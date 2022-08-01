First-year students explore career preparation in new Summer Health Immersion Program

www.centre.edu
lanereport.com
Cardarelli named Chief Medical Officer for Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Roberto Cardarelli, DO, MHA, MPH, FAAFP, has been named chief medical officer (CMO) for Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East. He joined the hospitals in that role today. Dr. Cardarelli comes to CHI Saint Joseph Health from UK HealthCare, where he served as chief medical officer for Ambulatory Services, and as professor and chair for the Department of Family & Community Medicine for the University of Kentucky College of Medicine.
wkyufm.org
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
WTVQ
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
lakercountry.com
Possible fungus infestation at Pulaski Co. beach on Lake Cumberland
A possible fungus infestation at the Pulaski County Park beach area on Lake Cumberland led to its closure on Friday, according to a report in the Somerset Commonwealth Journal. A sign was posted outside the beach area on Friday afternoon, stating that the beach was temporarily closed. Stuart Spillman, Environmental...
z93country.com
Wayne County returns to Red Zone of Covid Spread
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department currently has 5 counties in the “red” or high Covid community spread level and 5 counties in the “yellow” or medium level of community spread. Wayne, Pulaski, Clinton, McCreary, and Cumberland are all listed in the red category of spread.
Powell County funeral home offers free funeral services for flood victims
Donation drop-off sites and fundraising efforts have kicked off across the state as dozens of individuals, organizations and businesses try to help survivors of last week’s deadly flooding.
Winchester adoption center rescuing eastern Kentucky pets
Fairy Tails pet adoptions have taken in 21 dogs in just three days. After several days of rainfall brought deadly flash flooding to eastern Kentucky dozens of communities destroyed and many lives were lost.
Kentucky Police Officer Says Chris Stapleton Desperate To Help Out With Flood Relief: “No Job Was Too Small Or Beneath Him”
Chris Stapleton is a class act in every sense of the term. He’s been on the ground in his home state of Kentucky for a few days now, pitching in to help wherever he can and even stopping by the local Walmart to buy supplies for the flood victims.
somerset106.com
Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County to be Temporarily Closed
SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 1, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County will be temporarily closed to through traffic starting Wednesday. The closure is necessary for crews to add a left turn lane on Oak Leaf Lane at...
foxlexington.com
Madison County inmate dead, autopsy could take days
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — An inmate has been pronounced deceased following reported health problems while incarcerated in the Madison County Detention Center. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 that the victim has been identified as 57-year-old William Randolph Martin. Cornelison said that he had been complaining of shortness of breath before suffering cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived around 3 a.m. Sunday.
wdrb.com
TikTok goes wild over Kentucky man playing tobacco cans to hit songs
LEXINGTON, KY. (WDRB) -- Noise coming from Jon Damron's Lexington apartment is far from what a neighbor would ever complain about. "I'm a guitar player," Damron said. "I started at a fairly young age." His talent on the guitar is not what's striking a chord about Damron with people around...
WKYT 27
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
WSAZ
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm chance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of strong storms will blow through our skies later today. Stronger storms will begin blowing through our skies later today. The primary concern will be damaging winds within the line. It will drop in from our north and roll through the region at a pretty good pace. I don’t think we have widespread high water issues but we could have some isolated issues. Again, this is more about the severe element rather than widespread flooding.
WTVQ
Decomposed body found in car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police continue to investigate an incident where a decomposed body was found in a car. According to Lexington Police, a call came in around 2 PM Monday afternoon about a strong odor coming from a car parked at Red Mile Car Wash. According to investigators,...
WKYT 27
One killed, one injured in small plane crash in Harrison Co., police say
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police told us one person died and another person was injured in a small plane crash. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport. Police said there were two people on board. A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital and a man is at the hospital with serious injuries.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on drug charges Sunday
A Russell Springs man was arrested on several drug-related and other charges by Russell Springs Police on Sunday evening, according to jail records. Leeonious Collins, age 40, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
