Lubbock: What Should You Do If You Find a Snake in Your Yard?

Helping Others: Lubbock MOW’s 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now
Looking to help out and give back to the community? This is a great way to do that. Comfort Keepers of Lubbock and Lubbock Meals on Wheels are gearing up for their 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now event. This benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels’. Weekend Meal Program. This program provides...
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s Needs Your Help Identifying Who Robbed & Set Their Kitchen on Fire
Many have been waiting for an update as to when Schlotzsky's in Lubbock at 19th Street was going to re-open. Those who run the Lubbock location took to Facebook on Wednesday to tell the public that they want to reopen soon, but they have become victims to one person with what seems like a vendetta against them.
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
We Finally Know When Lubbock’s Petting Zoo Is Opening
This is an exciting day, y'all. We finally know when we get to enjoy Lubbock's first petting zoo. Back in January I told y'all it was coming and how this will be a perfect spot for family fun. Well, owner Joey Perez reached out to me to say it's time.
Lubbock Drivers Aren’t Actually as Bad as You Think
Something everyone in Lubbock can agree on is that we have some terrible drivers here. However, they could be a lot worse. I definitely agree that Lubbock drivers are horrible at times. There are the trucks that speed by and cut you off, the old folks that go 20 miles per hour under the speed limit, and the large population that forgets how to drive whenever the road is slightly wet or, God forbid, icy.
‘Where Beauty Meets Art’: Check Out This New Lubbock Salon
If you are looking for a new salon and also happen to be an art lover, you have to check out one of Lubbock’s newest salons, Glam LAB. Glam LAB has been open for about a month now and aims to combine beauty and art into an unique and unforgettable experience. The salon not only offers hair cuts and color, but also offers hair and eyelash extensions, sugaring, and spray tanning.
New Archery Store Opens in Lubbock, Promises To Have Your Back
Lubbock now has a new archery shop everyone needs to check out. Korbin's Archery started out in Seminole, Texas. The owner said he first started working on his and friends' boxes. Fixing their strings and other things. As word of mouth and their business started to grow they decided to take the leap and open up in a location in Seminole.
Celebrate National IPA Day With These Lubbock Favs
August 4th is National IPA Day, which celebrates one of the most popular (and divisive) beer varieties - the bold, full-bodied and ever so hoppy India Pale Ale. IPAs have a long history, having been the brew of choice for British sailors in the late 18th century. One of the...
This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money
There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
Lubbock’s Favorite Noodle Bar Is Getting a Second Location
I'm so excited about this news and this business. How do freshly-made noodles sound? And I mean, made fresh every day. Or maybe some hot soup on a cold Lubbock day? This place doesn't need much explanation because it completely took Lubbock by storm when they opened. If you've never...
Show Your School Spirit and Buy a Cactus at Texas Tech This Friday
After TCU’s attempt at putting Lubbock down for being ‘a desert’ and Texas Tech’s prompt snap back with the use of the cactus emoji, those that support Texas Tech will forever use cacti as a symbol of their support. Every Texas Tech fan across the country...
Lubbock Food Truck Draws Long Lines With Amazing Food & Drinks
Oh man y'all I don't know if you are ready to learn about this new amazing spot in Lubbock. When something opens in Lubbock they get a lot of attention but man this food truck is killing it with long lines and great food and drinks. I was not ready...
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
Covenant NW Lubbock Back to School Bash Has Free Vaccines & More
Lubbock's Covenant Norwest Clinic (611 N. Frankfort Ave) is hosting their first ever back-to-school bash on Saturday, August 6th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bash is a "one stop shop" for children's back to school medical requirements, such as vaccines and sports physicals. Children with private insurance or Medicaid can receive their vaccines free, while self-pay vaccines are $5 each. Sports physicals are $35. While this pricing will make the process easier for parents, Covenant Northwest has plenty planned to make what could be a scary encounter much more relaxed and fun.
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
Lubbock Couple Found With Ten Stolen Credit and Debit Cards
A Lubbock couple was arrested on Sunday, July 31st after they were caught with ten stolen debit and credit cards. 30-year-old Jayda Ham and 35-year-old Joe Aguilar Jr. were found asleep at a building that KAMC News says is common place for homeless people to sleep and loiter at. Officers with Lubbock Police woke the two up and asked them to identify themselves.
Lubbock’s 52nd Annual Fall Festival is Back, Vendor Signup Is Open
If you are looking for a craft vendor event in Lubbock look no further. Every year The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center hosts an Annual Fall Festival and this year the craft vendor registration is now open. This event has been going on for 52nd years and it is a lot of fun.
Lubbock Teachers Turn to Crowdfunding for Projects and Supplies
Teachers in Lubbock and across the nation are turning to crowdfunding sites to cover or avoid all together out of pocket costs for projects, supplies and different opportunities for students in their classrooms. One such website that's increased in popularity lately is called Donors Choose. Think of it as a...
26 Venues to Say ‘I Do’ in Lubbock
Are you looking to say I love you and I do in Lubbock?. There are so many great places and options for you. No matter the size, style or location, there are a lot of options here in Lubbock to make your big day special. Venues to Say 'I Do'...
