Deshaun Watson settles three more civil lawsuits as discipline decision looms

3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Is Deshaun Watson banned from playing in the NFL this season?
DESHAUN WATSON has been suspended for six NFL games. The Cleveland Browns quarterback learned his fate on Monday morning. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Monday morning. Judge Sue Robinson recommended the discipline and determined Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy. The retired judge was tasked with...
NFL Appeals Punishment of Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson; Longer Suspension Coming?
The NFL is filling an appeal of this week's suggested six-game suspension of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Deshaun Watson Will Sue NFL if This Happens
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could soon have a lawsuit against the NFL, depending on the next move the NFL makes.
Judge Blames NFL's Past as Reason for Deshaun Watson's Minor Suspension
The NFL has set a precedent, and is now looking to overcome it.
Deshaun Watson suspended for six games
According to a decision from retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for six games for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson’s three-day hearing before Judge Robinson took place at the end of June, and according to reports the NFL was...
NFL Releases Statement on Deshaun Watson Suspension
The league could appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension.
Watson settles 3 lawsuits very early Monday, 1 remains
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson looks to be wrapping up as much as possible related to the allegations made against him. What started as over 20 lawsuits became just four when many were settled almost two months ago. Monday, Judge Sue Robinson is expected to make her decision known after...
Uncertainty reigns as NFL mulls appeal of Deshaun Watson's 6 game suspension
Officially, Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL regular season. Watson will be able to practice in training camp and play in preseason games before the suspension starts. The financial impact on Watson is minimal. With the new collective bargaining agreement,...
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
