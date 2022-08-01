One man killed, two other men wounded in Omaha shooting

www.doniphanherald.com
KETV.com
53-year-old man injured after cutting in south Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 53-year-old man was injured after a cutting Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. Around 11:18 p.m., officers were called to Immanuel Hospital for reports of a cutting victim arriving at the hospital, authorities said. Officers talked to the victim, identified as Michael Fields, who said...
KETV.com
One person arrested for robbery at a Family Dollar in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the store, located near Ames Avenue and Fontenelle Boulevard, for reports of a robbery, according to authorities. According to Omaha police, employees...
WOWT
Omaha police investigate cutting after victim arrives at hospital with injury
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a cutting injury Wednesday night. Officers went to Immanuel Hospital about a cutting victim arriving there and got in contact. It’s reported the victim will be okay. The 53-year-old victim told officers he got into an altercation...
Omaha police arrest man in connection to July homicide
Omaha police say they have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the murder of 58-year-old Rita Hash.
klkntv.com
State patrol suspects foul play after four killed in northeast Nebraska town
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol suspects foul play after four were killed in two house fires in a northeast Nebraska town. Authorities suspect that gunfire was involved at both crime scenes. Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, callers reported hearing an explosion at a home in Laurel,...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Announce Homicide Arrest
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a July homicide. They say O-P-D Homicide Unit detectives arrest 31--year-old Lorenzo Washington. After consultation between police and the Douglas County Attorney's Office, Washington is charged with First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Sexual Assault in connection with the death of 58-year old Rita Hash.
WOWT
BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
KETV.com
One person seriously injured in Wednesday morning cutting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police were called to investigate a cutting early Wednesday morning. Officers found the scene near 32nd and Frederick around 4:15 a.m. They had put crime tape up around the scene by the time a KETV NewsWatch 7 photographer arrived at the scene. Officials said one...
WOWT
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers were called to an Omaha neighborhood Monday after a woman was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Omaha Police officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to a residence south of 72nd Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Burt Street, after a friend said they had found 24-year-old Monae Rokusek-Ward still sitting outside in the vehicle after dropping them off, according to the OPD report.
Omaha Woman Sentenced for a Methamphetamine Offense
(Council Bluffs) An Omaha, Nebraska woman was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, following her plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says in March 2021, the Mills County Sheriff’s Department received information that 33-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
Rape-murder arrest in Omaha
A 31-year-old Omaha man is under arrest for the rape and murder of a woman nearly twice his age. Lorenzo Washington is charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree murder in a brutal attack that killed 58-year-old Rita Hash one month ago. The woman was found dead in her apartment...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces multiple charges in Lincoln
A Fremont man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle accident in Lincoln. Marcus Vogt, 27, was arrested Monday night. Authorities said a Seward County Deputy initially saw Vogt speeding in a vehicle on westbound I-80. According to officials, Vogt fled a traffic stop, traveling at a high rate of speed...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Seward County deputies arrested Fremont man after two-vehicle crash
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle wreck in the capital city. 27-year-old Marcus Vogt was arrested late Monday. Authorities said a Seward County Deputy initially saw Vogt speeding in a vehicle on westbound I-80. According to officials, Vogt fled a traffic stop, traveling at...
News Channel Nebraska
Gun amnesty day in Omaha
If you're looking to get rid of some leftover fireworks or some firearms, the Omaha Police Department is ready to serve. This Saturday is OPD's annual gun amnesty day. You can drop off fireworks and guns between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at two locations. Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and...
klkntv.com
A dump truck and car collide head-on south of Lincoln hurting at least one person
UPDATE 10 a.m. — Authorities are now telling Channel 8 the car crossed the center line, leading to Wednesday morning’s head-on crash. They’ve also confirmed the dump truck driver was not harmed after colliding with the Honda. UPDATE 8:30 a.m. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office tells...
klkntv.com
Driver nowhere to be found after car crashes into Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into Salt Creek. Someone first spotted the wreck Wednesday a little after 6:30 a.m. This is located near 300 Old Cheney Road, around Wilderness Park. Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 there was no one inside when...
1011now.com
Police find hundreds of MDMA pills & other drugs inside northeast Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found hundreds of MDMA pills, along with other drugs, inside a northeast Lincoln home. Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD said their Gang Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence near 79th Street and Lexington Avenue for an ongoing narcotics investigation.
WOWT
Omaha woman gets eight-year in Iowa for meth possession
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 33-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to eight years in prison after pleading to a drug charge. Anisha Ilene Luna pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
KSNB Local4
Man injured in Grand Island crash following bar fight
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A late Monday-night crash in Grand Island left a man seriously injured following a bar fight. According to Grand Island Police it started in the 1000 block of Diers Avenue at Bandits Bar when two men were kicked out for fighting. Once in the parking...
klkntv.com
Car lands on its roof after crashing in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car is upside down in south Lincoln, after crashing Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. This happened near Highway 77 and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 crew spotted the driver walking around near the wreck, and he appears to be okay. Other drivers will want...
