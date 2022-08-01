Pilot suffers minor injuries after helicopter crash in Marshall

www.komu.com
Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A one-vehicle crash backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound on the approach to the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driving lane was blocked at the 115-mile marker in Boone County. Troopers asked drivers to slow down to help first responders. The area is also The post Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Golf Cart Wreck In Benton County Leaves Excelsior Springs Woman With Serious Injuries
A golf cart at the beautiful green course. A golf cart wreck in west-central Missouri’s Benton County left an Excelsior Springs woman and Higginsville man with serious injuries Saturday night. According to the Highway Patrol accident report 35-year-old Higginsville resident Steven R. Faught was driving a Parcar Golf Cart...
Chillicothe police, Missouri State Highway Patrol team up during enforcement effort on Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department, in partnership with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic enforcement detail Saturday night. Sergeant Dysart said the enforcement detail was in place to look for traffic violations and impaired drivers, as well as to improve the safety of those on the road traveling. During...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist’s condition upgraded after crash at well-known Jefferson City curve
UPDATE: MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze tells 939 the Eagle that 20-year-old Erich Butler has been upgraded to fair condition at University Hospital in Columbia. A Columbia motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in a weekend crash on Highway 54 in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says 20-year-old Erich...
Resurfacing Highway 13 Begins Mid Month
Resurfacing of Highway 13 in Caldwell County will begin August 15th. The work will start at Route HH in Kingston and continue south to the Ray County line. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone, and flaggers will direct traffic.
Suspects in custody after allegedly stealing $80,000 worth of tools from Rocheport Bridge construction site
Two men that allegedly stole $80,000 worth of tools and other items from the Missouri River Bridge Construction site on June 1 are now in the custody of the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office. The post Suspects in custody after allegedly stealing $80,000 worth of tools from Rocheport Bridge construction site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Second suspect arrested in connection to tools stolen from Rocheport Bridge site
COOPER COUNTY − A second suspect is now in custody in connection to an incident where $80,000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen from the Rocheport Bridge construction site. Joshua Coates, 41, of Rocheport, was arrested Monday and charged with stealing $25,000 or more and stealing a motor...
Charges requested against 2 juveniles in connection to smoke shop burglaries in Sedalia
SEDALIA – The Sedalia Police Department is requesting charges against two juveniles connected to two burglaries in a smoke shop in Sedalia. In a press release, SPD said that on Saturday, shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the Discount Smoke Shop, located at 709 E Broadway Blvd.
Columbia woman receives 5 years probation for stealing in 2021 robbery
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman received a suspended sentence Monday in Boone County Court for her role in an April 2021 assault. Shaunasty Townsend, 24, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation after she pleaded guilty to stealing. The charge is connected to an April 2021 assault of a 20-year-old woman in the 3200 block of Elm Grove Drive in Columbia.
Columbia Police to hold active assailant response training Aug. 27
COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department will host free active assailant response training for the public later this month. Two sessions will take place at the CPD Regional Training Center on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required as there...
Road work scheduled on East Southampton Drive in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Crews from Columbia Public Works will conduct road repairs on East Southampton Drive early next week. The work is set to begin Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 a.m. Crews will be repairing a crack and replacing the road along all three lanes of East Southampton Drive. The Columbia...
Moberly woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2020 murder
COLUMBIA - A Moberly woman will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday in Boone County court. Angelica Benitez also pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence. The charges stem from the December 2020 death of a Jefferson City man, 25-year-old...
Columbia man pleads guilty to 2018 ax assault
A Columbia man pleaded guilty to second-degree assault Monday involving a 2018 ax attack on an elderly man in the Hulen Lake residential area. Kieran Donovan Butler, 23, is guilty of assaulting a man in his backyard after luring him outside and then ambushing him with an ax. During a...
Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment
Missouri Task Force 1, from Boone County, receives its first assignment in Kentucky. The task force is an urban search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District. On Sunday, 47 people, four K-9 officers and a full cache of equipment were sent to southeast Kentucky after deadly flooding hit the state.
Centralia man arrested for participating in Jan. 6th Capitol insurrection
OSAGE BEACH - A Centralia man was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach for participating in the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with two felony offenses, a Department of Justice release said. Bargar...
Tracking a cold front set to bring storms and an end to building heat
TODAY: Starting in the mid-70s, warm temperatures will be a theme again today. Today is a Weather Alert Day as feels like temperatures reach as high as 105 today. A Heat Advisory is in place through this evening. A cold front will move in this afternoon, bringing widespread chances for storms, but it won't arrive in time to stop most from reaching extreme heat. Storms will likely arrive near noon for folks in the far north near Brunswick and Macon, and arrive near Columbia closer to 4 pm. Storms will push southeast, exiting to the south of I-44 overnight. Some strong storms may develop within this line, posing a risk for hail and strong winds.
Columbia Public Works to host sidewalk improvement meeting Aug. 8
COLUMBIA − An informal open house meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, to discuss a sidewalk improvement project. The project includes the building of a sidewalk on West Scott Boulevard and Northwest Broadway. The sidewalk will span between Silvey Street and Christian Fellowship Road, and construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023, according to a news release from the Columbia Public Works Department.
General John J. "Black Jack" Pershing's boyhood home in Laclede, Missouri is a State Historic Site
View of the General John J. Pershing House, Laclede, Missouri.Anthony Apostoloaros, photographer for HABS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources maintains General John J. Pershing's boyhood home. It's treated as a state historic site.
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Aug. 1
JEFFERSON CITY - The City of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties may soon receive help from the federal government in response to the historic flash flooding in the region this past week. This comes after an announcement on Sunday by Gov. Mike Parson that...
Kayla Jackson-Williams wins Division 10 associate circuit judge seat
Columbia attorney Kayla Jackson-Williams was elected Tuesday as associate circuit judge for Division 10, and when she takes the bench Jan. 1 she will be the first Black judge in Boone County. Although Tuesday's election was a primary, Jackson-Williams' victory on the Democratic side of the ballot was essentially a...
