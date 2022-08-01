ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Chris Pratt Play Star-Lord After Guardians 3? Here’s What He Said

By Corey Chichizola
 3 days ago
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been greatly expanding the franchise, both on the small and silver screens. But one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies will be featuring some beloved returning characters: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 . James Gunn has been teasing the stakes of the blockbuster, but will Chris Pratt play Star-Lord after Guardians 3 ? Here’s what he said.

Since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was in the pre-production stage, James Gunn and company have teased that the movie will end the story of the current team of heroes. The stakes feel high, and fans are worried about which members of the team might meet their end when it finally arrives in theaters. While some of the franchise’s stars have potentially said goodbye to their characters, what’s happening with Star-Lord? Chris Pratt was asked about whether he’ll appear in the MCU after James Gunn’s threequel, responding honestly with:

I don't know. I hope so. If not, you can always just follow me on Instagram. There are no plans for that right now. I think anything is possible, anything is possible. There's [the] multiverse thing. I'm not saying I am, but if a character gets killed... Actually, turns out there are, like, crazy wormholes to bring people back.

He’s got a point. With the multiverse in play it seems like just about anything is possible for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just look at the events of Doctor Strange 2 . And with America Chavez only beginning her journey in the MCU, she could seemingly open the doors of the multiverse whenever the studio might need it.

Chris Pratt’s comments show how drastically Phase Four is already affecting the larger shared universe. While he was careful not to actually confirm or deny anything about the contents of Guardians 3 , he admitted that anything is possible nowadays in the MCU. Although to clarify: he doesn’t currently have any plans for Star-Lord after James Gunn’s highly anticipated sequel.

While the future of the Guardians after Vol. 3 is unclear, the MCU is treating fans to plenty of content featuring the motley crew of cosmic heroes. They recently appeared in a small role for Thor: Love and Thunder , and we’ll be treated to the Baby Groot animated shorts and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ over the next few months. So if/when we say goodbye to any characters after Vol. 3 , we’ll at least have been given extra time with them

Those lucky enough to attend San Diego Comic-Con were treated to the first footage from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 . Unfortunately, James Gunn revealed it won’t be arriving online because more VFX work needs to be done before it’s watched millions of times. But it seems that we’ll be getting to know the backstory behind Rocket Raccoon, while the Guardians also attempt to track down and find the 2013 version of Gamora who ended up in our timeline during Avengers: Endgame .

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 5th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

