Fall 2022 In-Person and Virtual Programs

By Christina Hirsch
Seattle, Washington
 2 days ago

Seattle Parks and Recreation’s Fall 2022 Programs Brochure is here!

Find all of the in-person and virtual programs we are offering in the new brochure. Registration open August 16, 2022. You’ll also find our full drop-in schedules for our community center activities such as drop-in fitness rooms, tot gyms, basketball and more.

Ready to enroll in a program? Head to our registration site here. Or contact the community center you are interesting in registering at.

Scholarships are available!

For more information, including how to apply, please visit Seattle Parks and Recreation’s scholarship and financial page. For more information, contact your local community center. Note: Scholarship must be approved prior to registration in order to receive the discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vak8q_0h0aoQtB00

Comments / 0

 

SEATTLE, WA

