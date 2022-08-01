ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Report outlines emerging technologies to improve Colorado water management

By Kelsey Simpkins
CU Boulder News & Events
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.colorado.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
Boulder, CO
Government
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Resources#Denver Water#Water Conservation#Water Rights#Colorado State University#Global Engineering#Csu
The Denver Gazette

Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers

Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
AURORA, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on “Colorado Cash Back” on Tuesday. You can watch a replay from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article. Starting this week, the first round of physical checks were mailed out to Colorado taxpayers...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CU Boulder News & Events

Implementing Community Level Strategies to Prevent Violence – Assessing the Impact of Denver’s Youth Violence Prevention Center

This presentation – taking place on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 12 pm to 1 pm – describes the implementation and impact of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s investment in the Youth Violence Prevention Center – Denver (YVPC-D). The YVPC-D focused on implementing Communities That Cares and several community-level prevention strategies in two Denver neighborhoods disproportionately affected by youth violence. Our study included a process and outcome evaluation as well as exploratory research aimed to better understand neighborhood social processes that impact youth violence.
BOULDER, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council

Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from the race for House District 10, in part to spend more time with her family. The sudden announcement, which came a month after the Democratic primary election in June 2022, has brought on a wave of questions and implications — especially for the Boulder City Council.
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

Help keep the destructive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ out of Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Experts in Colorado are asking the public to help keep the Spotted Lanternfly out of the Centennial State. The Spotted Lanternfly or SLF, Lycorma delicatula (White), is an invasive planthopper. It is a serious pest with a high reproductive capacity and large host range, according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture. The species was recently found in Iowa.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Governor Polis Has Said He Wants to Battle Climate Change. Colorado Environmentalists Don’t Believe Him

On January 13, some 200 people gathered outside the state Capitol in Denver, beating drums, chanting, and waving signs. A poster declaring “Your inaction burns our state” rested on the steps; eight red-robed demonstrators with huge clocks over their faces held letters that spelled “Out Of Time”; and a 12-foot-tall canvas bore flame-colored scraps of fabric reading “We Are On Fire Polis.” Inside, Governor Jared Polis was delivering his annual State of the State address.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy