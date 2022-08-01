ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Historic Kentucky flooding: At least 30 dead with search and rescue underway and more rain expected this week

By FOX Weather
fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida pumps brakes on turnpike extension

The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with "portions" of all four proposed routes. "The goal...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Mcroberts, KY
State
West Virginia State
City
Buckhorn, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
fox35orlando.com

Florida schools still need more teachers, bus drivers before school starts

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Students and teachers will return to their classrooms over the next few weeks for the start of the school year, despite districts across Central Florida needing more teachers and bus drivers. Collectively, thousands of teachers are needed across Florida, according to the Florida Education Association, with a...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Homeless Florida college student looking for laptop lost in the mail

Tavares Clarke isn’t your typical college sophomore. Not only is he a little older than your typical college student, but the full-time business major is also homeless. Clarke was in need of a laptop for a final project on which he was working. The laptop was shown to be delivered, but Clarke never signed for it.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida alligator with knife in its head found in Deltona pond: FWC

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An alligator that was found with a knife stuck in its head while swimming in a Deltona pond was captured Sunday by an alligator trapper and humanely euthanized because of its injury, according to a Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson. It's unknown how the...
DELTONA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Beshear
fox35orlando.com

Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds

ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Power#Rescue Team#Flash Flood#Kentucky Governor#Disaster Management#Kentuckians
fox35orlando.com

NJ police locate woman seen yelling for help from tractor cab

NEW JERSEY - Police in New Jersey have reportedly found the woman seen bleeding and yelling for help from a tractor-trailer cab near South Brunswick on Wednesday. The woman and the driver of the truck have been taken by police for questioning. The white truck cab was also found. On...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox35orlando.com

Florida's Space Coast gearing up for double launch day on Thursday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Florida's Space Coast will be busy on Thursday with two planned rocket launches just hours apart. First, United Launch Alliance (ULA) will send up an Atlas V rocket on a mission for the U.S. Space Force. Space command says the satellite will support missile warnings and provide real-time information for the government. It will reportedly be able to detect and report missile launches around the world.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Raises for corrections officers

The Florida Department of Corrections is hiring and employees can make more than ever before. Officials said the new starting salary is $41,600, an increase of more than $8,000 a year.
fox35orlando.com

ULA to launch rocket mission for U.S. Space Force from Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - United Launch Alliance (ULA) is putting the final touches on its Atlas V rocket ahead of a big launch for the U.S. Space Force on Thursday. Space command says the satellite will support missile warnings and provide real-time information for the government. It will reportedly be able to detect and report missile launches around the world.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
fox35orlando.com

Save the date: Fee-free entry day for U.S National Parks

Save the date to receive fee-free entry to all U.S National Parks for National Park Free day. The National Park Service announces their free entrance days happening throughout the year every December, according to their website. Luckily for national park enthusiasts, the anniversary of "The Great American Doors Act" will be celebrated this Thursday, Aug. 4, on one of the entrance fee-free days. Florida has 11 national sites, including parks, preserves, seashores, monuments, and memorials that qualify for these days.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy