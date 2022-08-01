Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's first training camp practice

Nobody would have called Joe Milton III crazy if he had decided to transfer following the 2021-22 season. The former Michigan signal caller transferred to Rocky Top in what seemed like a perfect position to take over the starting job following the departure of Jarrett Guarantano to Washington State. He made it one and a half games before being replaced at halftime against Pitt in Week 2 following an injury.

