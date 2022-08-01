Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's first training camp practice

247sports.com
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lyn-J Dixon, former Clemson RB and one-time Tennessee commit, reportedly transferring to SEC school
Lyn-J Dixon was committed to Tennessee back in 2017. But, ultimately, the 4-star running back in the class of 2018 decommitted and ended up at Clemson. He spent the past 4 seasons with the Tigers before entering the transfer portal in September of 2021. He transferred to West Virginia, but never played for the Mountaineers and re-entered the portal in July.
atozsports.com
How Camden Sewell’s decision proves something about Vols HC Tony Vitello
The Tennessee Vols baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello got some important news on Tuesday, August 2nd. They got back a key piece of their bullpen from last season. RHP Camden Sewell announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his fifth collegiate season. Sewell is a vital piece to the pitching staff after the Vols lost Ben Joyce, Blade Tidwell, Will Mabrey, and Mark McLaughlin to the MLB Draft.
Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise
Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold
The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
saturdaydownsouth.com
'I wouldn't say I lost the starting job:' Tennessee QB Joe Milton details decision not to transfer
Nobody would have called Joe Milton III crazy if he had decided to transfer following the 2021-22 season. The former Michigan signal caller transferred to Rocky Top in what seemed like a perfect position to take over the starting job following the departure of Jarrett Guarantano to Washington State. He made it one and a half games before being replaced at halftime against Pitt in Week 2 following an injury.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy has 3 big questions about the Tennessee Volunteers for 2022
Greg McElroy named Tennessee, Nebraska and Louisville as 3 potential teams on the rise for the 2022 season. The Vols are looking for their first back-to-back winning seasons since 2015 and 2016 after going 7-6 last year in Josh Heupel’s first campaign as the team’s head coach. So,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama RB's son joins Tennessee football program
Roman Goode, an SEC legacy whose father was a notable running back at Alabama in the 1980s, has joined the staff of Josh Heupel’s Tennessee program. Goode is serving as a personnel and recruiting analyst at Tennessee in 2022. He served as a recruitment specialist at Alabama from 2019-21. Kerry Goode played at Alabama from 1983-87. He was named the SEC freshman of the year in 1983.
Yardbarker
The best players in Tennessee women's basketball history
Tennessee was the first true power in the NCAA era of women's basketball. Guided by late legend Pat Summitt, who built a program into the gold standard of women's basketball during the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, the Lady Vols have won eight national championships — second most in NCAA history.
WBIR
Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
5starpreps.com
Jefferson County Football playing with ‘an expectation’ in 2022
Has Jefferson County football finally turned the corner after some mighty lean years?. Patriots coach Spencer Riley, who guided Jeff County to its first winning record (6-5) since 2012 last season, thinks so. “I think we can compete,” said Riley, who was an All-American lineman at Jeff County in 1994....
WATE
Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
TWRA: Bear interactions becoming more common
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The increasing flow of human population in Tennessee has led to area bears adapting to the growing changes. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) said in a news release Monday that since 2019, nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the Volunteer State, making it the eighth fastest-growing state. East Tennessee […]
wvlt.tv
Full Service Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
Clydesdales return to Knoxville for Smoky Mountain Air Show
The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming back to Knoxville for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show where they will kick off the festivities each morning.
No Injuries Reported After Multi-Vehicle Accident in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident occurred on the I-40 West near the I-40/I-75 split near Watt Road on Friday afternoon. The incident involved a semi-truck and multiple cars. Knox County Dispatch stated that the semi-truck was jack-knifed [..]
KFVS12
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears in East Tennessee are not few and far between; therefore, it is essential that those who live or visit the area know what to do when they encounter the animals. A photo circulating social media of what not to do when seeing a bear in...
wvlt.tv
Election 2022: Roane County
Biography: Beard is from Midway, Tennessee. She studied at Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and then earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Tennessee Tech University. She works as an operations specialist employed by Kimco corporation. Victoria Bowers-Gaskins. Race: County Executive. Party: Independent. Biography: Bowers-Gaskin is...
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
indherald.com
Scott’s unemployment rate increases to become Tennessee’s 3rd-highest
HUNTSVILLE | Scott County’s unemployment rate climbed sharply in June to become the third-highest jobless rate in Tennessee, at 6.2%. That’s according to a new round of data released last week by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. The big picture: Scott County wasn’t alone with...
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
