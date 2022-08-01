ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson settles three more civil lawsuits as discipline decision looms

fox40jackson.com
 2 days ago
fox40jackson.com

The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from playing in the NFL this season?

DESHAUN WATSON has been suspended for six NFL games. The Cleveland Browns quarterback learned his fate on Monday morning. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Monday morning. Judge Sue Robinson recommended the discipline and determined Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy. The retired judge was tasked with...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deshaun Watson suspended for six games

According to a decision from retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for six games for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson’s three-day hearing before Judge Robinson took place at the end of June, and according to reports the NFL was...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watson settles 3 lawsuits very early Monday, 1 remains

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson looks to be wrapping up as much as possible related to the allegations made against him. What started as over 20 lawsuits became just four when many were settled almost two months ago. Monday, Judge Sue Robinson is expected to make her decision known after...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Uncertainty reigns as NFL mulls appeal of Deshaun Watson's 6 game suspension

Officially, Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL regular season. Watson will be able to practice in training camp and play in preseason games before the suspension starts. The financial impact on Watson is minimal. With the new collective bargaining agreement,...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022

The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
HOUSTON, TX
