Historic Kentucky flooding: At least 30 dead with search and rescue underway and more rain expected this week

Florida pumps brakes on turnpike extension
The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with "portions" of all four proposed routes. "The goal...
Storm chaser invites FOX 35 Storm Team along for the ride
Severe storms can ramp up quickly in Florida and there is a man who rushes toward the bad weather. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette road along storm chaser Logan Parham as followed some summer storms in North Florida.
Florida man accused in road rage shooting extradited to Volusia County from Georgia
EDGEWATER, Fla. - James Seiler, the man accused in a road rage shooting in Edgewater, Florida, has been extradited to Volusia County following his arrest in Georgia last month, police said. He'll make his first appearance before a judge on Thursday afternoon. Seiler was captured on July 23 in McIntosh,...
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
Florida schools still need more teachers, bus drivers before school starts
CENTRAL FLORIDA - Students and teachers will return to their classrooms over the next few weeks for the start of the school year, despite districts across Central Florida needing more teachers and bus drivers. Collectively, thousands of teachers are needed across Florida, according to the Florida Education Association, with a...
Gov. DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren for 'neglect of duty'
TAMPA, Fla. - Surrounded by Bay Area sheriffs, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the Hillsborough County State Attorney, saying he violated his oath of office and has been soft on crime. Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Andrew Warren's suspension will take effect immediately, saying Warren thinks he’s "above the law" and...
Homeless Florida college student looking for laptop lost in the mail
Tavares Clarke isn’t your typical college sophomore. Not only is he a little older than your typical college student, but the full-time business major is also homeless. Clarke was in need of a laptop for a final project on which he was working. The laptop was shown to be delivered, but Clarke never signed for it.
Florida alligator with knife in its head found in Deltona pond: FWC
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An alligator that was found with a knife stuck in its head while swimming in a Deltona pond was captured Sunday by an alligator trapper and humanely euthanized because of its injury, according to a Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson. It's unknown how the...
Florida woman driving golf cart on I-95 arrested for DUI, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman was arrested Saturday evening for allegedly driving a golf cart on Interstate 95 while under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were called out to I-95 North at mile marker 167 in Brevard County – about six miles away...
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
Family receives refund after Florida vacation rental unexpectedly canceled
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Missouri family who booked a vacation rental home in Florida via VRBO only to find out it was unexpectedly canceled weeks before their trip, has received a full refund after FOX 35 News featured her story. "It's been terrible. It really has," Maggie Taite told...
Florida prison officials hope to attract more qualified candidates with higher pay
OCALA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections is hiring and employees can make more than ever before. Officials said the new starting salary is $41,600, an increase of more than $8,000 a year. John Siter, assistant warden at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, said a year ago, the annual...
NJ police locate woman seen yelling for help from tractor cab
NEW JERSEY - Police in New Jersey have reportedly found the woman seen bleeding and yelling for help from a tractor-trailer cab near South Brunswick on Wednesday. The woman and the driver of the truck have been taken by police for questioning. The white truck cab was also found. On...
Florida's Space Coast gearing up for double launch day on Thursday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Florida's Space Coast will be busy on Thursday with two planned rocket launches just hours apart. First, United Launch Alliance (ULA) will send up an Atlas V rocket on a mission for the U.S. Space Force. Space command says the satellite will support missile warnings and provide real-time information for the government. It will reportedly be able to detect and report missile launches around the world.
ULA to launch rocket mission for U.S. Space Force from Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - United Launch Alliance (ULA) is putting the final touches on its Atlas V rocket ahead of a big launch for the U.S. Space Force on Thursday. Space command says the satellite will support missile warnings and provide real-time information for the government. It will reportedly be able to detect and report missile launches around the world.
Save the date: Fee-free entry day for U.S National Parks
Save the date to receive fee-free entry to all U.S National Parks for National Park Free day. The National Park Service announces their free entrance days happening throughout the year every December, according to their website. Luckily for national park enthusiasts, the anniversary of "The Great American Doors Act" will be celebrated this Thursday, Aug. 4, on one of the entrance fee-free days. Florida has 11 national sites, including parks, preserves, seashores, monuments, and memorials that qualify for these days.
