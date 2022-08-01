Report outlines emerging technologies to improve Colorado water management

www.colorado.edu
Oil and gas development threatens natural and historic Colorado sites
COLORADO, USA — Oil and gas development is threatening some of Colorado's best known historic sites, according to a new report. The review from the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks and Archaeology Southwest says Mesa Verde and Dinosaur National Monument have long been threatened by oil and gas drilling.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
With Piceance roundup over, 75% of Colorado’s mustangs have been removed in a year
There are 761 fewer wild horses in the Piceance East-Douglas herd after helicopter operations ended on Monday, Aug. 1 in what is now the largest mustang round up in Colorado history. In three gathers in the last year, the Bureau of Land Management has removed about 1,850 horses from Northwest...
Check Out The Highest And Lowest Points In Colorado
I thought it would be fun to play the high/low game because we all know Colorado is high (in more ways than one) but literally it is because even our lowest point in the state is way higher than a lot of other states in the country, 18 of them to be exact.
Better Safe Than Sorry: The Law on Collecting Rainwater in Colorado
Every drop of water in Colorado is precious, but there are several restrictions in place when it comes to saving that water for yourself. According to the legal code of Colorado, Section 37-96.5-103, C.R.S., precipitation (rainwater) is only allowed to be collected in rain barrels from the rooftops of certain residential properties.
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
KRDO
State of Colorado plans to take over firefighting station at Pueblo airport
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention and Control is planning on renting out a firefighting reload base and office space at the Pueblo Memorial Airport. According to DFPC Deputy Chief Phil Daniels, the U.S. Forest Service previously leased the same space for over 25 years, but the...
Only 7 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
After seeing a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July in Colorado, rates continue to drop across the state.
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
coloradopolitics.com
How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump
A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating.
Most TABOR refund checks will be in the hands of Coloradans next week
Watch your mailboxes, Colorado, because the state has already started the process of printing and mailing out 2.4 million checks to Colorado residents as part of TABOR refund program.
KKTV
WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on “Colorado Cash Back” on Tuesday. You can watch a replay from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article. Starting this week, the first round of physical checks were mailed out to Colorado taxpayers...
burlington-record.com
With Colorado set to miss 2024 deadline to reduce ozone pollution, critics call for more urgent action
An independent board tasked with improving Colorado’s air quality believes the state will fall short of meeting an Environmental Protection Agency requirement to lower toxic air pollution by 2024, but will be able to reach an older, more lax emissions-reduction target three years later. Critics argue that Colorado’s plan...
KOAA Survey: What is your favorite Colorado produce?
We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results.
MORE INFO: Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged
KEYSTONE, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a halt to the expansion of a Rocky Mountains ski resort after contractors mistakenly demolished protected alpine tundra to create a temporary road. The Keystone Resort project involving new trails and lifts was stopped after officials saw work crews...
CU Boulder News & Events
Implementing Community Level Strategies to Prevent Violence – Assessing the Impact of Denver’s Youth Violence Prevention Center
This presentation – taking place on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 12 pm to 1 pm – describes the implementation and impact of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s investment in the Youth Violence Prevention Center – Denver (YVPC-D). The YVPC-D focused on implementing Communities That Cares and several community-level prevention strategies in two Denver neighborhoods disproportionately affected by youth violence. Our study included a process and outcome evaluation as well as exploratory research aimed to better understand neighborhood social processes that impact youth violence.
boulderreportinglab.org
Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council
Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from the race for House District 10, in part to spend more time with her family. The sudden announcement, which came a month after the Democratic primary election in June 2022, has brought on a wave of questions and implications — especially for the Boulder City Council.
KKTV
Help keep the destructive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ out of Colorado
DENVER (KKTV) - Experts in Colorado are asking the public to help keep the Spotted Lanternfly out of the Centennial State. The Spotted Lanternfly or SLF, Lycorma delicatula (White), is an invasive planthopper. It is a serious pest with a high reproductive capacity and large host range, according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture. The species was recently found in Iowa.
5280.com
Governor Polis Has Said He Wants to Battle Climate Change. Colorado Environmentalists Don’t Believe Him
On January 13, some 200 people gathered outside the state Capitol in Denver, beating drums, chanting, and waving signs. A poster declaring “Your inaction burns our state” rested on the steps; eight red-robed demonstrators with huge clocks over their faces held letters that spelled “Out Of Time”; and a 12-foot-tall canvas bore flame-colored scraps of fabric reading “We Are On Fire Polis.” Inside, Governor Jared Polis was delivering his annual State of the State address.
These metro-area cities have the highest rent
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
