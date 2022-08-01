Iona University Announces Senior Vice President for Finance & Administration and Vice President for Facilities & Campus Operations

www.iona.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
westchestermagazine.com
This Prominent Westchester College Is Now a University
Is that you, Iona U? One of Westchester’s leading academic institutions has graduated from college to university status. Unveiling the news at its flagship New Rochelle campus, Iona College has officially transitioned to the big leagues, now newly dubbed as Iona University. The school has added several new academic programs, club sports, and other activities for students across its 32 graduate degrees as well as five-year bachelor’s/master’s programs, thus allowing it to officially be considered a university.
Washington Square News
Michael Steinhardt resigns from NYU’s board of trustees
Michael Steinhardt, hedge fund billionaire and namesake of NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, will resign from the university’s board of trustees, months after he was ordered to surrender stolen antiquities worth $70 million by the Manhattan district attorney. “I regret that my...
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Hospital Is One of the Best in the Country
White Plains Hospital’s operating room. Courtesy of White Plains Hospital [Harrison Edwards]. A leading Westchester medical center garners national acclaim, with not one, but multiple top rankings on best hospitals lists. Out of 148 hospitals in the nation, and four in New York State, White Plains Hospital was the...
cityreviewnr.com
White Plains Hospital named a ‘Best Hospital in America’
White Plains Hospital has been named one of the country’s Best Hospitals in the inaugural Money (formerly Money Magazine) national rankings. The hospital is one of just 148 in the nation—as well as one of only four in New York state, and the only hospital in Westchester County—to be included.
Archeological dig reveals clues about Black entrepreneur in Westchester
RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) -- There have been some tantalizing finds at an archeological dig in Westchester County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Wednesday, historians are finally piecing together the story of one of the county's first Black entrepreneurs, 150 years after he died.Volunteers are on site in suburban Rye, sifting through the past to find pieces of ceramic, glass and metal that help tell the story of the Voris family and fill in the blanks about a 19th century businessman."And it shouldn't be blank. It should be well known and celebrated by all," historian Douglas Carey said.Carey is leading the work...
New York health care workers could be eligible for up to $3K bonus under new program
The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program includes $1.3 billion in funding.
nysenate.gov
Governor Hochul Announces $682 Million in Financing for Affordable Housing
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $682 million in bonds and subsidies have been awarded to create or preserve more than 1,600 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes across the state. The developments will leverage an additional $218 million in private funding to create an overall investment of nearly $901 million to further local economic development efforts, reduce homelessness, and advance New York's commitment to expanding safe, secure and healthy housing opportunities for individuals and families.
Archeological dig in Rye uncovers pieces of Westchester's lost Black history
An eight-day archeological dig just wrapped up in Rye uncovering a piece of Westchester's lost history.
Nurses demand safer working conditions at Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Hundreds of nurses at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie are calling for better working conditions.
New Siena College Poll Sheds Light On NY Gubernatorial Race Between Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin
With a little over three months until New Yorkers choose their next governor, new polling shows Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul appears to be the favorite over her Republican opponent, Congressman Lee Zeldin. Hochul holds a 14-point lead over Zeldin, 53 to 39 percent, according to a new Siena College poll.
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
wshu.org
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky resigns
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, resigned on Friday. He had served Nassau County’s south shore since 2016 and co-chaired the state environmental committee. The resignation was unexpected. Kaminski was scheduled to finish his term on December 31, 2022. In a letter, Kaminsky told Majority Leader Andrea...
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge: Building Applications Filed with DOB for Affordable Housing at 171 W 239th St.
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for an eight-story affordable housing building at 171 West 239th Street in the Kingsbridge section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between John M. Collins Place and Putnam Avenue West, the lot is blocks from the 238th Street subway station, serviced by the 1 train.
Daybase opens in Harrison to give workers a new place to base
The retail section of the AvalonBay development at the Harrison Metro-North train station has its first street-level business in place with the July 25 opening of a Daybase outlet. Daybase provides space for people to work when they elect not to or can’t commute to an office and at the same time are unable or unwilling to work at home. The location at 326 Halstead Ave. is the second in what Daybase intends to be a widespread network.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Office for Aging to Distribute Farmers Market Coupons to Seniors
On August 2, Mayor Mike Spano announced the Yonkers Office for the Aging will distribute farmers market coupons to qualified Yonkers seniors. The coupons will be available at the Office for the Aging Thursday, August 11th & Friday, August 12th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at the Chema Community Center, 435 Riverdale Ave.
Siena Poll shows Hochul ahead in NY gubernatorial race
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The most recent Siena Poll asked likely voters where they stand when it comes to November’s gubernatorial race. While Democrats overwhelmingly sided with Governor Kathy Hochul, and Republicans with Lee Zeldin, the Independent voters are closely split, leaning slightly towards Zeldin. “In a state that has more than twice as many Democrats as […]
Herald Community Newspapers
Joseph Mondello, former Republican Party chair, 84
Joseph Mondello, a councilman and supervisor for the Town of Hempstead before holding sway as leader of the state Republican Party, died Monday. He was 84. Mondello also led the Nassau County Republican Party for 23 years, and was later appointed by President Donald Trump as ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago.
ctexaminer.com
BLT, Stamford’s Largest Developer, Appears to be Violating its Agreement for 21 Pulaski St.
Twenty One Pulaski Street is a Battle Scene. On .14 of an acre just south of Interstate 95, it’s been individual vs. government, little guy vs. big developer. Now, even though the tiny parcel has been shrunk to make room for a wider road, and the house that was built there in 1916 is gone, 21 Pulaski St. is back in the fray.
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
New Rochelle to study chronic flooding in watershed districts
The city is going to be performing a citywide drainage study that will analyze existing drainage problems and potential solutions in their watershed districts.
