge for traffic — the first vehicle traveled across shortly before noon on Thursday, July 28 — I decided to make the journey. After years of driving to...
outerbanksvoice.com
Fire reported at Salvo surf shop on Wednesday night
A fire was reported at Duck Village Outfitters, a surf and watersports shop in Salvo village, on Wednesday night, August 3, per multiple reports. Per residents close to the scene, the fire started at around 8:00 p.m., and the Chicamacomico Banks Fire & Rescue Department responded to the fire within minutes. Additional local organizations, including nearby Hatteras Island volunteer fire departments and Dare County authorities, were responding to the incident as well as of 9:00 p.m.
thecoastlandtimes.com
New physician arrives in Manteo; expansion plans announced
In a Friday, July 22 video message, Ronnie Sloan, president of The Outer Banks Hospital, announced that a new physician is now working at Outer Banks Family Medicine – Manteo. He also outlined expansion plans for the Manteo office. As previously announced, David Worthen, MD started seeing patients Wednesday,...
obxtoday.com
Serious injuries following Sunday collision on US 158
A vehicle collision on US 158 resulted in serious injuries and the closure of the highway for approximately 2 hours Sunday morning. At approximately 8:48 a.m. a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72 year old male from Gilbert, Arizona was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal. A Dominion Power work truck (a 2020 Freightliner) travelling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the Nissan. The driver of the Dominion Power truck was a 55-year-old male from Chesapeake, Virginia.
outerbanksvoice.com
Water main break in Manteo
Shortly before noon on Aug. 3, the Town of Manteo released this short statement about a water main break currently being worked on. The Town of Manteo Water and Sewer Department is currently responding to a water main break on Barlow Street. Many of our water customers may be impacted as we work to isolate the break and make the repair.
obxtoday.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for July 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle. 700 block of Sir Walter Raleigh Street, Roanoke Island. Vehicle window was broken and nothing was stolen. Evidence collected. Under Investigation. July 5, 2022. Common Law Robbery. 13000 block of US 64...
outerbanksvoice.com
Is Hyde County’s fight over school funds over?
Commissioners restore $400K in cuts, another $75K may be sought. On July 28, after a month-long dispute over school funding, the Hyde County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to raise the county’s share of the schools’ annual budget to the $1.712 million figure the schools had requested. That...
Comments / 0