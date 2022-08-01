The Biglaw Firms That Are Best For Associate Satisfaction (2022)

Modern patent litigation is a rough-and-tumble business, where the odds can seem particularly stacked against individual inventors or smaller plaintiffs. Things can get even harder when the target is a frequent patent defendant, if only because those types of defendants tend to involve factors other than the merits of the case before them in determining whether and when to settle. For example, a large tech defendant may have an unwritten rule not to settle with a certain class of patentees until the eve of trial, so as not to let future plaintiffs get the wrong idea about the prospects of early settlement of their claims. Other defendants do everything they can not to settle at all, preferring to lean on the Federal Circuit’s penchant for overturning jury verdicts on appeal. And nearly all large defendants will litigate the case strongly at every turn, with IPR challenges to all of the asserted patents almost a given. Either way, I continue to feel comfortable saying to others that the patent litigation approach with the highest degree of difficulty remains trying to get a seasoned patent defendant to pay money, just because someone with whom, for the defendant, a business relationship neither exists nor makes sense, brought a patent claim against them. This is especially true when the patentee can’t copy the big players at their own game, such as by adding additional patents to a case, either at the outset or sometimes even midstream.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO