ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Neil Patrick Harris teases Doctor Who 60th anniversary special role

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins). Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet. Joining Michael on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Uncoupled’ Is a Surprisingly Sour Neil Patrick Harris Breakup Story: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. Darren Star has, in recent years, had a Netflix success with “Emily in Paris” — a show that, depending on your vantage point, is either a death knell for TV comedy or a sunnily surface-level jaunt whose idle pleasures are just that. Star, the creator of “Sex and the City” and “Melrose Place,” has a gift for skating the viewer across smoothly luxurious settings. Which may be the problem, or one of them, with his latest series for Netflix, which he created with Jeffrey Richman. “Uncoupled” features Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson, an...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Exec cancels on Neil Patrick Harris party after getting Monkeypox and COVID

An Out exec is staying in. One of the organizers for a party honoring Neil Patrick Harris’ Out magazine cover was forced to pull out of the bash at Nebula in New York City after finding out he has Monkeypox and COVID. Michael Kelley, a co-owner of EqualPride, the company that acquired LGBTQ publications Out Magazine and the Advocate earlier this year, told Page Six he was looking forward to hopping on a plane to New York to fete their coverboy until he was dealt a double whammy: a Monkeypox (MPV) diagnosis and two positive COVID-19 tests. “I was disappointed and devastated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NPR

In middle-age, Neil Patrick Harris is 'Uncoupled'

The new Netflix comedy series Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as a man whose partner leaves him after 17 years together. The show comes from Darren Star, the prolific producer behind Sex and the City, and Jeffrey Richman, who worked on Modern Family and Frasier. They bring that experience to this new story about being gay and middle-aged and suddenly single.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tennant
Person
Lily Allen
Person
Russell T. Davies
Person
Catherine Tate
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Jodie Whittaker
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Bernard Cribbins
tvinsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Harry Shum Jr. as New Season 19 Resident

We now know who will be playing all the new residents in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19. Harry Shum Jr. has joined the cast of the medical drama as a first-year surgical resident, according to Deadline. The group also includes the new characters played by Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Film Star#Sin#Nph#Variety
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares ‘On the Nose’ Pic in New York City

Before her departure from NCIS at the end of season 18, Emily Wickersham, known for her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop, had been a fan-favorite cast member. Sadly, it doesn’t appear as though she’ll be making a return to the CBS drama anytime soon. Especially since she welcomed a new baby, a boy, at the end of last year. Fortunately, though, the beloved NCIS star still continues to update her fans on Instagram. This time, the Ellie Bishop actress shared an “on the nose” pic from New York City’s streets. Check it out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Ellen Pompeo to Star in Untitled Orphan Limited Series at Hulu, Will Scale Back ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Role

Click here to read the full article. Ellen Pompeo is set to star in a limited series inspired by real events that has been ordered at Hulu, Variety has learned. In the untitled show, a Midwestern couple adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, they slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is. As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves, falling...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Doctor Who's Bernard Cribbins Dead at 93 — Read Russell T. Davies' Tribute

Click here to read the full article. Doctor Who vet Bernard Cribbins has died at the age of 93, Variety reports. A cause of death has not been disclosed. Cribbins made his franchise debut as Tom Campbell, companion to Peter Cushing’s Doctor, in the 1966 film Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. But he is more commonly associated with his recurring role as Wilfred “Wilf” Mott, grandfather of Catherine Tate’s Donna, appearing in a total of 10 episodes during David Tennant’s stint as the Doctor. “I love this man. I love him,” Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies wrote on Instagram Thursday....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

In Pictures: Remarkable career of beloved actor Bernard Cribbins

The late Bernard Cribbins’ career spanned seven decades, ranging from memorable roles in The Railway Children and Fawlty Towers to narrating several stories for the classic children’s series Jackanory.One of the most familiar faces on British television, he became famous for a new generation of viewers as recurring character Wilfred Mott in the revamped Doctor Who – more than four decades after he appeared in the movie Daleks – Invasion Earth 2150 AD alongside Peter Cushing.As well as finding time to make novelty records including the top 10 hit Right Said Fred, Cribbins was a children’s television fixture, narrating The...
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Neighbours v Holby City finales

I think Neighbours got it 100% right and Holby City 100% wrong. Neighbours was all about nostalgia, the love of the show and it's many characters. Unrealistic maybe but the ending was a happy one especially with Mike and Jane reunited. Holby City chose to mire itself in misery, not...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy