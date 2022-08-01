First-year students explore career preparation in new Summer Health Immersion Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of strong storms will blow through our skies later today. Stronger storms will begin blowing through our skies later today. The primary concern will be damaging winds within the line. It will drop in from our north and roll through the region at a pretty good pace. I don’t think we have widespread high water issues but we could have some isolated issues. Again, this is more about the severe element rather than widespread flooding.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO