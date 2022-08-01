Vermont Arts Council honors six 'extraordinary' artists

vermontbiz.com
WCAX
Vermont cheesemaker wins best in show at national competition
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.
WCAX
Vermont airmen begin returning from overseas
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the Vermont Air Guard who were deployed overseas have begun arriving back home. The military released video clips from South Burlington showing the F-35s touching down and families greeting the returning airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing. They started arriving in Vermont on...
vermontbiz.com
United Way sub-awards $180,000 in grants for substance misuse prevention
Vermont Business Magazine United Way of Northwest Vermont (UWNWVT), an organization dedicated to improving lives in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties, has awarded $180,000 in subgrants to local organizations and programs in support of their efforts to reduce substance misuse among youth and young adults in Vermont. The funding...
A Reporter Encounters Rail Buffs — and an Unexpected Detour — on Amtrak's Inaugural Trip From Burlington
I arrived at Burlington's Union Station last Friday to catch a 10:10 a.m. train — and found a giant early morning party. I was about to climb on the inaugural Ethan Allen Express train from Burlington to New York City. It would be the first time a train carried people between the two cities since 1953, when a Rutland Railroad workers' strike ended the line's passenger service.
vermontbiz.com
5 new geologic maps released to help state manage natural resources
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Geological Survey (VGS) released five new geologic maps to help address issues like groundwater contamination, landslide hazards, and geologic resource planning. The new surficial geologic maps show the types of glacial and other loose materials above the state’s bedrock like clay, sand, gravel, and till.
WCAX
Organic Valley begins milk pickups at Vermont farms
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - One year after Horizon terminated contracts with dozens of dairy farmers in our region, a truck picked up milk at a Morrisville farm. The Rooney Farm was dropped last year by Horizon, and Wednesday they began their contract with a different milk processor, Organic Valley. Representatives...
WCAX
Plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut building in South Burlington
Newport City Council to use state funding to fix pit.
WCAX
Vermont Blueberry Festival showcases region’s agricultural roots, benefits area businesses
WILMINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Every summer in southern Vermont, the region celebrates a berry to help benefit local businesses by bringing the entire community together. It’s a good year for blueberries, and the Bigelows, who own a second home in the area, are taking advantage. “I like the taste...
Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks
“They are a very affordable source of housing that receives very little in ongoing public investment to maintain that affordability,” said Josh Hanford, Vermont’s commissioner of housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks.
vermontbiz.com
Bank of Burlington launches today
Vermont Business Magazine Bank of Burlington has received a certificate of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Company (FDIC) and a Certificate of Authority from the State of Vermont Department of Financial Regulation effective August 2, 2022. Bank of Burlington is the newest Vermont Charted Bank since 1989. “We are...
mynbc5.com
August declared agri-tourism month in Vermont
PLAINFIELD, Vt. — To kick off the beginning of agri-tourism month in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott stopped by Greenfield Highland Farm in Plainfield. Soon, others will also get to enjoy the farm for themselves. “Agri-tourism is the chance to see working lands, how they raise the animals sustainably, improve...
vermontbiz.com
Register for the 2022 VT Community Leadership Summit
The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) is inviting Vermonters of all backgrounds who are working with a goal of improving life in their community to attend the2022 Community Leadership Summit(link is external) on Wednesday, August 10, at Vermont Technical College. The Summit agenda will include skills workshops, networking opportunities, community project panels, and forum discussions.
vermontbiz.com
Meehan-Brese joins Gifford’s Rochester Clinic
Gifford Health Car(link is external)e recently welcomed Brigid Meehan-Brese to its team of primary-care providers. Meehan-Brese, who comes to Gifford after spending nearly four years at Springfield Hospital in Vermont, will be seeing patients at Gifford’s Rochester Health Center. Meehan-Brese holds an associate degree in nursing from Vermont Technical...
vermontjournal.com
45th Rockingham Old Home Days
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The 45th annual Rockingham Old Home Days will commence on Friday, Aug. 5 and run through Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7, offering live music, food vendors, community events, and a firework show. This event celebrates and commemorates the 116th annual pilgrimage to the Rockingham Meeting house.
Best Vermont day trip with the kids
Shelburne Farms — Most children's farmyards are modest affairs, with a random assortment of barn-dwelling animals and perhaps a gumball machine that churns out food pellets. Not so at Shelburne Farms, designed by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. In addition to its 10-mile network of paths and postcard-worthy views of Lake Champlain, the 14,000-acre property boasts a majestic barn inhabited by dairy cows, Nubian goats, a pair of draft horses and a fluffy English Angora rabbit named Willow. Farm educators are on hand to provide children with information about the animals.
WCAX
Hand-harvesting an invasive weed in Vermont
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to get an invasive weed out of the Sandbar Wildlife Management Area. Support staff visited several projects in the Lake Champlain basin where different techniques are being used to improve water quality and prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. That includes hand-harvesting water chestnuts which they reach by kayaks and canoes.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Newport
NEWPORT, Vt. — This week, Ben Frechette visits Newport, Vermont. On the shores of Lake Memphremagog, this city is bustling with a diverse community and a thriving downtown. Ben stops by a cornerstone café, a new retail store on Main Street, and takes in the waterfront views.
WCAX
MiVT: Nitty Gritty Grain Co. of Vermont
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. That’s because this bunch owns the Nitty Gritty Grain Company of Vermont, and it’s all hands on deck to keep the products flowing. “I come and do all the packaging, do all the paperwork,...
mynbc5.com
Several bomb threats called in to colleges, universities across Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating multiple reports of explosive devices and suspicious items at college and university campuses across the state on Wednesday. Officials say no devices have been found and all of the threats appear to be unfounded. So far, more than seven threats have...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Burlington, Vermont
Does dabbling in artsy charm and natural beauty sound like your type of getaway? Pack your bags for Vermont and discover the best things to do in Burlington, VT! Settled between the Green Mountains and Lake Champlain, Vermont’s largest city is the quintessential New England vacation and one of the coolest small cities in the Northeast.
