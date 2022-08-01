The Biglaw Firms That Are Best For Associate Satisfaction (2022)

abovethelaw.com
Can Biglaw Associates Be Lured Back To The Office With New Food Options?
Getting people back into the office is critical. Some believe strongly that food is the driver by which to do that. If you think about what’s going to bring people back, it’s providing experiences that don’t exist at home, whether that’s in technology, in education, mentorship or food service.
Biglaw Is Paying 'Almost 50% Above' Magic Circle Peers
Biglaw associates in the United States are well familiar with thanking Cravath (and Milbank and Davis Polk) for doing the lord’s work in bumping up salaries, but U.K. attorneys are also learning that fact. New research reveals that U.K. firms that have their salaries pegged to the U.S. dollar are paying associates “almost 50% above” what Magic Circle firms are paying. Wow.
Biglaw Associates Really Hate The Billable Hour
The billable hour is a cancer that will slowly eat away at you if you don’t get away from it quickly enough. — a Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath midlevel associate’s comments on the billable hour in the American Lawyer’s 2022 Midlevel Associate Survey. Over three-quarters of survey respondents said their jobs had “significantly” affected their mental health, and more than half said they’d turn in their resignations to get more work-life balance.
Will Your Biglaw Career Survive Summer Associate Life?
You know that shiver that runs down your spine when the words “based on a true story” come up?. Well, it turns out that those shivers are not just for horror movies and true-crime podcasts. Our friends at Kinney Recruiting share the best (and therefore worst) summer associate...
Paragon Attorney Spotlight: Carolyn Samiere
Senior Counsel Carolyn Samiere has been with Paragon for seven years, serving technology, life sciences, and pharma/biotech clients in the areas of compliance, contracting, licensing, and corporate governance. Her impressive legal career has spanned corporate, litigation, and regulatory work, and now she brings that wide skillset to her Paragon clients.
Ironclad Launches 'Insights' To Democratize Operational Analytics
They say you are what you eat — which I certainly hope isn’t true because I’m not prepared to pack it in for the life of a jovial rancher — but it’s a good model for looking at a business. For all the corporate management talking points, companies aren’t “families” as much as they’re bundles of contractual obligations.
Biglaw Midlevel Associates Tie High Billable Hours To Their Mental Health Concerns
Making it to midlevel in Biglaw isn’t easy — especially in the wake of a pandemic. First you had to break into Biglaw in the first place (which can be quite difficult, especially if you didn’t go to a top law school or earn top grades). Then you had to survive the high stress and long hours. Finally, you needed to endure and somehow persevere through the incredibly uncertain times COVID-19 brought upon the legal profession and the world at large (though we’re sure the special bonuses and pay raises had to have helped a little).
Decentralized Autonomous Organizations: Legal Implications Of An Emerging Trend
As the world becomes increasingly digitized, organizations known as decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) have grown in popularity. Blockchain Value Season 1, Episode 6 podcast — How to Form Blockchain Consortia with Anthony Day. Such organizations are run through smart contracts on a blockchain network, such as Ethereum. They are...
Workers are avoiding their colleagues because of conflicting political views—and employers are afraid to choose sides, HR expert says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Employers must be clear where they stand on divisive political issues as the American workforce navigates “extreme cultural conflict,” according to a top personnel expert. In multiple surveys...
Finally, A Win
Modern patent litigation is a rough-and-tumble business, where the odds can seem particularly stacked against individual inventors or smaller plaintiffs. Things can get even harder when the target is a frequent patent defendant, if only because those types of defendants tend to involve factors other than the merits of the case before them in determining whether and when to settle. For example, a large tech defendant may have an unwritten rule not to settle with a certain class of patentees until the eve of trial, so as not to let future plaintiffs get the wrong idea about the prospects of early settlement of their claims. Other defendants do everything they can not to settle at all, preferring to lean on the Federal Circuit’s penchant for overturning jury verdicts on appeal. And nearly all large defendants will litigate the case strongly at every turn, with IPR challenges to all of the asserted patents almost a given. Either way, I continue to feel comfortable saying to others that the patent litigation approach with the highest degree of difficulty remains trying to get a seasoned patent defendant to pay money, just because someone with whom, for the defendant, a business relationship neither exists nor makes sense, brought a patent claim against them. This is especially true when the patentee can’t copy the big players at their own game, such as by adding additional patents to a case, either at the outset or sometimes even midstream.
Law Firm's New Metaverse Shop Lets Attorneys Work From The Office While Working From Home
We saw that remote work can work, but [people] still appreciate an in-office feel. When you’re on a big Zoom call, you can’t always see everyone in the squares [on your screen]. With the metaverse, you really feel like you’re in the same room with the other participants.
Narcissistic Team Leaders – How a Lack of Checks and Balances Tip the Scale of Culture
Research shows that narcissists tend to be attracted to leadership positions as they are positions of power, so they need to learn how to balance selfishness with selflessness. Narcissistic leaders’ self-centered personalities not only disrupt organizational culture, but they can also derail an organization and leave it unviable. Let’s...
