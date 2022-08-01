Historic school in eastern Ky. sustains major damage in flooding

www.wave3.com
wdrb.com
Kindness of Kentuckians shines through after devastating floods in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fourth time in 18 months, Pike County has suffered catastrophic flooding. But the kindness of Kentuckians has shone through, as residents there are opening their homes — and their hearts — to help those in neighboring Letcher County. Taking a break from...
Wave 3
WAVE 5:30 p.m. Kevin Harned LIVE in Eastern Kentucky
fox40jackson.com
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. “I think when it all clears...
Wave 3
JCPS still filling hundreds of vacancies one week from start of school year
Floyd County Schools to consider pushing back of first day of school
Floyd County Schools and the Board of Education are meeting this afternoon to decide if the start of the school year should be pushed back in response to the historic flooding that devastated many areas of eastern Kentucky, including Floyd County.
wymt.com
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
Fearing looters, Kentucky flood victims refuse to leave wrecked homes
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — First came the floods, then came the vultures. Kentucky residents badly in need of food and fresh water after the eastern half of the state was inundated last week by epic floods were refusing Wednesday to leave their wrecked homes for fear of losing what little they have left to looters.
Wave 3
wymt.com
How to apply for FEMA’s individual assistance
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After announcing that seven counties are now eligible for individual assistance, Gov. Andy Beshear has issued instructions on how Kentuckians affected by these storms can apply. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties affected by the severe storms, flooding and...
Eastern Ky. school districts report severe flood damage to buildings, communities
Districts reported multiple school buildings flooded, some beyond repair. They’re also mourning the deaths of staff and at least one student.
Wave 3
wymt.com
Beloved Letcher County grocery store destroyed in flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County was hit with devastating flooding last week which damaged many buildings throughout the area, but the destruction of one grocery store broke the hearts of many. The IGA located in Isom is the only full-service grocery store in the area. “That store has...
Knott County school devastated by historic flood
The start of the school year may look different for kids in Knott County after historic floodwaters did major damage to Hindman Elementary.
Wave 3
‘The violence of what this water did is indescribable’: Gov. Beshear visits Big Sandy region in wake of floods
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Speaking at Valley Elementary School and the Floyd County Community Center Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that FEMA will now provide individual assistance to those affected by flooding and mudslides. Beshear says the approval for assistance was rapidly approved and now, Pike and Floyd Counties are...
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
Wave 3
14news.com
At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday evening that the death toll has risen to at least 37 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. Hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
Chris Stapleton helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
County music singer Chris Stapleton has been seen offering a helping hand to eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flood damage.
wymt.com
Floyd County restaurant working hard to rebuild, reopen, and help community
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, folks in the Garrett community, just like many other small communities across the region, saw swift and historic flooding that damaged many homes and businesses. Now, cleanup has begun in an effort to pick up the pieces. One business, The Garrett Fountain, has...
Wave 3
WATCH: Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned speaks with Eastern Ky. community on flood damage
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned visited Knott County, Ky. on Wednesday to survey flood damage in the area. Harned spoke about how the community is leaning on each other in their time of need. For more information and how you can help, click or tap here.
