$11 million campaign is planned to find James Howells’ hard drive with 8,000 Bitcoin in Newport, South Wales

whatsupnewp.com
Stoneacre Hospitality Group opens Chart House Inn
Stoneacre Hospitality Group, the hospitality group behind Stoneacre Brasserie and Stoneacre Garden, has officially expanded its suite of offerings with the grand opening of the completely remodeled Chart House Inn. Nestled in the heart of the City by the Sea at 16 Clarke Street, the newly renovated inn is Stoneacre’s...
rimonthly.com
Rhody Makers: Amy and Ryan Boutchie of Coral Anchor
It’s hard to resist the allure of Bristol. No one knows that better than Amy and Ryan Boutchie, two Massachusetts natives and the owners of Coral Anchor. After one visit to the historic seaside town, the couple was persuaded to trade in their Cape Cod address (the very town in which they first met, mind you) for the Ocean State.
Turnto10.com
Johnston's Amazon warehouse construction continues despite national delays, cancelations
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — While Amazon is pumping the breaks and cancelling some construction projects across the country, a representative told NBC 10 the Johnston robotic fulfillment center is full steam ahead. “I think it’s going to be good for the area,” said Robert Tulli, a property owner nearby....
Valley Breeze
McKee, Grebien: Riverfront project part of wider plan
PAWTUCKET – The coming new soccer stadium and associated development on the Pawtucket riverfront is part of wider plan for the state to invest in Rhode Island communities and trust the leaders of those communities to know what’s best for their needs, said Gov. Dan McKee on Monday.
12 Responds: Woman frustrated after brand new fridge breaks
Whirlpool immediately contacted the Bristol resident regarding her broken fridge after 12 Responds reached out.
Turnto10.com
Short-term renters in Rhode Island may face registration fees
(WJAR) — The State of Rhode Island wants a list of everyone who is offering their home for short-term rentals, including Airbnb and VRBO. Interim Director of the Department of Business Regulation Elizabeth Dwyer said the organization is proposing a $50 registration fee per property every two years. “Municipalities...
johnstonsunrise.net
Top takeaways from targeting striped bass seminar
Last week the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association seminar on striped bass featured “Old Salts and Young Guns” who spoke about the strategies and tactics they used to catch trophy striped fishing. Peter Vican of East Greenwich, the Rhode Island striped bass record holder (who actually toped his...
ABC6.com
Bristol considers ban on smoking pot in public ahead of legalization in December
BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — Bristol is now considering a ban on smoking pot in public ahead of recreational marijuana becoming legal in the state later this year. Under a recreational marijuana bill signed by Gov. Dan McKee earlier this year, individual cities and towns could decide whether to ban or impose restrictions of smoking pot in public.
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Sweeney Moves Up at People’s Credit Union, Residential Properties Adds Wilson
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. People's Credit Union Appoints Newport Branch Manager. People’s Credit Union has promoted Heather L. Sweeney to Branch Manager of the...
RI families to get $250 child tax rebate
Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce additional details about the new child tax rebate.
fallriverreporter.com
Local elderly woman swindled out of thousands from former caregiver; police warn there may be more victims
Chief Scott Raynes has announced the arrest of a woman after an investigation by members of his police department into the exploitation of an elderly resident of Little Compton. According to Little Compton Police, the investigation began when a certified caregiver, working for an in-home senior caregiving service, was concerned...
ABC6.com
Department of Environmental Management identifies woman, 57, accused of ramming car into police cruisers during chase
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has identified a 57-year-old woman accused of ramming her car into police cruisers during a chase Tuesday. Elise Collins, of Attleboro, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. According to Rhode Island court documents, Collins appeared in court...
ecori.org
Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford single mother seeks public help for alleged car accident scam
“I am looking for public help. On July 1, 2022, between Rockdale Ave and Bolton St. at 2:56 pm, I was driving with my son to get some karate shoes for him. He has an atypical syndrome that produces several symptoms including autism, OCD, a very low immune system (for which he had a fever that week), anxiety, among others.
ABC6.com
Police working scene outside Providence food mart
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have taped off an area in front of a store on Chalkstone Avenue Wednesday night. Police marked off Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Ave around 7 p.m. The area is taped off with shell case markers on the ground. ABC 6 News...
theweektoday.com
Residents buy their mobile home park for $12 million, beat out company bid
As a few dozen residents found their seats in the open garage at the end of Prince Drive on Monday night, an older man approached the crowd, standing at the head of tables bought earlier in the day for this meeting. “Well,” he said, holding out his arms and grinning...
2 arrested, 2 boats sink during Aquapalooza
More than 15 safety citations were also issued for different violations, according to the DEM.
ABC6.com
Environmental Management officer involved in chase that consisted of three crashes in Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management police officer was injured during a chase in Narragansett Tuesday morning. Michael Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said an employee approached a woman at about 10:30 a.m., who was parked illegally in a car on Great Island Road.
