Nora’s Wish- Chicamacomico Treasures & Nostalgia hosts Good Ol’ Days

The Town of Southern Shores has released this Aug, 3 announcement asking traffic to avoid South Dogwood Trail for the next several days. The Town asks that all traffic that can avoid South Dogwood Thursday, August 4 and Friday, August 5 to please do so. Construction crews will be working to improve the pavement along a very narrow stretch of road between Fairway Drive and East Dogwood Trail which will make it difficult for larger trucks and trailers to pass. In some cases, these vehicles will have longer wait periods before being waived through the construction area. Please be patient and bear with construction crews as they are trying to be as expeditious as possible.

SOUTHERN SHORES, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO