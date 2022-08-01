ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hindman, KY

Historic school in eastern Ky. sustains major damage in flooding

By Phil Pendleton
Wave 3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wave3.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

WAVE 5:30 p.m. Kevin Harned LIVE in Eastern Kentucky

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with a Knott County resident who said his home was swept off its foundation. Former homicide detective Chris Palombi said his PTSD shouldn’t have gotten him fired. Updated: 2 hours ago. A former LMPD homicide detective accused of threatening to kill his co-workers is...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox40jackson.com

Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard

Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. “I think when it all clears...
HAZARD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Hindman, KY
Education
City
Hindman, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com

How to apply for FEMA’s individual assistance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After announcing that seven counties are now eligible for individual assistance, Gov. Andy Beshear has issued instructions on how Kentuckians affected by these storms can apply. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties affected by the severe storms, flooding and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Beloved Letcher County grocery store destroyed in flood

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County was hit with devastating flooding last week which damaged many buildings throughout the area, but the destruction of one grocery store broke the hearts of many. The IGA located in Isom is the only full-service grocery store in the area. “That store has...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Wave 3

New Albany Floyd County Schools return to the classroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New Albany Floyd County Schools started back on Monday. Students, faculty and staff returned to the classroom and bus drivers went back to their routes. Tom Campbell has driven a bus off and on for decades. It’s his first year driving full time for New Albany...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
14news.com

At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday evening that the death toll has risen to at least 37 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. Hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy