Florida State

Florida medical board to weigh blocking treatments for transgender youth

By CBS Miami Team
CBS News
 2 days ago
ndnsrule
2d ago

State needs to step up and take all these kids away from the parent. These kids have no clue what they want,there brains aren't fully developed to make these kind of decisions. The parents need to face charges

15
David Smith
2d ago

The juvenile brain is not capable of making life decisions on the subject at such a young age ! It’s for adults to decide!

8
Tacoma Aroma
2d ago

I think treating mental health issues for the youth is the most proactive approach to reduce homelessness

13
