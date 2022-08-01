Rosemary Baldauf Straub, Oak Ridge

Cynthia Lynn Clayton, passed away at the age of 65, on Friday, July 29th, 2022. She was a most beloved mother, Mimi, and friend. Cynthia was born to Cecil Theodore and Artie Mae Clowers in Oak Ridge on June 26th, 1957. She attended Norwood Elementary and Middle School and Clinton High School. She was in the marching band and color guard which took her to the Greatest Band in Dixie Parade in New Orleans, LA. After graduation, she pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She obtained her LPN and then worked while receiving her RN from Walter State Community College. She worked as a surgical nurse at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge for 20 years and was a member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses. She enjoyed art, music, photography, all animals, and being at the beach. She was devoted to Jesus Christ and loved serving and singing at Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. She fought her battle against Multiple Sclerosis for 35 years and maintained much of her independence until the end of her life. Her faith in Jesus’ plan for her life carried her through the toughest years of her struggle.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO