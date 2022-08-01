Sidley, Cooley Guide ZMC Buy of Consumer Data Platform Resonate

news.bloomberglaw.com
Three Firms Lead $1.25 Billion SPAC For AMD-Backed Web3 Company
Skadden, Arps is advising W3BCLOUD Holdings Inc., a Scottsdale, Arizona-based provider of computing storage and infrastructure for third-generation web technology, on its go-public merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Ropes & Gray advised the SPAC, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, which is sponsored by venture capital firm Social Leverage...
Capital One, Booz Allen Face Suits Over BlackRock 401(k) Funds
Capital One Financial Corp. , Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. , and Genworth Financial Inc. are the latest companies to face proposed class actions by workers challenging the BlackRock Inc. target date funds in their 401(k) plans. The lawsuits challenge the performance of a suite of BlackRock target date funds that...
Snap Founders Accused of Stock Scheme to Keep Perpetual Control
A pension fund sued Snap Inc. and its founders in Delaware, challenging their plan to prop up the tri-class stock structure that gives them 99.5% voting power over the company despite their minority stake. The lawsuit accuses Snap’s board of adopting charter amendments aimed at letting co-founders Evan Spiegel and...
Are In-House Counsel in the Financial Services Industry Ready for ESG Disclosures?
The SEC’s recent climate-related disclosure proposal, if adopted, would require public companies to provide detailed reporting of their climate-related risks, emissions, and net-zero transition plans. In preparation for the final rule, this ESG Toolkit will help in-house counsel in the financial services industry advise their organizations on ESG strategies,...
Robinhood Slashes 23% of Its Workforce in Sweeping Overhaul (2)
Robinhood Markets Inc. is eliminating almost a quarter of its workforce and shuttering offices after a punishing first year as a public company. The app-based brokerage dismissed 780 people, or about 23% of staff, and also announced the departure of a top executive Tuesday. Reductions were concentrated in operations, marketing and program management functions, Chief Executive Officer.
How Innovators Can Combat Patent Infringement Using Litigation Funding
It’s critical to remember that there isn’t a “patent police” in the US government. Innovators must fend for themselves and pay the legal fees to protect their patents. Startups, universities, and similar innovators need to be aware of an increase in overlooked, but costly, infringement on their intellectual property and learn how to tap into a growing litigation funding market to help them combat this type of “efficient” patent infringement.
MicroStrategy’s Saylor Drops CEO Job With Bitcoin Bet Blowing Up
MicroStrategy Inc. co-founder Michael Saylor gave up his chief executive officer title and said he’ll focus more on Bitcoin after the enterprise-software maker reported a loss of more than $1 billion related to the second-quarter plunge in the price of the cryptocurrency. Saylor, who founded the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based...
Point72’s Steve Cohen Exits Investment in Crypto Firm Radkl (1)
Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen exited his investment in cryptocurrency trading startup Radkl, according to a spokesperson for the digital-asset company. The quantitative crypto trading firm, which was formed last year by New York Stock Exchange market maker GTS, has already lost at least four managing directors this year, including.
BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase in Crypto Market Expansion (2)
Coinbase is facing an SEC probe over trading of digital tokens. to make it easier for institutional investors to manage and trade Bitcoin, taking the world’s largest asset manager into a cryptocurrency market hammered by plunging prices and government investigations. Coinbase surged 15% to $92.61 at 1:20 p.m. in...
Crypto Institutional Investment in Europe Only Totals Around 4%
88% of those polled by BI said they weren’t invested in asset. There are still many risks and lack of regulation: BI’s Busz. Ask a crypto super-fan about institutional involvement in the digital-assets space and you might get the sense that just about every big-money firm is in some way dabbling. Yet, it turns out, only 4% of institutional funds in Europe actually have exposure to crypto.
Twitter Subpoenas Musk Deal Investors, Digs Into Andreessen, VCs
Social media company says it has served subpoenas on investors. subpoenaed records from equity investors including a unit of. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ’s financing of the $44 billion buyout it sued him to complete. Brookfield’s new venture capital arm put. $250 million. into Musk’s $7.1 billion equity raise...
Decentralized Autonomous Organizations: The New LLCs?
Behind the recent volatility of crypto asset prices lies the disruptive technology of blockchain and the distributed, decentralized ethos that spawned it. And a new kind of corporate structure designed to fit the culture behind this technology has emerged: decentralized autonomous organizations. Just as LLCs were widely adopted in the...
New ESG Rules to Protect Everyday Investors Cause Confusion (1)
The initiative will likely add to pressures on asset managers. A new set of EU rules coming into force Tuesday will put fresh pressure on asset managers as they seek to steer everyday retail investors around the complexities of sustainable investing. The changes are the result of an amendment to...
Coinbase’s BlackRock Pact Cements Crypto Status, Hits Shorts (1)
The crypto winter that has dogged Coinbase Global Inc. for nearly nine months might finally be showing signs of thawing. Shares of the largest US cryptocurrency exchange gained 10% on Thursday, after earlier surging as much as 44%, following its announcement that it was partnering with BlackRock Inc. to help institutional investors manage and trade Bitcoin. The rally was its third straight day of gains and set it up for a record weekly jump.
AbbVie Win on Humira Patent Portfolio Thwarts Antitrust Attacks
The Seventh Circuit’s ruling that AbbVie Inc. ‘s extensive patent portfolio covering its Humira arthritis treatment is not anti-competitive suggests antitrust challenges against such groups of patents won’t loosen the pharmaceutical industry’s grip on blockbuster name-brand drugs. The decision leaves competitors who want to offer biosimilar...
Amazon, Publishers Get Preliminary Win in E-Book Antitrust Case
Cites Amazon’s history of unilaterally imposing pricing terms. and the five largest US publishing houses should be free of antitrust litigation on behalf of e-book consumers who claim their “most favored nation"-style agreements have driven up prices across the board, a federal magistrate in Manhattan said. Magistrate Judge...
Portuguese Crypto Exchanges Dealt Blow as Bank Accounts Closed
Some of Portugal’s biggest banks are closing the accounts of digital-currency exchanges, a move that could deal a blow to one of Europe’s most crypto-friendly destinations. Banco Comercial Portugues. , Portugal’s biggest listed bank, and. Banco Santander. , shut down all of Lisbon-based. CriptoLoja. ’s accounts last...
China Stock Delistings Could Snuff Out Values, SEC Warns
Wall Street’s top regulator is warning investors that shares in Chinese stocks could drop dramatically in value if an ongoing dispute over audit access—which threatens the listings of roughly 200 companies—isn’t resolved. Investors should monitor the growing list of companies whose stocks face possible trading bans...
Second Quarter Sees Slight Slowdown in Health-Care Deals
Health-care transactions have been relatively active throughout the first half of 2022, though not as active when compared to the banner year of 2021. Specifically, deal volume for the first half of 2022 (1,112) is down approximately 23% from this time last year (1,444). The slowdown in deal activity is...
Ben & Jerry Says Board Pay Frozen by Unilever in Israel Row (1)
Ben & Jerry’s says Unilever Plc froze compensation for the ice-cream brand’s independent board in retaliation after it sued its corporate parent in a dispute over sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The move was a “pressure tactic” before a mediation process that failed last week, according to...
