Rosemary Baldauf Straub, Oak Ridge

Bonnye Parrett, Oak Ridge
Bonnye Parrett, age 77, passed away, Friday, July 29, 2022, at her home in Oak Ridge. She was the only child of William Andrew Davis & Helen Caldwell Davis. Bonnye was a Tennessee native and a longtime resident of Oak Ridge. She loved all creatures big and small and found joy in feeding and watching native birds. She found the most joy when surrounded by family. She loved her family unconditionally and will be greatly missed by them all.
Edwin “Eddie” Martin, Clinton
Edwin “Eddie” Martin, age 74, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Monday, August 1, 2022. Eddie was known for his friendliness, quick wit, and sense of humor. He has been a resident of Clinton for most of his life, He was a member of Big Valley Open Door Church, and he enjoyed cruise-ins, westerns, and watching the Tennessee Volunteers.
John Lewis Smith, Oak Ridge
John Lewis Smith age 75 of Oak Ridge, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Faith Promise Church. John was a veteran and Sgt. of the United States Army and served for 24 years. Throughout his life, he loved drawing and woodworking. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy and Ernest Smith.
Joyce Ann Overton Duncan, Nashville (formerly of Oak Ridge)
On July 27th, Joyce Ann Overton Duncan was called to heaven while at Summit Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born on April 23, 1935, in Washington D.C., to Hubert Sr. and Opal Overton and is a graduate of Oak Ridge High School class of 1953. Joyce was a longtime resident of Oak Ridge, Tennessee before moving to McKendree Village in Nashville to be closer to her son’s family.
Lynda Jo Ivey, Clinton
Lynda Jo Ivey age 75, of Clinton, went home to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was a longtime and devoted member of Black Oak Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, helped with vacation bible school, and Women of Missions. She also attended Kenneth Ivey Evangelistic Center. She had many creative outlets including gardening, crocheting, crafts, her artwork especially painting, and an avid fisherman. Lynda’s life was defined by her faith in her Lord and Savior, her love for her family, her gracious outlook on life, and empathy for others. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Linnea Doherty, and her first husband, Eddie West.
Pamela Sue Walker, Rockwood
Ms. Pamela Sue Walker, age 66 of Rockwood, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville. She is preceded in death by her son: William Perry Smith. Parents: Charles & Betty Wills. Brother: Scott Wills. She is survived by her husband: David Walker. Daughter: Joy...
Mr. Jack Bowman, 90 of Harriman
Mr. Jack Bowman, age 90 of Harriman, passed away on Monday August 1, 2022, at his home. Throughout his life Jack was involved in many things. Jack was proud of being a lifetime member of Caney Ford Baptist Church. He was a pilot and at one time managed Rockwood Airport. He is a former politician in the State of Tennessee. Bowman served in the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1967 to 1976 as a Republican, he represented Roane County, Tennessee. He was active at SL Bowman & Sons until shortly before his death.
Patricia M. Cummings, 76
Patricia M. Cummings, 76, entered her eternal rest on July 26th, 2022 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Patricia was preceded in death by parents Everett and Betsy Monroe; brother, Jack Monroe; nephew, Jack R. Monroe II; and her late and beloved husband, Dan Cummings. She is survived by her daughter and...
Cynthia Lynn Clayton, 65
Cynthia Lynn Clayton, passed away at the age of 65, on Friday, July 29th, 2022. She was a most beloved mother, Mimi, and friend. Cynthia was born to Cecil Theodore and Artie Mae Clowers in Oak Ridge on June 26th, 1957. She attended Norwood Elementary and Middle School and Clinton High School. She was in the marching band and color guard which took her to the Greatest Band in Dixie Parade in New Orleans, LA. After graduation, she pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She obtained her LPN and then worked while receiving her RN from Walter State Community College. She worked as a surgical nurse at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge for 20 years and was a member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses. She enjoyed art, music, photography, all animals, and being at the beach. She was devoted to Jesus Christ and loved serving and singing at Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. She fought her battle against Multiple Sclerosis for 35 years and maintained much of her independence until the end of her life. Her faith in Jesus’ plan for her life carried her through the toughest years of her struggle.
Charles Eugene “Gene” Carringer Sr, Oak Ridge
Charles Eugene “Gene” Carringer, Sr., age 90 of Oak Ridge, TN went home to be with the Lord on July 28, 2022, at NHC-Farragut. He was born on October 3, 1931, in Stecoah, NC. Gene was a member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge for over 50 years where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was also a regular attendee of Grace Baptist Church in Karns. Gene courageously served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He had a successful career in the men’s clothing business for many years at Carringer’s Clothing, National Shirt Shop, and Watson’s.
Wayne Edward Ellis, 61
Wayne Edward Ellis, age 61, went to be with Jesus on July 29, 2022. He was born May 30, 1961, and was a lifelong resident of Clinton. He had a passion for restoring vehicles and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” Ellis; grandparents, Gene and Flossie Ellis, and Jim and Edna Webber.
Clifford Patterson, Oakdale
Clifford Patterson was born on April 13, 1940, to Nancy Ogle and Harvey Patterson. Clifford was known for his smile, kindness, and skills as a mechanic. He is preceeded in death by his parents, and wife Bonita Patterson, brothers David Patterson Leonard Patterson, sister Helen Golden, and grandson Zackery Manis. Daughter Joanna and her daughters.
Jay D Garland Smith, 28, Powell
Jay D Garland Smith, age 28 of Powell, TN passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born on February 10, 1994. He was of Baptist Faith. Jay is preceded in death by parents, George H. Smith and Maschelle R. Mathis Smith; Grandparents, Jay D. Smith, Bonnie Smith, and Anne R. Woodruff Mathis.
David Brandenburg, Petros
Mr. David Brandenburg, age 56 of Petros passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home. He enjoyed his bluegrass music and enjoyed fishing and camping. He was preceded in death by his parents Dave & Ruth Brandenburg; brother Arvil Brandenburg; sister Mary McCann. He is survived by his daughter...
