Logan County, OK

Audrey Allen inducted into Logan County 4-H Hall of Fame

 2 days ago
Logan County filings August 2, 2022

The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for August 2, 2022. Civil relief more than $10,000 (CJ) CJ-2022-127Pennymac Loan Services, LLC v. Jim W Freeman, Jr, et al. Civil relief less than $10,000 (CS) CS-2022-177Credit Corp Solutions Inc v. Glenda D. Jarnagin. Probate (PB) PB-2022-86In...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer

EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
EDMOND, OK
Guthrie, OK
Oklahoma Government
Guthrie, OK
Logan County, OK
Logan County, OK
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
New hire for Wellston Public Schools causes concerns among some parents

WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The new high school girl’s basketball coach and elementary counselor in Wellston is causing worry for some parents. “It’s very concerning,” said Nicole Burns, a Wellston parent of three. The district hired Chad Hutchison last month, but used Monday night’s board meeting...
WELLSTON, OK
Susan Allen
Russ
Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma

The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
HENNESSEY, OK
The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week

If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City Zoo offering free general admission on weekday afternoons

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering free general admission on weekday afternoons through mid-August. Zoo officials announced Tuesday that people can go to the zoo for free from noon to 2 p.m. each weekday through Aug. 19. The Oklahoma City Zoo is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 31, with the final entry being no later than 2 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City Senior High School Students Will Have New Dining Concepts

Students this fall will get to experience several new dining concepts at Ponca City Senior High, featuring a new taco line and an all bowl line in the Retro Mart dining area. According to Jeff Denton, Director of Child Nutrition, “The Retro Mart was in need of some cosmetic and concept changes designed to offer a different cuisine style that are trending in the popular dining establishments in this region.”
PONCA CITY, OK
Local Division 1 athlete declares YMCA as home gym

The Great Plains Family YMCA celebrated University of Oklahoma football player and WHS grad Ethan Downs on Saturday as Downs named the Great Plains Family YMCA his home gym. “Hearing that the YMCA was a Christian organization got me interested in the sponsorship,” Downs said. “Going to the weight room, swimming in the pool, the indoor running track and being around the good people are some of the things I really enjoy about the gym. I come here often and they said, ‘Hey, do you want to be a spotlight for us?’ I thought it sounded really cool.”
WEATHERFORD, OK

