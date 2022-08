MTN DEW‘s Unlock The Spot wrapped up its campaign at Des Moines’ Lauridsen Skatepark last week. Dew Tour opened the street course to the locals with the modifications made by California Skateparks for a free session on the customized course. The brand’s team riders Mariah Duran, Sean Malto, and Chris Colbourn were on site to hang with fans, snap selfies, and hand out cash for tricks. Watch the recap, above!

DES MOINES, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO