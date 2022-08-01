Ina Adds Blue Cheese to Her Coleslaw and I’m 100% Here for It

www.thekitchn.com
Martha Stewart Just Shared the Easiest No-Bake Cake Recipe & It’s Perfect for Summer
Set aside some time on a hot summer day to make one of Martha Stewart’s best recipes yet. It’s a no-bake layered cherry cheesecake cake that is totally assembled inside a large mixing bowl. And although it may take some time, the result is well worth the wait.
Ina Garten Shares Her Go-To Recipe and Hack for When It's 'Too Hot to Cook!'
Ina Garten is here to save you from this heat wave. On Tuesday, the Barefoot Contessa star, 74, shared an easy dinner recipe that doesn't require turning on the stove: her heirloom tomato and blue cheese salad. From heirloom and cherry tomatoes, Roquefort cheese, and basil leaves, the salad offers...
The Daily South
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
The New Cinnamon Toast Crunch Snack Has an Exciting Twist
The sweet, crunchy cereal Cinnamon Toast Crunch has been around for generations. But as tastes evolve, so too must our go-to breakfasts. So General Mills is launching the new era for CTC. It’s a snack, but that’s not all. It’s got a spicy upgrade!. The CinnaFuego Toast...
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Your ultimate guide to making the coziest, cheesiest, crispiest eggplant parmesan
Abbondanza — Italian for "abundance" — is a bi-monthly column from writer Michael La Corte in which the author shares his tips for making traditional Italian-American recipes even better. I've said it before, but Italian-American food culture is truly my kryptonite. While chicken parmesan epitomizes comfort food for...
Recipes: 2 ways to cook chicken wings
Luvafoodie CEO and Founder Michelle Mazzara shared these Chicken Wing recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Chicken WingsIngredients2 lb. chicken wings3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice2 tbsp. olive oil1 tsp. Horseradish sauce½ cup of mayonnaise½ cup of ketchup3 tbsp. fresh dill choppedDirectionsPreheat oven 380 degrees.In a small bowl mix together ketchup, mayonnaise, 1 tbsp. dill, horseradish sauce and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice rub.Bake 40 minutes.Plate chicken wings on platter, top with fresh dill and serve with Chicken Lovers sauce.Luvafoodie Smoke House Cherry Chicken WingsIngredients2 lb. chicken wings3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houses Lovers Spice2 tbsp. olive oil½ cup of cherry jam½ cup of mayonnaise1 tsp. truffle oil1 cup of red cherries-GarnishParsley- GanishDirectionsPreheat oven 380 degrees.In a small bowl mix together cherry jam, mayonnaise, truffle oil and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houe Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House rub.Bake 40 minutes.Plate on platter, arrange parsley and cherries to garnish platter.Serve with cherry sauce.
The Secret to Alton Brown’s Chicken Parm Is Literally In the Sauce
Find out how Alton Brown's sauce is what makes his chicken parm so special.
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BERRY CAKE
Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
What Exactly Is the Deal with Zucchini?
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Lately, my experience with zucchini has felt straight out of a Hitchcock movie. I walk my dog around the corner to spot a 30-foot-wide zucchini plant climbing menacingly over my neighbor’s lawn, blossoms yawning open like they’re about to speak, à la Alice in Wonderland. My front door creaks open to reveal my roommate touting a zucchini grown by her boyfriend that’s the size of a toy dachshund. I lock the doors to keep out neighbors gifting me home-grown squash, but it’s too late. It’s August and zucchini are everywhere.
thecountrycook.net
Pineapple Bread Pudding
A tasty breakfast or dessert, this Pineapple Bread Pudding is super flavorful, easy and only takes a handful of ingredients!. I love this version of bread pudding. It's not heavy at all and it tastes so fresh and not overly sweet. You can eat it as-is if you want this as a breakfast treat or if you are eating this as a dessert, you can top it with ice cream and/or a caramel sauce. This pineapple bread pudding recipe really is so easy and you may already have all the ingredients on hand!
There’s a Snickers-Flavored Seasoning Blend Hitting Shelves This Month
After successfully bringing the flavor of TWIX candy bars to pantries across the country, B&G Foods has once again partnered with Mars, Incorporated to create SNICKERS Shakers Seasoning Blends. The new topping option will be available in the spice and seasoning aisles of your local grocery stores beginning next month...
Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy
Bok choy is a favorite in my house — it’s one of the easiest ways to get a green veggie on the table quickly. If you’re not familiar with the vegetable, it can feel a little intimidating to cook, but it’s fairly straightforward once you tackle it once or twice.
mvmagazine.com
Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler
Local peaches are making their way into the markets – yay! While I love biting into a ripe, juicy peach on a hot summer day, baking these beauties concentrates all those heavenly juices, making them even more delectable. Add to that the wonderful floral fragrance filling my home, and I’m pretty happy.
I'm a bartender. Here are 7 cocktails I think you should order if you like sweet drinks.
From piña coladas to dirty Shirleys, here are the best sweet alcoholic drinks to get at a bar and how to order them, according to a pro.
12tomatoes.com
One-pan Greek Lemon Chicken
Easy clean-up and all the flavor. There’s nothing quite so nice as when you can make a tasty dinner all in one pan. This one-pan Greek lemon chicken recipe is filled with flavor and is a breeze to make. This is the meal for when you’re craving something really tasty, but are also eyeing the menu of your go-to takeout place as well. Sometimes you just don’t feel like spending a lot of time cooking. This recipe is for those nights, but don’t let the low-investment time fool you. This one is as delicious as they come, perfectly spiced with Mediterranean herbs.
12tomatoes.com
Sausage & Gravy Hand Pies
A portable (and freeze-able) version of the classic. Anyone who’s ever lived in the South (or even visited) knows about the joys of biscuits and gravy. This time-honored breakfast meal has been a favorite in both homes and diners for many generations. The simplicity of the recipe is offset by the little ways that each cook can customize this dish to suit their tastes. This recipe not only has a little surprise in the gravy, but also converts the biscuits into hand pies, perfect for taking on the go or eating at a sit down meal.
The Daily South
Creamy Cucumber Salad
Whether you are cooking up low and slow barbecue or spicy Southern fried chicken, a cooling creamy salad is always a perfect pairing. Cucumber and dill are great pals, and while many traditional salads that feature them are dressed with a sweet and sour vinegar-based brine, they are just as happy with a velvety bath in some dairy.
How to Turn Just About Any Cake Recipe into a Bundt Cake
With so many pretty Bundt pans out there, it’s easy to want to bake a Bundt cake every day of the week. But sometimes the cake you’re craving isn’t specifically formulated to bake in one of these fancy fluted pans. Can you bake a regular cake in a Bundt pan?
Allrecipes.com
Cheese Sauce for Pretzels
If you're lucky enough to have a small slow cooker, it's perfect for keeping the cheese sauce warm. Frozen baked soft pretzels can be found at most grocery stores and heated for 3 to 5 minutes in the oven. Leftover sauce may be stored in the fridge in an airtight...
