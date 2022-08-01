North Carolina’s appeals courts will reveal how judges ruled

Former San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin announced on Thursday that he will not run for his old job in the upcoming November special election. Mr Boudin, a former public defender who won election as San Francisco’s top prosecutor in 2019, was defeated in a recall election in June amid frustration with crime and the state of public safety in the city. Mr Boudin, whose parents were members of the radical left-wing organisation the Weather Underground and were sent to prison for their role in a fatal robbery when he was just a toddler, was elected as a progressive...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO