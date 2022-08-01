Audrey Allen inducted into Logan County 4-H Hall of Fame

guthrienewspage.com
Related
guthrienewspage.com
Logan County filings August 2, 2022
The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for August 2, 2022. Civil relief more than $10,000 (CJ) CJ-2022-127Pennymac Loan Services, LLC v. Jim W Freeman, Jr, et al. Civil relief less than $10,000 (CS) CS-2022-177Credit Corp Solutions Inc v. Glenda D. Jarnagin. Probate (PB) PB-2022-86In...
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
poncacitynow.com
Mother of Washington County Teen Who Drowned Over the Weekend in Ponca City Pays Tribute to Her Son
RAMONA, Okla. — The mother of a 17-year-old boy who drowned at Ponca Lake in Kay County Saturday night is paying tribute to her son. Tessa Parks said her son, Ethan Dodson, was her whole world. Ethan went to Caney Valley High School in Ramona, Oklahoma and the football...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
Senior cat befriends Edmond senior citizens
StoneCreek of Edmond has many special residents. One senior is Liz Baker as well as her senior cat, 19-year-old Simba.
Feed the Children’s Teacher Store saving Oklahoma educators hundreds of dollars
Oklahoma educators spend an average of $750 per year out-of-pocket on their classrooms. That's where Feed the Children has stepped in the last 10 years - with a shopping spree to help them make the grade.
KFOR
New hire for Wellston Public Schools causes concerns among some parents
WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The new high school girl’s basketball coach and elementary counselor in Wellston is causing worry for some parents. “It’s very concerning,” said Nicole Burns, a Wellston parent of three. The district hired Chad Hutchison last month, but used Monday night’s board meeting...
RELATED PEOPLE
Update: Earlsboro Police Chief let go during city council meeting
There is been confusion over a city council meeting scheduled for Monday night in the town of Earlsboro and police officers said they’re concerned the city will get rid of the department or their jobs.
KFOR
Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
Pratt Tribune
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week
If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Zoo offering free general admission on weekday afternoons
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering free general admission on weekday afternoons through mid-August. Zoo officials announced Tuesday that people can go to the zoo for free from noon to 2 p.m. each weekday through Aug. 19. The Oklahoma City Zoo is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 31, with the final entry being no later than 2 p.m.
KOCO
Oklahoma families may qualify for free, reduced lunches this school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma families may qualify for free or reduced lunches this school year, even if they didn’t qualify in the past. Districts across the state will start a new school year later this month. Tens of thousands of children rely on school meals during the week.
poncacitynow.com
Ponca City Senior High School Students Will Have New Dining Concepts
Students this fall will get to experience several new dining concepts at Ponca City Senior High, featuring a new taco line and an all bowl line in the Retro Mart dining area. According to Jeff Denton, Director of Child Nutrition, “The Retro Mart was in need of some cosmetic and concept changes designed to offer a different cuisine style that are trending in the popular dining establishments in this region.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Oklahoma counties want police officers in hallways during school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma counties want police officers in their hallways this school year. Sheriffs in both Oklahoma County and Cleveland County told KOCO 5 they’ve seen an uptick in requests and are already looking to hire more deputies to meet the demand. The upsetting scenes in...
Oklahoma man ejected from motorcycle, dies
A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when he was ejected from a motorcycle on Monday.
Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest coming to Shawnee
A fun festival that invites everyone to celebrate summer nights is preparing to kick off later this month.
wdnonline.com
Local Division 1 athlete declares YMCA as home gym
The Great Plains Family YMCA celebrated University of Oklahoma football player and WHS grad Ethan Downs on Saturday as Downs named the Great Plains Family YMCA his home gym. “Hearing that the YMCA was a Christian organization got me interested in the sponsorship,” Downs said. “Going to the weight room, swimming in the pool, the indoor running track and being around the good people are some of the things I really enjoy about the gym. I come here often and they said, ‘Hey, do you want to be a spotlight for us?’ I thought it sounded really cool.”
Comments / 0