Normal man gets 10 year prison sentence for child sex trafficking

Man sentenced to 18 years for Peoria homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man accused of shooting and killing another man last September pleaded guilty in a court appearance Wednesday, just months after a deadlocked jury was unable to decide the case. Orlando Alexander, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of 35-year-old Isaac Payton.
Gibson City man gets 13 years for attempted murder in Bloomington fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Gibson City man plead guilty to an attempted murder that stemmed from a Bloomington apartment fire in May. Anthony Hughlett was sentenced to 13 years in prison following his plea. He was also charged on aggravated and residential arson. Those charges were dismissed. Prosecutors...
Peoria woman found guilty of leaving crash that killed 10-year old
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The woman charged in a November hit-and-run that took the life of 10-year-old Troy Erving has been found guilty, but the case isn’t being considered murder. Karrie Brunswig, 44, was arraigned earlier this year on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated...
Man from Normal arrested after DHL van stolen
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man from Normal was arrested Saturday morning after a stolen DHL delivery was found abandoned. 36-year-old Joseph P. Herald, of Normal, was charged with Criminal Trespass to Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and two counts of Disorderly Conduct. Around 8:45 a.m., Bloomington Police...
Family wants justice after 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A family wants justice after their 4-year-old was punched in the face at the Peoria Speedway. Witness video obtained by 25 News shows what led up to the reported 100 person brawl Saturday night. Video shows the moment a crash occurred on the track then...
Peoria Police investigating aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (WEEK) - A man said he was robbed by two men on the 300 block of W. McClure on Monday. The victim said one man was armed with a handgun. He said the suspects robbed him of his personal items and took off with his vehicle. Police were able...
Man arrested on gun charges after traffic stop
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is waking up in jail after a traffic stop was conducted in Peoria on Sunday. 41-year-old Jimmie James was pulled over around 2 a.m. near the intersection of North Sheridan road and West High Street for an Illinois vehicle code violation. Officers conducted...
Peoria police investigating early morning ATM break-in
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police are investigating after an ATM was broken into early Tuesday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm call in the 6000 block of Knoxville Avenue - near the corner of North Prospect Road. Upon arrival, officers found an ATM machine that...
Man hospitalized following Monday afternoon shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a man was hospitalized after a Monday afternoon shooting. Police said they were called about 3:05 p.m. to the 800 block of South Wiswall Court after a ShotSpotter alert indicated 10 rounds were fired there. Police learned a man with a gunshot...
Missing Peoria man found
PEORIA (WEEK) - Peoria Police reported 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr was found and is doing well. He was previously last seen on Tuesday June 28th in the 15000 block of Schlink Road, Brimfield. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
1 person wounded in shooting near Peoria’s Glen Oak Park
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police said one person was shot in the leg late Wednesday in a shooting that happened near Glen Oak Park. A police spokesperson said officers were called about 10:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of East Republic Street, close to North Central Avenue. Police...
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
2022 Peoria County 4-H Show kicks off
PEORIA (WEEK) - The event showcased all the different projects the 4-H program participants created in 2022. It was held at the Peoria EXPO gardens and focused on non-livestock projects. There were stations about bugs, different countries, and skills like photography, food, and arts. “It’s pretty exciting the amount of...
Stolen car pulled from Illinois River near Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A stolen car was pulled out of the Illinois River a few hundred yards south of the Pekin bridge on Wednesday. Crews initially searched for the submerged vehicle last week but it wasn’t found until this morning. The Peoria Fire Department dive team spent...
Changing PPS schedule puts care centers under pressure
PEORIA (25 News Now) - District 150′s new school calendar, starting two weeks ahead of the traditional schedule, means a changing impact on childcare providers. “It’s rough,” says Stepping Stones Learning Academy’s Haley Butler. “Everybody is on their own schedule now.”. The biggest shifts come...
PPS students start first day of new year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Teachers and staff at Sterling Elementary welcomed kids in as they stepped through the doors for their first day of class. The August 3 back to school date is the earlier students ever have filed in to their classrooms. It’s a part of a change to the Peoria Public School calendar. For at least one parent, sending her children off to school was a relief.
Peoria NEXT celebrates 15 years
PEORIA (WEEK) - Over the past 15 years around 52 companies have called Peoria NEXT home. Peoria NEXT said they were launch pad for new businesses and they hoped to collaborate and help more businesses get off the ground over the next 15 years. The building is on Main St,...
PPS students return to school Wednesday, teachers still without a contract
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Schools students will return to classes Wednesday, but their teachers will work without a signed union contract. District administration met with union representatives again Tuesday night to work toward a deal. The two sides have met at least 18 times, but have not yet come to an agreement.
Hundreds embark for 41st Memphis to Peoria Run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (25 News Now) - Hundreds of runners are making their way from Memphis to Peoria for the 41st annual St. Jude Run. The 465-mile run started with around 20 runners back in 1982, and has raised millions of dollars for the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Guard tower struck by lightning, catches fire at Logan County Correctional Center
LINCOLN (25 News Now) - Lightning struck the guard tower at Logan County Correctional Center in Lincoln igniting a fire there as storms pounded parts of Central Illinois Monday morning. Prison staffers safely evacuated the tower even as flames tore through the roof about 9:50 a.m., according to a post...
