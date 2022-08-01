ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

New York health officials: Polio detected in Rockland wastewater samples

By Nick Reisman
 2 days ago
Hudson Valley Post

Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York

Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Ars Technica

NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected

The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rockland County, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat on Thursday

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions impacting many regions throughout the State on Thursday. High heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions, with indices in the high 90s in parts of the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for many of these regions, which are currently in effect through Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

What is New York State’s Most Rural County?

You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
TRAVEL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul urges judges, DAs to take bail changes into account

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's public responses to questions surrounding the state's bail laws can be boiled down to two key concerns: Judges and district attorneys need to read and implement the changes that are in effect, and ending cash bail requirements for numerous criminal charges is not the sole reason behind crime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kiss951.com

More Than 20 Cases of Monkey Pox Reported in South Carolina

As the world continues to monitor Money Pox, more and more cases are popping up across the country. More than 20 cases have been reported in South Carolina according to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. WCBD News 2’s Tim Renaud, reports that the state’s first known infections were reported back in July. The cases were in the Lowcountry area and the Midlands of South Carolina.
PUBLIC HEALTH
urbancny.com

Attorney General James Announces Indictment of Long Island Physician for Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing

Payam Toobian, M.D., Allegedly Paid Kickbacks to Physicians for Patient. Referrals and Subjected Medicaid Patients to Unnecessary Radiological Tests. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
KINGS POINT, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State

The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
HOBBIES
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York farmers confront higher costs as overtime rules could change

Stuart Ziehm's family has been farming for four generations. He's been grappling this summer with the added cost of fuel and supplies at his 2,000-acre dairy farm in southern Washington County. "Agriculture being one of New York's top industries -- agriculture is one of the engines that drives the state...
AGRICULTURE
nyacknewsandviews.com

Addressing the State of the Viruses

This week in the Villages: We take a look at all the not-so-friendly neighborhood viruses coursing through the county. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more!. The State of the Viruses. With all the viral news (see what we did there) coming at us here...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising

New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part of the Pulitzer-prize winning book...
ATTICA, NY
WHEC TV-10

New York State REAL ID deadline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
ROCHESTER, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Hospital Is One of the Best in the Country

White Plains Hospital’s operating room. Courtesy of White Plains Hospital [Harrison Edwards]. A leading Westchester medical center garners national acclaim, with not one, but multiple top rankings on best hospitals lists. Out of 148 hospitals in the nation, and four in New York State, White Plains Hospital was the...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

