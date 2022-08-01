Fry presents on housing affordability and labor force participation

www.boisestate.edu
Human Resources adds faculty recruiter
Kristen Martin has joined Boise State as a faculty recruiter. This is the first time Human Resource Services has had a recruiter specifically devoted to faculty positions. In this position, Martin will help streamline the faculty search process, develop a faculty recruiting strategy, bring valuable resources and support to search committees, and work to develop a more diverse and inclusive candidate pool.
Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?
Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely […] The post Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
St. Luke's announces new health plan for Idaho residents
BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans just got one more health care option – St. Luke’s Hospital launched its own health plan today. Health Plan President Matt Wolff said they are trying to connect people with affordable, easy-to-access care. “The reality is that in terms of affordability, we know...
Idaho’s Cobalt Belt is a Landmine of Wealth & Opportunity
The Idaho Cobalt Belt (ICB) is the largest of its kind in the United States, but exploration into the site has been limited to date at best. Located in Lemhi County and trending northwest, cobalt (Co) deposits of the ICB are mined in the Salmon River Mountains of east-central Idaho.
Take a Look at the Five Most Affordable Homes in Idaho’s Richest City
Waterfront property with private docks. Pools with shady cabanas. Cedar saunas. Closets fit for movie stars. Impressive home theaters. These are all amenities, you’d expect to find in Idaho’s “richest city.” But not all homes there are million-dollar mansions!. Earlier this year, HomeSnacks combed through census...
Boise Is The Most Populated City In Idaho But Do You Know The Rest Of The Top Ten List?
Most of us know that Boise is the most populated city in Idaho. It's the capital, it's the most popular city, it's a given. I'd be willing to bet you could also easily guess the second most populated city in the state. However, can you name the third? Fourth? How many can you name in the Top Ten?
Miniature Nuclear Power is Coming to Idaho in a Big Way
A couple of these things could power Twin Falls. The footprint isn't much bigger for each one than a garden shed. Contrast that with the acreage needed for solar panels and wind farms. Nuclear also has a very distinct advantage over what is typically called green energy. Wind turbines don’t spin on calm days. Clouds and darkness make solar panels a part-time solution.
How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint.
Boise jewelry artist Mike Rogers made it through several waves of COVID-19 outbreaks without getting sick — until mid-June, when the omicron variant caught him. Six weeks after his breakthrough coronavirus infection, Rogers isn’t back to normal. His brain feels as though it’s encased in plastic wrap, being squeezed and buzzed with electrical currents. Rogers […] The post How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Project to replace aging hotels near Boise airport with apartments & new hotel moves forward
A potential project to redevelop a large hotel site near the Boise Airport appears to moving forward. BoiseDev first reported on the project last summer. Gardner Company held a pre-application meeting with the City of Boise last week on a proposal to replace several hotels at 3300 S. Vista Ave. near Interstate 84.
Why You’re Going To Save A Lot Of Money In August In Idaho
We all have been going through it lately, and our wallets are feeling the pain, too. We've been seeing higher gas prices than we can ever remember paying, inflation, and a ridiculous housing market pricing us all out of our homes. However, there are now signs that things are changing...
Flourishing flower farm moves to Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you build it, they will come. That’s the story behind Lovely Hollow, a floral farm in the Treasure Valley. "I grew up on Chicken Dinner Road, my family came from South Dakota in the 50s," said Idaho native Nikki Van Lith. She moved away from that home, off Chicken Dinner Road in Caldwell, as young people do.
Take a deep breath Boise … and then think hard about ‘the most significant issue of our time’
Climate change is inevitable and, with every passing day, increasingly dangerous. Changing our lives to meet what Boise’s Climate Action Manager Steve Hubble says is “the most significant issue of our time” can only succeed through a collective effort. -Stop burning things to warm ourselves. -Curb emissions.
Idaho Attorney General announces new nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force
BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden today announced that Idaho is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the U.S. The task force’s goal is to cut down on illegal robocalls. According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day. Most originate overseas. The Task Force is...
You Soon Could Risk A Fine For Visiting Idaho’s Tallest Trees
Some of our country's oldest and tallest trees are in danger from human beings. In an effort to prevent the destruction of land surrounding these marvelous, branched time capsules, laws could soon forbid us from getting too close to these giants. It's been a few years since I visited Redwood...
Boise Realtor Tells CNBC: ‘Boise Market Is Not Gloom and Doom’
The news this outlet and others covered last week concerning the Boise housing market's values continue to gain national attention. You can read our coverage of how the Boise market is in trouble here. The national financial network, CNBC, took the time to speak to a local Boise realtor to get her firsthand perspective on the Boise housing market.
Farm-to-door delivery service launches in Boise
FarmDeliver, a new Boise-born company launched in May of this year, is making locally and sustainably grown food accessible for homes around the area, and everything — from meat and dairy products to bread and produce — is delivered right to the doorstep. Elisabeth Chin, the founder and owner of FarmDeliver, saw a need to bring staple foods from ...
Pay and benefits reports now available through self-service dashboard
Boise State employees can now easily view details of their current benefit enrollments, beneficiaries, and job and salary information for their primary position with the new employee self-service dashboard. The dashboard can be accessed through Bronco Hub and a set-by-step guide to navigating the dashboard is available. Questions regarding this...
These 10 Places Were Just Named the Best Small Towns in Idaho
If there's one thing that Idaho has a lot of, it's small towns. We've introduced you to a handful with names that make us giggle, populations so small that you've likely never heard of them and some that you just want to stay away from. But which small towns are...
How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!
I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
College of Health Sciences names two interim deans for fast-growing schools
Tim Dunnagan, dean of the College of Health Sciences, has announced that faculty leaders with deep classroom and administrative experience will lead two of the college’s four schools as the fall academic term begins. Michael “Mike” Mann has been named interim divisional dean of the School of Public and...
