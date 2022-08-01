Early Phygital Bitcoin Artwork Auction (2-4th Aug)

www.newsbtc.com
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders sell to buy into Degrain (DGRN) presale
Finding the ideal asset to invest in can be difficult, particularly given the rate of deflation, which has only risen due to the recent decline in cryptocurrency values on the crypto market. However, it’s critical to realize that losses were spread out evenly and that your trading career is not over yet.
AOL Corp
Tesla Just Sold 75% of Its Cryptocurrency Holdings for Nearly $1 Billion
Elon Musk’s relationship with cryptocurrency is as complicated as the rockets he sends into space. In 2021, Tesla sank $1.5 billion into Bitcoin, stating to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the investment would allow the carmaker “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize our returns on cash.” Tesla soon accepted cryptocurrency as payment for its EVs, and the carmaker raked in a breathtaking billion-dollar gain on investment in a mere 45 days.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail
The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Signals Bearish Reaction, Why BTC Could Revisit $22K
Bitcoin is showing a few bearish signs below the $24,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is declining and might test the $22,000 support zone. Bitcoin is slowly moving lower below the $24,000 pivot level. The price is now trading below the $23,500 level and the 100 hourly simple...
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Historically Accurate Indicator Suggests Bitcoin (BTC) About to Rip, Says Analyst Who Called May 2021 Collapse
A closely followed crypto analyst known for calling the May 2021 collapse in Bitcoin (BTC) says that an indicator with a solid track record is suggesting rallies are approaching. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 122,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) just...
NEWSBTC
We Analyse How Uniglo (GLO) Vault Could Perform Better Than LidoDAO (LDO) Or Maker (MKR)
Analysts are predicting big things for crypto newcomer GLO. That’s because it answers a number of key issues in the crypto world and beyond. It’s primed for success, and investments are increasing while still during pre-sale. Finding the best coins right now is harder than it used to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
NEWSBTC
Are Higher Lows A Sign of a Growing Bitcoin Bull Run?
Bitcoin has seen a lot of sideways price action during this week but might be able to extend its gains and regain higher grounds. The cryptocurrency continues to trade in the green and seems to be showing signs of further short-term appreciation. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at...
NEWSBTC
Another Red Daily Close Puts Bitcoin Below $23,000, Is Recovery Expected?
Bitcoin has seen another red daily close after a tremendous rally from last week. This has now wiped off most of the gains made during this time period and has left the digital asset struggling below $23,000 once more. The momentum has quickly died down as the news of the recession settled in. Its viability as an inflation hedge is once more called into question given its performance so far this year.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Vs Bitcoin: Vitalik Buterin Calls Michael Saylor A ‘Total Clown’ – Here’s Why
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin doesn’t take criticisms lightly. Michael Saylor, the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy – and one of the most notable personalities in the cryptocurrency industry, has apparently incensed Buterin with his assertion that Ethereum is “inherently unethical” because its creation violates biblically-based securities laws.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Enters August With Losses, Has It Set The Tone For The Month?
Bitcoin has entered into a new month, but its price has not been doing as well as expected. The end of July had indeed come with good tidings as the bitcoin price had broken above $24,000. However, maintaining this point has been a harder task. As the market welcomes the new month of August, bitcoin has not had the best of starts to the new month, entering it with a red daily close.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Miner Revenues Continue To Grow, Will This Put A Stop To The Sell-Offs?
Bitcoin miner revenues have been a hot topic of discussion in the last three months. It mainly follows the decline in cash flow of mining machines due to the drop in the price of BTC, and that has adversely affected the revenues of bitcoin miners, seeing them drop to yearly lows. However, as the market has recovered some of its lost value, bitcoin miners are starting to fare better in terms of revenues, which could be the plug to the recent sell-offs.
NEWSBTC
XRP In Bearish Mode As Ripple Unlatches 1 Billion Tokens From 2 Wallets
Ripple (XRP) is in bearish mode and was down 1.93% as seen overnight. Moreover, Ripple has recently freed up over 1 billion XRP tokens coming from two separate escrow wallets. Currently, the crypto trades at $0.38 on the biggest spot exchanges. Ripple has evidently locked over 55% of XRP’s total...
NEWSBTC
Poloniex Partners with Octaloop for India Blockchain Tour
Octaloop is proud to announce global crypto asset exchange Poloniex as our partner for the India Blockchain Tour and Metamorphosis 2022. The India Blockchain Tour is a series of events conducted by Octaloop to help spread awareness about Web3 and blockchain technology, while providing industry professionals with an avenue to network and grow.
Comments / 0