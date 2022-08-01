Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, August 2022

www.vice.com
Thought Catalog
Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2022
Throughout the beginning of August, you’re going to act a little selfish and do whatever you want when the moment strikes. Then, when Virgo season starts on August 23, you will feel extra generous. You will go out of your way to help others. You will spread kindness and try to make this world a slightly more positive place.
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: July 31 to August 6, 2022
This week brings the year’s most explosive cosmic weather as Mars (our drive) meets Uranus (reinvention) and the North Node (expansive desire) in Taurus on the 1st. The Taurus part of our chart thrives on what’s reliable and consistent, but this aspect makes us hungry for swift progress and sudden change in that part of our lives. Even if it's a good change, this aspect can also be destabilizing and anxiety provoking. Luckily, sweet Venus in Cancer makes a supportive connection to both Uranus and Mars on the 2nd to ease us through this transition. Whatever happens this week is meant to rock the boat and shake us out of a rut. Mercury moves into practical Virgo on the 4th—a placement found in the charts of expert wordsmiths like Freddie Mercury, Tori Amos and Leonard Bernstein—giving us keen powers in communication through it all. Take deep breaths and go with the flow.
August 2022 Will Be The Best Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs (& They Have Every Reason To Celebrate)
Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you’re at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant. You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
Zodiac signs that are luckiest when playing the lottery
Unless you live in Illinois and listen to us on the Audacy app, there’s a good chance you did not win the Mega Millions jackpot over the weekend.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To A Powerful Full Moon
Click here to read the full article. Every week, the planets do their little dance and stir up drama in the sky. While we deal with the side effects, we are both challenged and empowered, which is one reason why astrology continues to be so relevant. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week from July 11 to July 17, you’re riding waves of rising energy just before it reaches its peak! After all, on July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will take place at 2:37 p.m. ET, encouraging you to embrace your shadow self....
Elite Daily
The First Week Of August Won’t Be Easy For Anyone
It’s a new month, which means that the confident, fiery energy of Leo season is halfway over, and the summer season is on its last leg. August is the perfect time to put your Hot Girl Summer activities in motion, because once Virgo season starts near the end of the month, the energy will be shifting in a pretty major way. The good thing is, there are a few more weeks to go before the sun leaves its domicile sign of Leo, so you can still take advantage of the courageous, energetic energy of this season for the time being. However, while the sun may not be changing signs yet, there will be some other pretty intense energy taking place in the cosmos this week, making your August 1, 2022 weekly horoscope all about confronting tension and conflict in your birth chart. Mars and Saturn will be taking center stage this week, and as the two malefic planets in astrology, it may not exactly be a walk in the park.
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 8/01/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Going back to work for a company you left isn't a sign of defeat. It's actually a feather in your cap when a former employer offers to pay top dollar. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Gasoline is thrown on an already incendiary situation...
Leo season: See your horoscope for the coming month
This Leo season will likely feature some collective shocks, shaking and trembling, but this same surge can lead to individual breakthroughs and upgrades.Shortcuts: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, PiscesAround the new moon on the 28th, we’ll have an opportunity to recognize where we need to give a humble oomph to renovate some aspects of our life. If we don’t give this a burst of momentum and make some serious progress into it, our full moon on the 12th will be particularly heavy, but if we pass that test, we can feel much more masterful...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 most friendly zodiac signs
Leo (July 23 - August 22) You might be surprised to see this zodiac sign on this list especially since Leos are notoriously known for their fiery temper and proud demeanour. However, Leos are fiercely loyal and protective of the ones who’re closest to them. They might hesitate to socialise in the beginning but after a while, they warm to everyone around them.
Leo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Go All Out & Celebrate Your Solar Return In Style
Click here to read the full article. You’re the star of the show and one of the most famous zodiac signs of all time, Leo. Everyone wants to know how you’re celebrating your solar return, so let your Leo August 2022 horoscope be your guide to success this month. And even though challenges lie ahead, remember that diamonds are only produced under pressure! As passionate Mars joins forces with innovative Uranus on August 1, it will send electricity straight through your 10th house of career and public image. This will inspire you to make a drastic change to your overall brand,...
Cancer—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Protect Your Energy & Love Yourself First
Click here to read the full article. You might be dealing with ups and downs in your relationship this month, Cancer. After all, your Cancer August 2022 horoscope begins with a major shift in the way you participate in social settings and the way you make friends. As passionate Mars joins forces with unpredictable Uranus in your 11th houser of community on August 1, brace yourself for some shakeups in your friend group! Hidden tensions are revealing themselves, so remember—when people tell you who they are, make sure you listen. By August 9, you might be delving even deeper into your...
Virgo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Own Your Power & Let Go Of Your Need For Perfection
Click here to read the full article. You’re making waves this month, Virgo! Open your heart and embrace all the new experiences you’re being given, because your Virgo August 2022 horoscope wants you to see something from a completely different angle. As driven Mars joins forces with free-thinking Uranus in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on August 1, you’re starting the month off with a whole new understanding of the world. Embrace it, because you’re shaking up the foundation of your belief systems! When Mercury—your ruling planet—enters Virgo on August 4, it will be an incredibly rejuvenating experience. The...
Pisces weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for July 31 – August 06
FEB 19 - MAR 20. Stepping out of the middle of a dispute, or a deal, helps you see the bigger picture. And yes, you can find a smart shortcut. In love terms, writing freely, without letting your critical inner voice get involved, can produce perfect questions, or statements. And...
MindBodyGreen
What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For Wednesday's Full Super Moon
Each zodiac sign is affected by planetary motions in different ways, and this month's full super moon in Capricorn is no exception. Here's what each sign needs to know for the upcoming moon falling on Wednesday, July 13, at 2:37 p.m. EDT, according to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D. (Don't forget to check your sun and rising signs!)
Aquarius—Your August Horoscope Says You’re Outgrowing Your Circumstances & Embracing Growth
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourself, Aquarius, because this month almost guarantees major changes in your life! After all, your Aquarius August 2022 horoscope begins with a massive shakeup that hits close to home, so remember to take care of yourself when the going gets tough. On August 1, you’re jumping right into the chaos! This is when Mars—planet of conflict—will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your fourth house of roots and family, which could leave you feeling uncomfortable when you should be feeling safe and protected. It may be time to leave behind some of the...
Your Weekly Horoscope Says Major Changes Are In Store, So Hang On Tight & Expect The Unexpected
Click here to read the full article. Stay tuned, because your horoscope for the week of July 25 to July 31 is about to get real. This month has been filled with ups and downs, but it’s all leading up to a groundbreaking moment this week. As Venus—planet of love—squares off with Jupiter—planet of growth—on July 28, you’re starting off on an enthusiastic note, so let your heart lead the way. However, on Tuesday, a square-off between big talker Mercury in proud Leo and Mars—the powerful planet of action—in stubborn Taurus certainly won’t help the matter. The paranoid energy produced when...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the kindest zodiac signs
The smallest things make a huge difference and sometimes that thing is being kind. Kindness is a virtue that is seen less in people these days; however, it still exists in some form or the other. Where there are people who are meaner than mean girls, there are also people who want to make the world a better place and treat everyone with kindness. YourTango talks about three such zodiac signs who are genuinely the kindest.
Your August Career Horoscope Will Help You Get Organized & Intentional About Your Goals
Click here to read the full article. Summer is alive and well! Take your career horoscope for August 2022 seriously, because every zodiac sign has the potential to serve up a hot plate of success this month! You’re starting this month off on an energized note, because Mercury—planet of communication—is entering detail-oriented Virgo on August 4, bringing you a deeper sense of clarity that will help you get more grounded at work. This transit will also make it much easier for us to communicate with authority figures, co-workers, and potential clients alike, so start sending out those memos! Venus—planet of money...
