Early Phygital Bitcoin Artwork Auction (2-4th Aug)

By Vesa
NEWSBTC
 2 days ago
www.newsbtc.com

Tesla Just Sold 75% of Its Cryptocurrency Holdings for Nearly $1 Billion

Elon Musk’s relationship with cryptocurrency is as complicated as the rockets he sends into space. In 2021, Tesla sank $1.5 billion into Bitcoin, stating to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the investment would allow the carmaker “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize our returns on cash.” Tesla soon accepted cryptocurrency as payment for its EVs, and the carmaker raked in a breathtaking billion-dollar gain on investment in a mere 45 days.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail

The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Signals Bearish Reaction, Why BTC Could Revisit $22K

Bitcoin is showing a few bearish signs below the $24,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is declining and might test the $22,000 support zone. Bitcoin is slowly moving lower below the $24,000 pivot level. The price is now trading below the $23,500 level and the 100 hourly simple...
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
NEWSBTC

Are Higher Lows A Sign of a Growing Bitcoin Bull Run?

Bitcoin has seen a lot of sideways price action during this week but might be able to extend its gains and regain higher grounds. The cryptocurrency continues to trade in the green and seems to be showing signs of further short-term appreciation. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at...
NEWSBTC

Another Red Daily Close Puts Bitcoin Below $23,000, Is Recovery Expected?

Bitcoin has seen another red daily close after a tremendous rally from last week. This has now wiped off most of the gains made during this time period and has left the digital asset struggling below $23,000 once more. The momentum has quickly died down as the news of the recession settled in. Its viability as an inflation hedge is once more called into question given its performance so far this year.
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Vs Bitcoin: Vitalik Buterin Calls Michael Saylor A ‘Total Clown’ – Here’s Why

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin doesn’t take criticisms lightly. Michael Saylor, the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy – and one of the most notable personalities in the cryptocurrency industry, has apparently incensed Buterin with his assertion that Ethereum is “inherently unethical” because its creation violates biblically-based securities laws.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Enters August With Losses, Has It Set The Tone For The Month?

Bitcoin has entered into a new month, but its price has not been doing as well as expected. The end of July had indeed come with good tidings as the bitcoin price had broken above $24,000. However, maintaining this point has been a harder task. As the market welcomes the new month of August, bitcoin has not had the best of starts to the new month, entering it with a red daily close.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Miner Revenues Continue To Grow, Will This Put A Stop To The Sell-Offs?

Bitcoin miner revenues have been a hot topic of discussion in the last three months. It mainly follows the decline in cash flow of mining machines due to the drop in the price of BTC, and that has adversely affected the revenues of bitcoin miners, seeing them drop to yearly lows. However, as the market has recovered some of its lost value, bitcoin miners are starting to fare better in terms of revenues, which could be the plug to the recent sell-offs.
NEWSBTC

XRP In Bearish Mode As Ripple Unlatches 1 Billion Tokens From 2 Wallets

Ripple (XRP) is in bearish mode and was down 1.93% as seen overnight. Moreover, Ripple has recently freed up over 1 billion XRP tokens coming from two separate escrow wallets. Currently, the crypto trades at $0.38 on the biggest spot exchanges. Ripple has evidently locked over 55% of XRP’s total...
NEWSBTC

Poloniex Partners with Octaloop for India Blockchain Tour

Octaloop is proud to announce global crypto asset exchange Poloniex as our partner for the India Blockchain Tour and Metamorphosis 2022. The India Blockchain Tour is a series of events conducted by Octaloop to help spread awareness about Web3 and blockchain technology, while providing industry professionals with an avenue to network and grow.
