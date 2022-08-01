ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Fry presents on housing affordability and labor force participation

boisestate.edu
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.boisestate.edu

Human Resources adds faculty recruiter

Kristen Martin has joined Boise State as a faculty recruiter. This is the first time Human Resource Services has had a recruiter specifically devoted to faculty positions. In this position, Martin will help streamline the faculty search process, develop a faculty recruiting strategy, bring valuable resources and support to search committees, and work to develop a more diverse and inclusive candidate pool.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?

Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely […] The post Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Miniature Nuclear Power is Coming to Idaho in a Big Way

A couple of these things could power Twin Falls. The footprint isn't much bigger for each one than a garden shed. Contrast that with the acreage needed for solar panels and wind farms. Nuclear also has a very distinct advantage over what is typically called green energy. Wind turbines don’t spin on calm days. Clouds and darkness make solar panels a part-time solution.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint.

Boise jewelry artist Mike Rogers made it through several waves of COVID-19 outbreaks without getting sick — until mid-June, when the omicron variant caught him. Six weeks after his breakthrough coronavirus infection, Rogers isn’t back to normal. His brain feels as though it’s encased in plastic wrap, being squeezed and buzzed with electrical currents. Rogers […] The post How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Flourishing flower farm moves to Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you build it, they will come. That’s the story behind Lovely Hollow, a floral farm in the Treasure Valley. "I grew up on Chicken Dinner Road, my family came from South Dakota in the 50s," said Idaho native Nikki Van Lith. She moved away from that home, off Chicken Dinner Road in Caldwell, as young people do.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Attorney General announces new nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force

BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden today announced that Idaho is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the U.S. The task force’s goal is to cut down on illegal robocalls. According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day. Most originate overseas. The Task Force is...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Realtor Tells CNBC: ‘Boise Market Is Not Gloom and Doom’

The news this outlet and others covered last week concerning the Boise housing market's values continue to gain national attention. You can read our coverage of how the Boise market is in trouble here. The national financial network, CNBC, took the time to speak to a local Boise realtor to get her firsthand perspective on the Boise housing market.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Farm-to-door delivery service launches in Boise

FarmDeliver, a new Boise-born company launched in May of this year, is making locally and sustainably grown food accessible for homes around the area, and everything — from meat and dairy products to bread and produce — is delivered right to the doorstep. Elisabeth Chin, the founder and owner of FarmDeliver, saw a need to bring staple foods from ...
BOISE, ID
boisestate.edu

Pay and benefits reports now available through self-service dashboard

Boise State employees can now easily view details of their current benefit enrollments, beneficiaries, and job and salary information for their primary position with the new employee self-service dashboard. The dashboard can be accessed through Bronco Hub and a set-by-step guide to navigating the dashboard is available. Questions regarding this...
107.9 LITE FM

How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!

I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
IDAHO STATE
boisestate.edu

College of Health Sciences names two interim deans for fast-growing schools

Tim Dunnagan, dean of the College of Health Sciences, has announced that faculty leaders with deep classroom and administrative experience will lead two of the college’s four schools as the fall academic term begins. Michael “Mike” Mann has been named interim divisional dean of the School of Public and...
BOISE, ID

