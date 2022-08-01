Audrey Allen inducted into Logan County 4-H Hall of Fame

Students this fall will get to experience several new dining concepts at Ponca City Senior High, featuring a new taco line and an all bowl line in the Retro Mart dining area. According to Jeff Denton, Director of Child Nutrition, “The Retro Mart was in need of some cosmetic and concept changes designed to offer a different cuisine style that are trending in the popular dining establishments in this region.”

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO