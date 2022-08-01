A.C. hosts free concerts on the Boardwalk each week through the summer

atlanticcityweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
playnj.com
Beach Concerts Take Atlantic City Spotlight This Month
The exciting Atlantic City beach concert season is officially here. The iconic band Phish returns to the AC beach this weekend, while the three-day TidalWave Music Festival begins on Aug. 12. Music fans are in luck, as there are six total days of beach concerts available over the next two...
tmpresale.com
Celebrating David Bowie: Live in Concerts show in Atlantic City, NJ Oct 29, 2022 – presale password
The latest Celebrating David Bowie: Live in Concert presale password is now available to our members: While this special presale opportunity exists, you can buy Celebrating David Bowie: Live in Concert concert tickets before they go on sale. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to personally see Celebrating David Bowie: Live...
shorelocalnews.com
ATLANTIC CITY CONVENTION CENTER HOSTS LARGEST SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT COLLECTIBLES EVENT IN US
THE NATIONAL SPORTS COLLECTORS CONVENTION WRAPS UP 5-DAY EVENT. CONVENTION CENTER OFFICIALS ESTIMATE 60,000+ IN ATTENDANCE. The National Sports Collectors Convention just wrapped up its 42nd annual 5-day event at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Local Convention Center officials estimate a total attendance of attendees, dealers, and sponsors of over 60,000, the highest since 1991.
Free-Fall Diving Horse Ride Coming to Atlantic City NJ’s Steel Pier
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atlanticcityweekly.com
A.C. beach hosts three nights of the world’s biggest jam band
A lot of bands play live. In fact, outside of a handful of projects that are strictly studio-based, you can expect most bands — young and old — to regularly hit the road for tour after tour in an effort to scrape in as much profit as possible.
atlanticcityweekly.com
5 Reasons to See Red Perform at Golden Nugget Every Monday
If you are local music junkie, you know the band Red. Formed in 1996, Red features a who’s-who of superb local musicians – a supergroup, of sorts – specializing in original music and classic rock covers performed so well that they earned another summer residency at The Deck at Golden Nugget 7 to 11 p.m. every Monday night through Labor Day.
bestofnj.com
The Yard Brings Beer, Beats, and Eats to Atlantic City
For many, Atlantic City is synonymous with casinos. But Bally’s Atlantic City Resort offers food, fun, and more for all ages. For instance, The Yard is a new beer garden-style venue with both indoor and outdoor attractions. The spot is just steps off the boardwalk and offers live music, elevated gastro-pub fare, arcade games, and more.
Guy Fieri is Opening a New Fantastic Chicken Guy in Atlantic City, New Jersey
I had a chance to visit Guy Fieri's "Chicken Guy" at Disney Springs in Florida and it's amazing with so many different sauces and delicious chicken! Now Guy Fieri is bringing "Chicken Guy" to the Jersey Shore!. “Everybody knows by now that I love AC and am always up for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bacon Brothers In Ocean City & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer. They performed last evening, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Yes, Kevin is that Kevin Bacon, the accomplished movie and television star with countless acting credits. However, make no mistake...
Walk among dinosaurs at this outdoor Jersey Shore exhibit
More than 30 dinosaurs have been brought to life in the LuminoCity Dinosaur Safari in Atlantic City. From the 4,400-pound Allosaurus, plant-eating Stegosaurus and terrifyingly crested Dilophosaurus of the Jurassic period and several dinosaurs which lived 145 million to 66 million years ago during the Cretaceous period — think T-Rex, Velociraptors, Triceratops and Oviraptors — guests have a chance to walk among the life-sized replicas at this outdoor exhibit.
atlanticcityweekly.com
Famed Philly Chef teams with Cookie Till for week-long presence, charitable event
Before he worked in kitchens around the world alongside the great Jean-Georges or owned a restaurant inside Philadelphia’s Four Seasons bearing his name, Greg Vernick had sand in his shoes. “I grew up in the Philly area and went to school in Cherry Hill, but I always spent my...
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
"She's a Legend!" Maria Muldaur LIVE! in Somers Point, NJ
It’s 90 minutes before show time, and music lovers already have their chairs planted in the sand this Friday, July 22, 2022 evening in Somers Point, NJ for a free concert on the beach starring five-time Grammy nominated pop, folk, and blues singer Maria Muldaur. Before the performance begins,...
NBC Philadelphia
2022 Atlantic City Airshow to Roar Over Jersey Shore: Here's Your Guide
The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
Amazing Photos Captured Of Dolphin Pod Swimming Through Atlantic City, NJ
It's always fun to spot some of our favorite creatures of the deep while enjoying a day at the beach. New Jersey's beaches certainly provide plenty of opportunities for that. Whether you choose to get up close and personal with them while experiencing one of the many excursions South Jersey beach towns have to offer or you peep them while enjoying a day on the sand, you're sure to get a glimpse of some sort of sea life during your time spent at the Jersey shore.
atlanticcityweekly.com
Sundaes in the Summer … at Drip N’ Scoop
I first discovered Drip N’ Scoop when doing a story on the world-class donut scene that is the pride of Ocean City. On that day I enjoyed a donut and an iced coffee, but always meant to return to explore the “scoop” aspect highlighted in their moniker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
timespub.com
Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone, closes the Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022!
Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest closes the 2022 summer season with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on September 9 and 10. The concert will take place at the Bristol Township Amphitheater located at 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA, 19007. Legendary 60s pop band Herman’s...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Atlantic City's Joe Lupo to run Mirage casino for Hard Rock
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Joe Lupo, who has helped two of Atlantic City's most successful casinos thrive through years of market turbulence, will run the Mirage Hotel & Casino once Hard Rock buys the Las Vegas property from MGM Resorts International, his company said Wednesday. Hard Rock told...
NJ has a ‘shoulder season’ at the shore: Here’s what’s in store
In a little over a month from now, the summer season will be officially over. People will be trading in their bathing suits for backpacks and heading back to school. But, this doesn’t mean the Jersey Shore isn’t completely off limits. Believe it or not, there’s still a...
playnj.com
Atlantic City Airshow Prepares For 2022 Takeoff, Huge Crowd Expected
How many aircraft can fly over Atlantic City beach, boardwalk, and ocean in four or five hours?. Spectators planning to attend the Aug. 24 Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow 2022 “Thunder Over the Boardwalk” will find out. The tentative start time is 11 a.m. and there is no...
Comments / 0