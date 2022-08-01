Texoma’s Six Pack Taking a Break This Week, But We Will Be Back

929nin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gabriel Iglesias Coming Back to Wichita Falls This Fall
We have got a lot of great standup coming to Wichita Falls in 2022. Love to see new events coming to Wichita Falls and if you like standup some big acts are on the way. This Friday Steve O will be in Wichita Falls and then in November Steve Trevino will also be performing in Wichita Falls. How about a comedian not named Steve though?
newschannel6now.com
Fluffy to perform in Wichita Falls in October
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will perform in Wichita Falls on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at the Kay Yeager Coliseum. Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful and popular stand-up comedians, performing sold out events around the world, according to the City of Wichita Falls. Last May, he made history performing in front of 55,000 people at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, becoming the fist comedian to perform at and sell out that stadium.
Full Review of Bombshells Before a Texas Rangers Game
A new restaurant is slowly expanding across Texas and I don't think a lot of people have heard about it. Here in Wichita Falls, when I say Bombshells you probably think of a certain strip club. Turns out, Bombshells is also a restaurant chain. It is a military themed breastaurant. No joke, this place literally took over an old breastaurant called Redneck Heaven. I will defend many of these places when it comes to their food.
Win FREE School Supplies and Other Fun Prizes During Pick-A-Pack 2022! Sponsored by Alon
It's that time of year again where parents are taking their kids to shop for school supplies. But during Pick-A-Pack 2022, parents can enter to win a FREE backpack filled with school supplies and other fun prizes for their student! This year's Pick-A-Pack is sponsored by Alon. Online entries are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Depot holds “In Your Free Time” axe throwing tournament
The Depot Axe Throwing Lounge held the contest, named "In Your Free Time", with the qualification period starting Thursday, June 2, and ending Saturday, July 30. The top 16 competitors faced off Sunday, July 31, at 2 p.m.
newschannel6now.com
Lake levels drop as summer heat continues
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record, so we’re taking another look at lake levels in the Wichita Falls area. For the last two months, there has been a steady decline. As of Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Lake Arrowhead is reportedly down to 76% and Lake Kickapoo is down to 66%.
Iowa Park zoo falls victim to Facebook hacking
Mesquite Tree Hill Ranch and Zoo in Iowa Park was recently the victim of a Facebook hacker, causing the zoo to lose access to hundreds of pictures and thousands of followers.
Bands and Artists You Might Have Forgot Played in Wichita Falls
Some of you were probably at these shows and some of you may not even know some of these folks played right here in Wichita Falls, Texas. Thanks to our good friends at The Concert Archive, I decided to take a look back at some Wichita Falls music history. It looks like their archive for us starts back in 1986, so that is where we will start. I won't be adding every name on the list, but you can check it out for yourself here.
RELATED PEOPLE
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
newschannel6now.com
Project Back to School Roundup set for Saturday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Project Back to School Roundup is happening on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the MPEC Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall. Children who qualify for the Wichita Falls ISD lunch program and City View ISD head...
Wichita Falls Library hosts special exhibit
During the month of August, the Wichita Falls Public Library will host a special exhibit about German history in Texas.
Have You Heard the Rumor That the T.J. Maxx in Lawton, OK. is Closing Down Permanently?
There's a rumor being spread around town, online and elsewhere about the T.J. Maxx in Lawton, Fort Sill closing its doors permanently. It's been all over Facebook and other social media pages over the past few weeks. So is there any truth whatsoever to all these rumors? Are we about to lose T.J. Maxx on the westside?
IN THIS ARTICLE
texomashomepage.com
Clay County Animal Shelter: Meet Red!
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Red is a ten year old Pitbull who loves to play, is very outgoing and friendly, and is looking for his forever home!. If you’re interested in adopting Red, call the Clay County Animal Shelter at (940) 538-6757. You can fill out an application...
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Gun & Knife Show, The Addams Family at Backdoor Theatre, Newsies at Wichita Theatre, Legacy CC Super Texas Show, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, July 28. Time: 7:30am-1pm.
kswo.com
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Westminster Presbyterian Church has asked the community for help retrieving sacred historical documents, which were stolen from a safe during a break-in last week. The documents stolen were the church’s history, from baptisms, marriages and salvation records. Reverend Devon Reynolds said the person who stole...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Air Tractor in Olney wins big military contract
Air Tractor of Olney has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract, along with partner L3Harris Technologies, for production of up to 75 Sky Warden planes for U.S. Special Operations Command.
Wichita Falls Preparing for Crazy Parking at Hotter’N Hell Hundred This Year
Parking at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred has always been a headache, but this year it will be a lot worse. Thousands upon thousands of people will descend upon Wichita Falls the weekend starting on August 25th. Now the Big Ride is on the 27th, but the Hotter'N Hell folks have events going on all weekend long. I personally have only had issues with parking for the Saturday event. This is without a doubt the biggest event that happens in Wichita Falls, so every year I am prepared to be searching for parking downtown.
newschannel6now.com
WFFD extinguishes early morning fire on 15th Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at a vacant house in the 1500 block of 15th Street early Wednesday morning. Fire crews were reportedly called to the scene around 4:21 a.m., and they reported fire and smoke showing upon arrival. Firefighters then entered the building and found the fire in a bedroom, according to WFFD officials.
newschannel6now.com
Miller Bend Fire now 92% contained
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters in Young County are battling a wildfire on Miller Bend Road near U.S. 380, according to the Eliasville South Bend Volunteer Fire Department. The Texas A&M forest service estimates the fire is 50 acres large and 92% contained as of 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Eliasville...
92.9 NIN
Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0