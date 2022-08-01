Potential Crew trade targets as Deadline approaches

www.mlb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Related
Dodgers News: LA Trades Mitch White to Blue Jays for Prospect Package
The Dodgers made another small move at the deadline, sending pitcher Mitch White to the Blue Jays for multiple minor-league pitchers.
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees
Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
Why the Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras, explained
Why didn’t the Cubs manage to trade catcher Willson Contreras at the MLB trade deadline? Chicago’s plans were scuppered by their high asking price. Willson Contreras said his goodbyes to the Cubs faithful at Wrigley Field last week during what was thought to be his final home game with the organization.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Dodgers Acquire Joey Gallo in Trade With Yankees
The veteran slugger will hope for a fresh start in L.A. after a tumultuous tenure in the Bronx.
Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yankee fans trying to make sense of Harrison Bader/Jordan Montgomery deal
The Yankees officially announced the Jordan Montgomery trade to St. Louis, and many fans are having trouble understanding why the move was made.
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves
Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christian Vazquez's bizarre last moments as a Red Sox
The last moments of Christian Vazquez’s tenure with the Red Sox were unforgettable, with the catcher choosing to take batting practice even though he was on the verge of being traded.
Brewers lose Omar Narvaez immediately after parting ways with Pedro Severino
The Milwaukee Brewers are heading into the dog days of the 2022 season with an issue on their depth chart for catchers. Right after the team decided to designate Pedro Severino for assignment, it was announced that starting backstop Omar Narvaez will miss some time with an injury. The Brewers...
MLB
Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals
Contrary to how it may have seemed, the trade of a 23-year-old who is on track to all-time greatness and an inner-circle spot in Cooperstown was not the only thing that happened before Tuesday's Trade Deadline day. Though it may have seemed like every trade went through the Padres, it turns out there were actually dozens of other moves, some of which were pretty impactful -- if not quite to the level of “trading for the 21st century Ted Williams,” anyway.
MLB
Cole outdone by Yanks' rumored Deadline target
NEW YORK -- On Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, there was a distinct sense of “what could have been” in the air. Less than 24 hours after MLB’s Trade Deadline passed, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and recent Mariners acquisition Luis Castillo toed the rubber in a matchup of two of the most dominant starters in the Majors. For weeks, it was rumored that the two could become teammates, making up a devastating 1-2 tandem that could have carried the Yanks well into October.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pirates, Orioles meet with series sweeps in rearview mirror
Two teams with sudden good vibes are ready to face off Friday night in Baltimore. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore
MLB
Hottest pitching prospects in each system
If you've been following our monthly updates of each farm system's hottest pitchers all season, then you were prepared for some of the biggest moves at the Trade Deadline. In the Frankie Montas/Lou Trivino trade with the Yankees, the Athletics acquired both Ken Waldichuk (who made this list in both May and June) and Luis Medina (July). As part of the Josh Hader deal with the Padres, the Brewers landed Robert Gasser (May, July).
MLB・
MLB
Bucs build with 'urgency' at the Trade Deadline
PITTSBURGH -- The gap between the Brewers, who stand atop the NL Central, and the Pirates, who reside at the bottom of the NL Central, is currently measured in miles. With a 5-3 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday at PNC Park, Pittsburgh still sits 17 games behind. The shrinking, the eliminating, of that gap cannot be done in one, two, five moves. Another dealing of arms and of bats has passed, and the Pirates can only hope that the decisions made in recent weeks will inch them closer to building their next contender.
MLB
Get to know prospects A's acquired at Deadline
This story was excerpted from Martin Gallegos’ A’s Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After stockpiling a promising group of young talent through trades during Spring Training, the A’s added to that strong depth with a new batch of promising prospects following Monday’s trade that sent Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the Yankees.
MLB・
Comments / 0