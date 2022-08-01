Sidley, Cooley Guide ZMC Buy of Consumer Data Platform Resonate

88% of those polled by BI said they weren’t invested in asset. There are still many risks and lack of regulation: BI’s Busz. Ask a crypto super-fan about institutional involvement in the digital-assets space and you might get the sense that just about every big-money firm is in some way dabbling. Yet, it turns out, only 4% of institutional funds in Europe actually have exposure to crypto.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO