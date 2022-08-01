Lubbock: What Should You Do If You Find a Snake in Your Yard?

awesome98.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Helping Others: Lubbock MOW’s 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now
Looking to help out and give back to the community? This is a great way to do that. Comfort Keepers of Lubbock and Lubbock Meals on Wheels are gearing up for their 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now event. This benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels’. Weekend Meal Program. This program provides...
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
We Finally Know When Lubbock’s Petting Zoo Is Opening
This is an exciting day, y'all. We finally know when we get to enjoy Lubbock's first petting zoo. Back in January I told y'all it was coming and how this will be a perfect spot for family fun. Well, owner Joey Perez reached out to me to say it's time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock Drivers Aren’t Actually as Bad as You Think
Something everyone in Lubbock can agree on is that we have some terrible drivers here. However, they could be a lot worse. I definitely agree that Lubbock drivers are horrible at times. There are the trucks that speed by and cut you off, the old folks that go 20 miles per hour under the speed limit, and the large population that forgets how to drive whenever the road is slightly wet or, God forbid, icy.
‘Where Beauty Meets Art’: Check Out This New Lubbock Salon
If you are looking for a new salon and also happen to be an art lover, you have to check out one of Lubbock’s newest salons, Glam LAB. Glam LAB has been open for about a month now and aims to combine beauty and art into an unique and unforgettable experience. The salon not only offers hair cuts and color, but also offers hair and eyelash extensions, sugaring, and spray tanning.
New Archery Store Opens in Lubbock, Promises To Have Your Back
Lubbock now has a new archery shop everyone needs to check out. Korbin's Archery started out in Seminole, Texas. The owner said he first started working on his and friends' boxes. Fixing their strings and other things. As word of mouth and their business started to grow they decided to take the leap and open up in a location in Seminole.
This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money
There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lubbock’s Favorite Noodle Bar Is Getting a Second Location
I'm so excited about this news and this business. How do freshly-made noodles sound? And I mean, made fresh every day. Or maybe some hot soup on a cold Lubbock day? This place doesn't need much explanation because it completely took Lubbock by storm when they opened. If you've never...
Lubbock Food Truck Draws Long Lines With Amazing Food & Drinks
Oh man y'all I don't know if you are ready to learn about this new amazing spot in Lubbock. When something opens in Lubbock they get a lot of attention but man this food truck is killing it with long lines and great food and drinks. I was not ready...
Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home
This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
Covenant NW Lubbock Back to School Bash Has Free Vaccines & More
Lubbock's Covenant Norwest Clinic (611 N. Frankfort Ave) is hosting their first ever back-to-school bash on Saturday, August 6th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bash is a "one stop shop" for children's back to school medical requirements, such as vaccines and sports physicals. Children with private insurance or Medicaid can receive their vaccines free, while self-pay vaccines are $5 each. Sports physicals are $35. While this pricing will make the process easier for parents, Covenant Northwest has plenty planned to make what could be a scary encounter much more relaxed and fun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
Lubbock Teachers Turn to Crowdfunding for Projects and Supplies
Teachers in Lubbock and across the nation are turning to crowdfunding sites to cover or avoid all together out of pocket costs for projects, supplies and different opportunities for students in their classrooms. One such website that's increased in popularity lately is called Donors Choose. Think of it as a...
No, Lubbock Police Aren’t Calling To Arrest You Because You Have Warrants
Like clockwork, the scammers are at it again in the Hub City. This time, they've actually gone so far as to spoof (impersonate) an actual Lubbock County Sheriff's Department phone number. According to a statement from the Sheriff's office, the call starts out with the scammer saying that there is a warrant out for your arrest, and saying that the matter can be resolved by payment over the phone. The scammer is usually quite persistent which results in their target giving up some kind of information to make it "go away", when in reality there is no warrant.
26 Venues to Say ‘I Do’ in Lubbock
Are you looking to say I love you and I do in Lubbock?. There are so many great places and options for you. No matter the size, style or location, there are a lot of options here in Lubbock to make your big day special. Venues to Say 'I Do'...
The Top 12 Best Dive Bars in Lubbock to Get Your Drink On
When someone asks me to go out somewhere fancy, I always feel a little uncomfortable because I'm just a dive bar kind of woman. Lubbock has some excellent dive bars to hang out at on the weekends and let loose. I'm pretty sure these are the top 12 best dive bars in town. Correct me if I'm wrong.
‘Bad’ at Drinking and Driving: Lubbock Man Arrested for Hit-and-Run
A Lubbock man was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that injured 4 people and told police afterwards that he was "bad" at drinking and driving. KAMC News reports that the incident happened on Thursday, July 28th near 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A witness who wasn't involved in the crash followed the suspect, 32-year-old Bobby Chris Reyes, to the 300 block of University Avenue. Police arrived at the scene and tried to take Reyes into custody, but it took 3 officers to arrest him as he struggled.
Interact With Exotic Animals With Lubbock’s Zoo To You
Now this is an event in Lubbock you don't want to miss out on. Things are about to get fun and wild at Say Selfie LBK. They're bringing the zoo to you. They'll be hosting an event with the RingTail Ranch Lemur Rescue where people will get to interact with some exotic animals and even get pictures.
How Rude! Are People in Lubbock Acting More Like Complete Jerks Lately?
Maybe it's the heat that won't go away or the fact that everyone seems to be getting Covid-19 again, but more and more I notice that whenever I leave the house, people in Lubbock are starting to act like straight up punks. This is in direct conflict with the usual...
Awesome 98
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0